Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Samsung's new S24 and S24+ intro drastic display and Android updates as Galaxy AI rules One UI

Samsung
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's new S24 and S24+ intro drastic display upgrades as Galaxy AI rules their One UI
Samsung just made the Galaxy S24 series official way before schedule, introducing some of the most important upgrades to the smallest S24 and the S24+ middle child since it introduced three phones in the lineup some years ago, and you can preorder your Galaxy S24 deals right now with free storage upgrades, exclusive colors and great trade-in offers. 

Preorder Galaxy S24 at up to $600 off with a trade-in

Looking for a vanilla Galaxy S24? You can now preorder one directly from Samsung.com to unlock huge savings! The smartphone can be yours at up to $550 off via an enhanced trade-in credit, and following this link gives you an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit. The vanilla model also arrives with a $25 Samsung Credit, and you unlock an extra 5% off its price tag via a student discount. As if that's not enough, the retailer gives you a free storage upgrade.
$600 off (71%) Gift
$249 99
$849 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in

The middle member of the Galaxy S24 family is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Acting right away helps you save up to $650 as a trade-in credit, and you also get an exclusive $50 Samsung credit by following our link. On Samsung, you receive a free storage upgrade. The merchant offers up to $75 Samsung Credit to sweeten the pot even further. Extra savings for students are available.
$670 off (60%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung
Besides the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, this time around the phones come with flagship-grade displays, along with all of the new Samsung AI goodness that they are the best vessel for due precisely to the fact that they are carrying the new processor that may not have gotten any significant clock speed boost, but is optimized for AI calculations.

Praise the LTPO gods: S24 and S4+ design and displays

Finally bright and frugal OLED panels!

Starting with what is probably the most welcome upgrade for the more affordable members of the Galaxy S24 family, they both sport thinner bezels and larger, modern LTPO displays at long last, and Samsung has finally equipped them with granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, depending on the content shown. Shaving off the bezels has not only allowed a tad bigger panels, but Samsung finally equipped the middle 6.7-inch child with a 1440p display which is something that everyone would now expect from its price point.

The larger S24 and S24+ screens are now protected by the tougher Gorilla glass Victus 2 edition and are completely flat, but the backs are slightly curved and fuse with the sides allowing for a better grip. Samsung's Galaxy S24 colors of choice are cobalt violet, amber yellow, marble gray, onyx black, and the same goes for the S24, just in a matte, instead of a glossy finish. Needless to say, Samsung offers exclusive colors that are only available at its store, as well as double storage upgrades for free, so head over for the best Galaxy S24 preorder deals.


The LTPO screen addition alone would do wonders for the Galaxy S24+ and S24 battery life, since this modern OLED display technology is much more frugal in terms of power draw. The 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch panels are now able to only refresh at very low speeds when displaying static content like pictures or while reading a page, so that the power consumption of the most demanding component in a phone would fall drastically.

Not only that, but the LTPO screens are much brighter at the same level of power draw, so now Samsung lists 2,600 nits of peak brightness across the lineup, not only for the Ultra. We can't wait to test the greatly upgraded Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus display specs and the battery life improvement they would bring coupled with the more frugal chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy AI, baby!


Built from the ground up with AI calculations in mind, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset has been tailored by Qualcomm explicitly for the Galaxy S24 family. Not only does it allow for a more frugal power consumption at the same high performance level, but most of the new Galaxy AI interface, computational photography, and video editing shenanigans that the S24 and S24+ are capable of will probably stay exclusive to the lineup because of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Key Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs


  • 4nm TSMC production method
  • 10% higher system efficiency
  • 30% faster and 20% more frugal Kryo CPU
    • 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3GHz
    • 3 x A720 @ 3.2GHz
    • 2 x A720 @ 3.0GHz
    • 2 x A520 @ 2.3GHz
  • 25% faster and 25% more frugal Adreno GPU
  • AI: 98% improved AI performance and 40% better performance per watt
  • Spectra ISP: Supports 8K HDR and features multi-camera real-time semantic segmentation, HDR photo technology from Dolby, and dual always-sensing cameras
  • Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and new hardware accelerated ray tracing with global illumination
  • Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System with 10 Gbps peak download speeds
  • Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity System, supporting Wi-Fi 7 with 5.8 Gbps

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark scores


  • Geekbench single core: 2329 points
  • Geekbench multi-core: 7526 point
  • AnTuTu: 2.14 million points
  • PCMark: 21628 points
  • GFXBench Aztec Ruins OpenGL (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p): 83 FPS
  • GFXBench Aztec Ruins Vulkan (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p): 96 FPS
  • 3Dmark WildLife Extreme: 32 FPS
  • Jetstream 2 browser test: 241

