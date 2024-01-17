Samsung's new S24 and S24+ intro drastic display and Android updates as Galaxy AI rules One UI

While the Galaxy S24 and S24+ don't offer any significant camera hardware upgrades like their Ultra sibling and its 50MP periscope camera sensor, Samsung has leveraged the power of Galaxy AI and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for significant low-light and color improvements





"Front and rear cameras are now equipped with advanced noise reduction algorithms, so the device analyzes gyro information to distinguish between your movement and the movement of your subject," chimes Samsung, so that night shots are sharper and clearer than ever before on a Galaxy S line.



The colors and image processing have also benefited from the power of Galaxy AI with a dedicated tuning algorithm for more natural HDR photos that don't look extremely processed, something that the new Oppo Find X7 Ultra with its 8 Gen 3 processor and HyperTone Image solution also strives for. "The reinforced AI engine offers improved details while suppressing noise and improving object recognition, and the powerful processor on the Galaxy S24 series enhances photo processing," adds Samsung, but the proof is in our camera score pudding and we are running the S24 through its camera sampling paces to let you know.





Generative photo and video editing



The Galaxy AI algorithms on the S24 and S24+ aren't just used for better low-light photo and video samples, but also for on-device editing. Samsung now offers unsurpassed professional photo editing tools with a photo editor that has greater contextual awareness for its Object Eraser feature.





The algorithm learns with every picture you take, while the new Generative Edit feature can take out any object in the picture, resize and edit it as you see fit, all the while the remaining image background is smoothed to stay intact.





Longer Galaxy S24 and S24+ battery life awaits





While Samsung hasn't upgraded the 25W charging speeds of the S24 and S24+, it did bump their battery capacities. The S24 now comes with a 4,000 mAh power bank, while the S24+ has the whopping 4,900 mAh battery encroaching on the capacity that was heretofore only reserved for the larger Ultra member of the Galaxy S family.





Galaxy S24/S24+ prices, storage, and release date





Samsung S24 price: $799 (128GB)

Samsung S24+ price: $999 (256GB)

Release: January 26, 2024

Preorder start: January 17, 2024





Despite the massive display upgrades, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the introduction of all new Galaxy AI features like live translation, Samsung kept the S24 price the same, and ditto for the S24+ price tag. The $899 Galaxy S24 now comes with a modern LTPO panel that offers 2,600 nits of peak brightness, as well as a larger battery, making it one of the best small Android phones to grab.





The $999 S24+, on the other hand, adds a Quad HD display resolution to the mix, doubles the storage compared to the S24, and bumps the RAM amount to 12GB. All in all, two very worthy contenders for the best midrange phones ranking in 2024.