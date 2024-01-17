Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: Samsung ups the ante with AI power

Intro





iPhone 15 . Samsung announced its new flagship lineup, and the company's latest entry-level flagship, the Galaxy S24 , is here to take on its rivals! In this case, we are comparing the newly-released S24 to the





The differences between these phones have mostly remained the same throughout the last few years: three vs two cameras, Android vs iOS, Apple's Bionic chipsets vs Qualcomm's Snapdragon... But this time around Samsung has made two crucial changes that bring it more into the spotlight: a more intense focus on artificial intelligence and a massive widening of the software support window!





For the first time in a while, it genuinely feels like the old experimental Samsung that we know and love has come back, and the contrast its S24 series creates with the more safe and familiar For the first time in a while, it genuinely feels like the old experimental Samsung that we know and love has come back, and the contrast its S24 series creates with the more safe and familiar iPhone 15 is once again clearly visible. Let's see how that contrast looks when observed from up close!

Preorder Galaxy S24 at up to $600 off with a trade-in Looking for a vanilla Galaxy S24? You can now preorder one directly from Samsung.com to unlock huge savings! The smartphone can be yours at up to $550 off via an enhanced trade-in credit, and following this link gives you an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit. The vanilla model also arrives with a $25 Samsung Credit, and you unlock an extra 5% off its price tag via a student discount. As if that's not enough, the retailer gives you a free storage upgrade. $600 off (71%) Gift $249 99 $849 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in The middle member of the Galaxy S24 family is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Acting right away helps you save up to $650 as a trade-in credit, and you also get an exclusive $50 Samsung credit by following our link. On Samsung, you receive a free storage upgrade. The merchant offers up to $75 Samsung Credit to sweeten the pot even further. Extra savings for students are available. $670 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $449 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Heads-up: Samsung is giving a special offer to early customers by making each storage upgrade practically free! This means you can buy the 256 GB model for the price of a 128GB one, 512 GB at the price of the 256 GB, and even 1 TB at the price of 512 GB!





Design and Size

More similar than before





The Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 15 are somewhat similar to each other when it comes to size and weight, offering buyers a smaller flagship phone for a decent price. But the similarities don't end there this time around, as Samsung has made a significant shift (by today's standards) in the design of its non-Ultra phones, shaping them into more of a flat block of metal and glass, instead of a smooth pebble.





But don't worry, the S24 is not simply flat sides, a flat display, and a flat back. The edges have a slight angle to them to make the phone more comfortable to hold. Although, we still felt like the S24 dug in into our hands a bit more than expected when we got to hold it during our hands-on experience with the phone.





Protection-wise, both phones come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which is the best you will get in a mainstream flagship phones at the moment. One thing that the iPhone 15 is known for is its slightly more durable glass dubbed "Ceramic Shield." The Galaxy S24 does come with the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but unlike the Gorilla Glass Armor on the S24 Ultra, the Victus 2 is not said to offer that big of a jump in durability, so we venture to guess that the iPhone's protection is still slightly ahead in this case. Protection-wise, both phones come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which is the best you will get in a mainstream flagship phones at the moment. One thing that theis known for is its slightly more durable glass dubbed "Ceramic Shield." Thedoes come with the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but unlike the Gorilla Glass Armor on the S24 Ultra, the Victus 2 is not said to offer that big of a jump in durability, so we venture to guess that the iPhone's protection is still slightly ahead in this case.





Now let's take a look at the available colors.





Cobalt Violet

Amber Yellow

Marble Gray

Onyx Black





Black

Green

Yellow

Pink

Blue





Display Differences





The iPhone 15 has a display that is arguably one of the best on the market when it comes to image quality. That being said, there is one major downside that clearly places it behind when comparing it to Galaxy S24 (or S23 for that matter), and that is its 60Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Galaxy S24 not only continues to rock a 120Hz smooth display like its predecessor, but now also supports a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, which makes its display even more power-efficient.





Additionally, even though Apple upgraded the peak brightness with its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 15, which goes to 2000 nits, Samsung has equipped the S24 with an even brighter display that can reach 2600 nits. Although, this is one of those numbers that manufacturers try to "bend the truth" with, as the number given usually does not correspond to the overall brightness level of the screen, so we will let you know more once we put the S24 through our own tests.





Other than the refresh rate and brightness, both phones have similarly sized OLED screens which come with stellar contrast levels, color reproduction and accuracy, as well as HDR performance. Other than the refresh rate and brightness, both phones have similarly sized OLED screens which come with stellar contrast levels, color reproduction and accuracy, as well as HDR performance.





Performance and Software

Samsung steps up with the software support!





Galaxy S24 comes in two variations regarding its processor — just like its predecessors did in 2022 and before that — and those are the Thecomes in two variations regarding its processor — just like its predecessors did in 2022 and before that — and those are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) for North America or the Exynos 2400 (4nm) for the rest of the world. Now, keep in mind that history has shown the Snapdragon variants to be more capable and reliable, while the Exynos models usually come with some issues attached to them such as lower power efficiency and/or performance.





