Samsung seems to have discontinued the Galaxy S24 Plus shortly after the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
You didn't have to be a rocket scientist or a very knowledgeable mobile industry watcher to correctly predict Samsung's Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra availability plans after the "vanilla" S24 received a permanent price cut last month and the two bigger phones did not, and what we all expected to happen seems to have finally materialized.

Hot on the heels of the beloved Galaxy S24 Ultra's apparent discontinuation, the slightly less popular Galaxy S24+ has gone out of stock in all models and variants on its manufacturer's official US website, and the chances of last year's 6.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse ever going back on sale are slim to non-existent.

The S24 Plus is dead, long live the S25 Plus!


Just like in the S24 Ultra's case, Samsung has technically not confirmed that the Galaxy S24 Plus is gone for good just yet. In fact, the world's second-largest smartphone vendor hasn't touched on any member of the S24 family in any press release or blog post following January's Galaxy S25 series launch, leaving us to discover that aforementioned $100 discount of the 6.2-inch model on our own.


That made me carefully watch Samsung's US e-store for any and all movement on the S24+ availability front these past few weeks, and after the handset was down to just a few carrier-locked variants in stock at the time of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's retirement, I can now essentially proclaim it dead as well.

It's hard to imagine what would be the point of a Galaxy S24+ revival when the new Galaxy S25 Plus is obviously superior... and priced at the exact same $999.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration. Even better, the improved 6.7-incher is currently marked down to $849.99 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and amazingly, $849.99 in a 512GB variant as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$849 99
$1119 99
$270 off (24%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Naturally, this is a limited-time offer (with no obligatory trade-in) I'm talking about here, but even so, it makes the Galaxy S24 Plus completely irrelevant in today's mobile landscape and a terrible investment at the few third-party retailers where you can still buy it (whether at full price or a small discount).

Will the base Galaxy S24 also go the way of the dodo soon?


You'd probably expect me to answer that question with a resounding no, but after calling the 6.2-inch S24 the best Samsung phone out there less than a month ago, I'm not so sure anymore.


That's because the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S24 hasn't received any further price cuts in the last month, with Samsung's ongoing Discover Spring event instead knocking the new and improved 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 down to as little as $674.99.

I still believe the S24 can reach low-cost flagship greatness... at a price of $600 or so, but I'm no longer certain such a deal is on the horizon. Among others, that's because Samsung's US website features a joint product page for the S24 and S24 Plus where both phones are listed as "sold out."

That's not factually correct as far as the smaller model is concerned, which can still be purchased directly from its manufacturer in both 128 and 256GB storage variants and all color options (for each configuration), but it makes me think that Samsung might be preparing to retire the Galaxy S24 after the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25

$674 99
$799 99
$125 off (16%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Blueblack and Pinkgold Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

For the time being, of course, that's just idle speculation, but I'll be sure to let you know when I notice any changes on the S24 inventory (or discounting) front. In the meantime, you should definitely consider ordering the brilliant Galaxy S25 at its lowest no-strings price to date.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

