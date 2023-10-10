Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Expected differences

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

Performance and Software

A typical generation leap

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S24 Plus

Camera

Pixel count potential

Galaxy S24 Plus

Audio Quality and Haptics

Galaxy S24 Plus

Battery Life and Charging

With a bigger body comes a bigger battery!

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S24

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S24 Plus

Specs Comparison

Galaxy S24 Plus

Summary and Final Verdict

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

When it comes to performance, we expect the typical generation leap to happen with the S23 Plus and the S24 Plus, namely the adoption of the next top-level silicon from Qualcomm. There are rumors about Exynos potentially making a return, but we think that it's safe to say that the S24 Plus will come to the US with aon board, while the S23 Plus, of course, features the current flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.The RAM situation is not very clear; some sources claim that thewill come with 12GB of RAM, but we think that chances are that the new model will mimic the 8GB on theSamsung offers four years of major software updates with one additional year of security patches, so the situation is quite straightforward. Thewill last one year longer than the S23 Plus, with OS updates to 2028 and security updates to 2029.According to the latest leaks, theis expected to retain the same triple camera configuration as its predecessor. We're talking about a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.There are some speculations that we might see a 108-megapixel sensor under the main camera lens, but it's too early to say if it's plausible or not. There's a good possibility to just see some new and fancy processing algorithms on the S24 Plus, as sad as it might sound.We don't expect major changes when it comes to audio and haptics; hence, theand its predecessor will most likely share the same speakers and haptic motors. There's a slight chance that the S24 Plus might sound a bit boomier thanks to the bigger size, but it probably won't be noticeable.Thecomes with a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging speeds. According to the latest leaks, theis expected to upgrade the capacity to 4,900 mAh and retain the charging speeds of the previous model.We're not sure how the 200 mAh difference would impact battery life, and to make things even more complicated, theis still a big unknown when it comes to efficiency. It's probably safe to say that both theand thecould sport similar stamina.Check out our quick comparison below, and bear in mind that allspecs are based on leak and rumors at the moment.Well, which one should you get, then? This question is a bit premature, given that theis hidden somewhere and will remain hidden until January next year. It's safe to assume, though, that if you already rock a, we're pretty sure there won't be any huge upgrades to make you switch and get the newer mode.If you're coming from an older Galaxy or other Android phone, things might be a bit more difficult. Samsung offers some very aggressive trade-in deals, especially at launch, so it might be a great opportunity to get a new phone, and why not get the newest one, right?