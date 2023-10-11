Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: What to expect?

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus expected differences:

Table of Contents:

Read more:

Design and Display Quality

It's all about the size

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Plus

Performance and Software

Twins

Galaxy S24

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Android 15

Android 16

Android 17

Android 18

Camera

Same old, but with a twist

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

10MP 3X zoom

12MP front camera

Galaxy S24 Plus

Audio Quality and Haptics





Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Plus

Battery Life and Charging

Galaxy S24 Plus

Specs Comparison

Summary and Final Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

It's still very early days, but one of the most prominent and plausible leaks from OnLeaks describes a slight change in size for the whole S24 family and also gives us a peek at the possible design. Thewill remain the compact offering with its 6.2-inch screen, while thewill offer a large phone experience thanks to the 6.7-inch AMOLED.Both phones are expected to rock a buttery-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate and exceptional brightness.As far as design goes, thanks to the aforementioned leaks, we have an idea of how these phones would look. The design follows the trend for more square-ish and flat devices. Some would say that the S24 series looks similar to the last couple of iPhone generations, but this would be an oversimplification.Back to the S24 and the S24 Plus. Unsurprisingly, these two look identical, except for the sheer size. Theis just an enlarged version of the S24, more or less.We have limited information about the exact specs of theand S24 Plus but from what we have, we can safely assume that both phones will feature the same processor, be it a Snapdragon or an Exynos. We're talking about theand the Exynos 2400, check out the dedicated article for more details.The memory configuration is in favor of the bigger and more expensive model, unsurprisingly. According to the latest rumors, the S24 Plus will start at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, while the vanilla S24 will come in an 8GB/128GB base configuration.The software situation will be identical; after all, these two are going to launch at the same time, meaning they will get four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches. To illustrate this, here are all the Android versions both the S24 and the S24 Plus will receive:There's a rumor going around that the cameras of the S24 and the S24 Plus will be exactly the same as the previous generation, positioned in the same separated cutouts we know from the S23. The selfie camera is also expected to be the same. Here's the full rundown:The twist is that there's another wild rumor making the rounds, stating that thewill get a new 108MP sensor under its main lens. We don't have proof, but we'll be happy to see at least some advancement happening.We don't expect huge upgrades to the stereo system on both theand the. The same goes for the haptic motors in both phones; there's no need for these to be upgraded, as the last generation already offers great haptics and audio quality.A slight difference might come from the size difference between the two devices. The biggermight be more resonant and more bassy due to the bigger space available for the soundwaves. But, of course, we'll have to wait and hear for ourselves.Advantage PlusThe bigger size of thegives Samsung a chance to put inside a bigger battery, and with the larger display, it's a necessity, too. According to the leaks and rumors, we're talking about a 900mAh advantage for the S24 Plus (4,900mAh battery vs 4,000mAh for the vanilla S24), which is substantial.Even when we factor in the larger screen, the S24 Plus will most likely have better battery life than the smaller S24. We also expect the Plus to support faster wired charging with up to 45W of power, while the S24 might stick with the 25W we know from its predecessor.Check out our quick comparison table and bear in mind that these specs are based on leaks and rumors at the moment:So there you have it! Our preliminary comparison between theand. We don't expect anything groundbreaking when it comes to model segregation. It's the same old story; the Plus model is larger and offers more battery, but that's just about it.If you have to decide between the two, the valid question to be asked is: do you need a bigger screen and a larger battery, and are you prepared to pay extra for those? Other than that, the S24 and the S24 Plus are almost identical and will offer a very similar user experience.