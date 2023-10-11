Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus: What to expect?
Intro
The Galaxy S24 series is the next big flagship launch we're all excited about. Samsung will most likely unveil the new S-series in January next year, and even though it's still early days, we're starting to get a clear picture of what to expect.
The S24 family will again consist of three models: the vanilla S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In this article we're going to compare the Galaxy S24 and its bigger brother, the Galaxy S24 Plus. The information about these devices is based on leaks and rumors at this point, so take it with a healthy grain of salt.
Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus expected differences:
- 6.2-inch screen on the S24 vs 6.7-inch on the Plus
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on both
- 50MP main camera vs 108MP on the S24 Plus
- 8GB/128GB base storage on the vanilla vs 12GB/256GB on the Plus
- 4,000mAh battery on the S24 vs 4,900mAh on the S24 Plus
- 25W fast charging vs 45W on the Plus
- The S24 Plus is bigger and heavier
- The vanilla S24 will be cheaper
Table of Contents:
It's still very early days, but one of the most prominent and plausible leaks from OnLeaks describes a slight change in size for the whole S24 family and also gives us a peek at the possible design. The Galaxy S24 will remain the compact offering with its 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S24 Plus will offer a large phone experience thanks to the 6.7-inch AMOLED.
As far as design goes, thanks to the aforementioned leaks, we have an idea of how these phones would look. The design follows the trend for more square-ish and flat devices. Some would say that the S24 series looks similar to the last couple of iPhone generations, but this would be an oversimplification.
Back to the S24 and the S24 Plus. Unsurprisingly, these two look identical, except for the sheer size. The Galaxy S24 Plus is just an enlarged version of the S24, more or less.
We have limited information about the exact specs of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus but from what we have, we can safely assume that both phones will feature the same processor, be it a Snapdragon or an Exynos. We're talking about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Exynos 2400, check out the dedicated article for more details.
The memory configuration is in favor of the bigger and more expensive model, unsurprisingly. According to the latest rumors, the S24 Plus will start at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, while the vanilla S24 will come in an 8GB/128GB base configuration.
There's a rumor going around that the cameras of the S24 and the S24 Plus will be exactly the same as the previous generation, positioned in the same separated cutouts we know from the S23. The selfie camera is also expected to be the same. Here's the full rundown:
The twist is that there's another wild rumor making the rounds, stating that the Galaxy S24 Plus will get a new 108MP sensor under its main lens. We don't have proof, but we'll be happy to see at least some advancement happening.
A slight difference might come from the size difference between the two devices. The bigger Galaxy S24 Plus might be more resonant and more bassy due to the bigger space available for the soundwaves. But, of course, we'll have to wait and hear for ourselves.
The bigger size of the Galaxy S24 Plus gives Samsung a chance to put inside a bigger battery, and with the larger display, it's a necessity, too. According to the leaks and rumors, we're talking about a 900mAh advantage for the S24 Plus (4,900mAh battery vs 4,000mAh for the vanilla S24), which is substantial.
Check out our quick comparison table and bear in mind that these specs are based on leaks and rumors at the moment:
So there you have it! Our preliminary comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. We don't expect anything groundbreaking when it comes to model segregation. It's the same old story; the Plus model is larger and offers more battery, but that's just about it.
If you have to decide between the two, the valid question to be asked is: do you need a bigger screen and a larger battery, and are you prepared to pay extra for those? Other than that, the S24 and the S24 Plus are almost identical and will offer a very similar user experience.
Design and Display Quality
It's all about the size
Performance and Software
Twins
The software situation will be identical; after all, these two are going to launch at the same time, meaning they will get four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches. To illustrate this, here are all the Android versions both the S24 and the S24 Plus will receive:
- Android 15
- Android 16
- Android 17
- Android 18
Camera
Same old, but with a twist
Audio Quality and Haptics
We don't expect huge upgrades to the stereo system on both the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus. The same goes for the haptic motors in both phones; there's no need for these to be upgraded, as the last generation already offers great haptics and audio quality.
Battery Life and ChargingAdvantage Plus
Even when we factor in the larger screen, the S24 Plus will most likely have better battery life than the smaller S24. We also expect the Plus to support faster wired charging with up to 45W of power, while the S24 might stick with the 25W we know from its predecessor.
Specs Comparison
Check out our quick comparison table and bear in mind that these specs are based on leaks and rumors at the moment:
|Galaxy S24
|Galaxy S24 Plus
|Size, weight
|147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
168 grams
|162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm
233 grams
|Screen
|6.2" OLED
120Hz
|6.7" OLED
120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in US
Exynos 2400 in RoW
4nm
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Exynos 2400 in RoW
4nm
|RAM, Storage
|8/128GB
8/256GB
LPDDR 5X
|12/256GB
12/512GB
LPDDR 5X
|Cameras
|50MP main
12MP ultra
12MP 3X zoom
12MP front
|108MP main
12MP ultra
12MP 3X zoom
12MP front
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|4,900 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
25W wired
10W wireless
|USB-C
45W wired
10W wireless
Summary and Final Verdict
So there you have it! Our preliminary comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. We don't expect anything groundbreaking when it comes to model segregation. It's the same old story; the Plus model is larger and offers more battery, but that's just about it.
If you have to decide between the two, the valid question to be asked is: do you need a bigger screen and a larger battery, and are you prepared to pay extra for those? Other than that, the S24 and the S24 Plus are almost identical and will offer a very similar user experience.