On the iPhone's side we have Apple's A16 Bionic, which is the same chipset that came with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year. Just because it is one year older and not the latest from Apple does not mean it is incapable though, as it still manages to be one of the top performers even a year later.





Truth of the matter is, leaving the Exynos chipset aside, both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the A16 Bionic are complete powerhouses and are plenty good for anything that can be thrown at them, so real-world experience should feel equally pleasant with either of the two phones.





One benefit with the S24, is the fact that its base storage starts at 256GB, while the iPhone 15 starts at 128GB. The S24 also has a bit more RAM than the iPhone 15 , although given how differently both phones utilize this hardware it is not really relevant in this case. One benefit with the S24, is the fact that its base storage starts at 256GB, while thestarts at 128GB. The S24 also has a bit more RAM than the, although given how differently both phones utilize this hardware it is not really relevant in this case.





Now, on the topic of software support, Apple had that as a major benefit for its phones for a long time. However, after Google announced that it will be supporting its flagship phones for 7 years straight from now on, Samsung seems to have taken that to heart, and now it will also support its flagships with 7 years of Android updates and security patches, starting with the S24.





Camera

iPhone still missing a telephoto camera, unlike the Galaxy





Galaxy S24 cameras in a nutshell:

200MP main (wide)

12MP ultra-wide

10MP 3X telephoto

12MP front



iPhone 15 cameras in a nutshell:

50MP main (wide)

12MP ultra-wide

10.5MP front





Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S24 comes with three cameras embedded in its back panel. That includes the main (wide), an ultra-wide, and a dedicated 3X telephoto camera. The iPhone 15 , on the other hand, does not have a telephoto and only comes with a 2X sensor crop as far as zooming is concerned.





The Galaxy S24 also comes with new perks thanks to Samsung's new focus on artificial intelligence. Samsung says that AI has made its new flagship lineup more capable in low-light conditions thanks to advanced noise algorithms that result in a clearer image while taking photos and recording video. Colors are also more true to life with the S24's cameras, as Samsung has added a dedicated color tuning solution.





We got to take some photos with the We got to take some photos with the Galaxy S24 Ultra during our hands-on time with it, and while it is not the regular S24, it can still serve as a good example of the new look. Besides the natural colors you will also notice that the contrast is not as high, so there's more visible detail in the darker and brighter areas than before.





But what about the iPhone? Well, the iPhone 15 might not have a dedicated zoom camera, but at least the two cameras it does have produce some awesome image quality. Well, to be frank, the ultra-wide is in a somewhat desperate need of an update, but the main camera creates some of the most reliably sharp and well lit photos on the market. Not to mention that it is still hard to beat as far as video recording goes.





Audio Quality and Haptics

Flagship-quality audio, but iPhone might be better





iPhone 15 , has been impressive for years. But when we got our hands on the The audio quality that Apple manages to muster from its mobile devices, including the, has been impressive for years. But when we got our hands on the Galaxy S23 we were surprised by Samsung's low-key upgrade to the speaker system, which sounded richer and deeper than before.





Now, this time Samsung also didn't share any upgrades to the audio system coming with the S24, and we didn't really notice anything different during our hands-on experience with the phone. Of course, we can't know for sure before we do a proper review, but chances are there's nothing new to report on this topic. Haptic motors should also be on par with each other.





Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy might have longer battery life





The Galaxy S24 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, and the iPhone 15 's battery is 3,349 mAh. Samsung said that battery life has improved, so we expect to see visible changes when we put it through our battery tests. Given that the Galaxy S23 beat the iPhone 15 in our browsing and video streaming battery tests by a small margin, we assume that gap will only become bigger. The question is whether it will close the approximately 2 hour difference in our 3D Gaming test, which the iPhone 15 won. Thecomes with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, and the's battery is 3,349 mAh. Samsung said that battery life has improved, so we expect to see visible changes when we put it through our battery tests. Given that thebeat thein our browsing and video streaming battery tests by a small margin, we assume that gap will only become bigger. The question is whether it will close the approximately 2 hour difference in our 3D Gaming test, which thewon.





As for charging, both phones are advertised to charge up to about 50% in 30 minutes, with the exact wired charging speeds being left unspecified. We do know, however, that the wireless charging speeds for both phones max out at 15W. The only difference between the S24 and iPhone 15 in terms of charging is that the former is capable of reverse wireless charging, while the latter of reverse wired charging (both are 4.5W).





Specs Comparison





Here is a quick overview of the specs for both phones, but don't forget we have a more detailed iPhone 15 vs Galaxy S24 specs page where you can see all of the information you need.









The spec sheet reveals something very simple that favours the Galaxy S24 , and it is the fact that Samsung offers buyers slightly more for their money, at least on paper. You get a dedicated 3X telephoto camera, more base storage, and a smooth 120Hz display with variably refresh rate, which are all perks the iPhone 15 does not have.





Summary





So, obviously, on paper the Galaxy S24 has a better resume. You get that 3X telephoto camera, a brighter (allegedly) and smoother display, and in many areas where it does not sound better than the iPhone 15 , it probably matches or comes close to it. All of that for the same $799 price tag, with the big difference being that Samsung's phones go on sale very often.