Galaxy S24 AI features: One UI 6.1 over Android 14


  • Meeting notes and translation: 10-voice identification
  • Circle Search: circling something on the screen will launch automatic AI search
  • Title writing: the S24 is able to do a whole essay on a topic, ChatGPT style

The S24 and S24+ come with a new One UI 6.1 overlay of Android 14 which represents Samsung's largest AI upgrade in history. As mentioned, all those new Galaxy AI goods are made possible by Google's Android 14 update and AI-focused Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that target AI calculations, while Qualcomm's tailored the processor specifically for Samsung, just as it did with the S23's Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The One UI 6.1 interface update that will come with Android 14 on Samsung Galaxy phones also has other tricks up its sleeve in terms of the new AI-driven features like generative wallpapers, Google Pixel style. The One UI 6.1 also brings weather effects on the lock screen, the Magic Editor-styled photo retouching, as well as the Circle Search and Meeting Notes functions explained above.

That's not to mention the live translation during calls or meetings, and the smart battery defense system, all thanks to Samsung's new generative AI model that it calls Gauss and which is making a cameo now at the Galaxy S24 series Unpacked event.

7 years of Android updates!


In addition, Samsung will be offering 7 years of software support, referring both to the major Android version updates and the security patches, better than anyone out there but Google's own Pixel line.

Galaxy S24 camera, the king of AI editing

Camera Obscura 


While the Galaxy S24 and S24+ don't offer any significant camera hardware upgrades like their Ultra sibling and its 50MP periscope camera sensor, Samsung has leveraged the power of Galaxy AI and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for significant low-light and color improvements


"Front and rear cameras are now equipped with advanced noise reduction algorithms, so the device analyzes gyro information to distinguish between your movement and the movement of your subject," chimes Samsung, so that night shots are sharper and clearer than ever before on a Galaxy S line.

The colors and image processing have also benefited from the power of Galaxy AI with a dedicated tuning algorithm for more natural HDR photos that don't look extremely processed, something that the new Oppo Find X7 Ultra with its 8 Gen 3 processor and HyperTone Image solution also strives for. "The reinforced AI engine offers improved details while suppressing noise and improving object recognition, and the powerful processor on the Galaxy S24 series enhances photo processing," adds Samsung, but the proof is in our camera score pudding and we are running the S24 through its camera sampling paces to let you know.


Generative photo and video editing


The Galaxy AI algorithms on the S24 and S24+ aren't just used for better low-light photo and video samples, but also for on-device editing. Samsung now offers unsurpassed professional photo editing tools with a photo editor that has greater contextual awareness for its Object Eraser feature. 


The algorithm learns with every picture you take, while the new Generative Edit feature can take out any object in the picture, resize and edit it as you see fit, all the while the remaining image background is smoothed to stay intact.


Longer Galaxy S24 and S24+ battery life awaits


While Samsung hasn't upgraded the 25W charging speeds of the S24 and S24+, it did bump their battery capacities. The S24 now comes with a 4,000 mAh power bank, while the S24+ has the whopping 4,900 mAh battery encroaching on the capacity that was heretofore only reserved for the larger Ultra member of the Galaxy S family.


Galaxy S24/S24+ prices, storage, and release date


  • Samsung S24 price: $799 (128GB)
  • Samsung S24+ price: $999 (256GB)
  • Release: January 26, 2024
  • Preorder start: January 17, 2024


Despite the massive display upgrades, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the introduction of all new Galaxy AI features like live translation, Samsung kept the S24 price the same, and ditto for the S24+ price tag. The $899 Galaxy S24 now comes with a modern LTPO panel that offers 2,600 nits of peak brightness, as well as a larger battery, making it one of the best small Android phones to grab. 


The $999 S24+, on the other hand, adds a Quad HD display resolution to the mix, doubles the storage compared to the S24, and bumps the RAM amount to 12GB. All in all, two very worthy contenders for the best midrange phones ranking in 2024.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while

Latest News

These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features
These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Zoom into the future with Galaxy S24! Save up to $970 on pre-order now!
Zoom into the future with Galaxy S24! Save up to $970 on pre-order now!
Durable, thin, magnetic: the new Pitaka cases for your Galaxy S24!
Durable, thin, magnetic: the new Pitaka cases for your Galaxy S24!
Samsung Galaxy S24: what’s in the box?
Samsung Galaxy S24: what’s in the box?
Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra feature?
Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra feature?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless