Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Expected differences
Intro
All the major smartphone releases for 2023 are now behind us, and we don't have anything left this year other than to gear up for the holidays. That may be so, but next year will start with a bang because Samsung will be unveiling the next Galaxy S24 series earlier than usual, in January 2024.
The Korean chaebol is expected to stick to the trinity of models we're all used to by now: the Galaxy S24, the bigger Galaxy S24 Plus, and the top dog, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's still early days, but the rumor mill never stops, and we have a pretty good idea about the specs and features of the upcoming Samsung flagships.
Today we're going to focus on the Galaxy S24 Plus, the middle child in the family and often a neglected model. It's a great option for those who love bigger phones but aren't prepared to pay for the Ultra. But how would this new model stack up against the old Galaxy S23 Plus? Do you need to upgrade if you already own the previous model? Which one should you choose if you're just planning a phone upgrade? We're going to try and answer these questions in today's article.
Bear in mind that the Galaxy S24 family is still tucked away in some secret lab or warehouse, so our data is based on industry insiders, leaks, rumors, and good old common sense. Here we go!
Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus expected differences in a nutshell:
- 6.7-inch display on the S24 Plus vs 6.6-inch on the S23 Plus
- 12GB of RAM vs 8GB on the previous model
- 108MP main camera on the S24 Plus vs 50MP on the S23 Plus
- S24 is expected to be bigger and heavier than its predecessor
- 4,900mAh battery on the new model vs 4,700mAh on the S23 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Same price
Table of Contents:
Check out our quick comparison below, and bear in mind that all Galaxy S24 Plus specs are based on leak and rumors at the moment.
Well, which one should you get, then? This question is a bit premature, given that the Galaxy S24 Plus is hidden somewhere and will remain hidden until January next year. It's safe to assume, though, that if you already rock a Galaxy S23 Plus, we're pretty sure there won't be any huge upgrades to make you switch and get the newer mode.
If you're coming from an older Galaxy or other Android phone, things might be a bit more difficult. Samsung offers some very aggressive trade-in deals, especially at launch, so it might be a great opportunity to get a new phone, and why not get the newest one, right?
Design and Display Quality
Bigger is better, right?
Let's start with the known quantity in this equation, the Galaxy S23 Plus. This year's model comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display. It's a gorgeous Super AMOLED that can get very bright (1,100 nits), and it can also do 120 Hz dynamically.
The Galaxy S24 Plus is still a big unknown, but some sources claim a slight increase in screen size to 6.7 inches, and if we're to speculate, we'd bet our beans on the same (or even better) impressive numbers from the S23 Plus. Expect a bright, dynamic AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, just a tad bigger and potentially brighter.
As far as design goes, we're still in the dark. The latest leak dumps in our internet backyard some high-quality renders of the whole S24 family, showing a very interesting design. The S24 Plus (along with the other two models) seems to have moved to much flatter sides and an overall more square design. It reminds us of one other brand with a fruit for a logo.
In all fairness, the Galaxy S23 Plus looks very similar to the aforementioned renders, barring the rounded frame. The position and overall design of the individual camera cutouts on the back look very similar between the two. We expect both phones to retain the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint as well.
Performance and Software
A typical generation leap
When it comes to performance, we expect the typical generation leap to happen with the S23 Plus and the S24 Plus, namely the adoption of the next top-level silicon from Qualcomm. There are rumors about Exynos potentially making a return, but we think that it's safe to say that the S24 Plus will come to the US with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on board, while the S23 Plus, of course, features the current flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
The RAM situation is not very clear; some sources claim that the Galaxy S24 Plus will come with 12GB of RAM, but we think that chances are that the new model will mimic the 8GB on the Galaxy S23 Plus.
Samsung offers four years of major software updates with one additional year of security patches, so the situation is quite straightforward. The Galaxy S24 Plus will last one year longer than the S23 Plus, with OS updates to 2028 and security updates to 2029.
Camera
Pixel count potential
According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to retain the same triple camera configuration as its predecessor. We're talking about a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.
There are some speculations that we might see a 108-megapixel sensor under the main camera lens, but it's too early to say if it's plausible or not. There's a good possibility to just see some new and fancy processing algorithms on the S24 Plus, as sad as it might sound.
Audio Quality and Haptics
We don't expect major changes when it comes to audio and haptics; hence, the Galaxy S24 Plus and its predecessor will most likely share the same speakers and haptic motors. There's a slight chance that the S24 Plus might sound a bit boomier thanks to the bigger size, but it probably won't be noticeable.
Battery Life and Charging
With a bigger body comes a bigger battery!
The Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging speeds. According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy S24 is expected to upgrade the capacity to 4,900 mAh and retain the charging speeds of the previous model.
We're not sure how the 200 mAh difference would impact battery life, and to make things even more complicated, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still a big unknown when it comes to efficiency. It's probably safe to say that both the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus could sport similar stamina.
Specs Comparison
Check out our quick comparison below, and bear in mind that all Galaxy S24 Plus specs are based on leak and rumors at the moment.
|Galaxy S24 Plus
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Size, weight
|162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm
233 grams
|157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm
196 grams
|Screen
|6.7" OLED
120Hz
|6.6" OLED
120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in US
Exynos 2400 in RoW
4nm
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
4nm
|RAM, Storage
|12/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB
LPDDR 5X
|8/128GB
8/256GB
LPDDR 5X
|Cameras
|108MP main
12MP ultra
12MP 3X zoom
12MP front
|50MP main
12MP ultra
12MP 3X zoom
12MP front
|Battery
|4,900 mAh
|4,700 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
45W wired
10W wireless
|USB-C
45W wired
10W wireless
Summary and Final Verdict
Well, which one should you get, then? This question is a bit premature, given that the Galaxy S24 Plus is hidden somewhere and will remain hidden until January next year. It's safe to assume, though, that if you already rock a Galaxy S23 Plus, we're pretty sure there won't be any huge upgrades to make you switch and get the newer mode.
If you're coming from an older Galaxy or other Android phone, things might be a bit more difficult. Samsung offers some very aggressive trade-in deals, especially at launch, so it might be a great opportunity to get a new phone, and why not get the newest one, right?
Things that are NOT allowed: