Vivo V60 review: Outstanding battery life and a solid camera experience





The Vivo V60 arrives just five months after the V50, which makes this upgrade cycle unusually fast. But even with such a short gap, Vivo has found room for meaningful improvements. This generation brings a brand-new telephoto camera, a bigger 6,500 mAh battery, and a bump to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip.



There's no Pro version this time — the V60 is the lone model, and Vivo is positioning it as a feature-packed mid-ranger with Zeiss camera branding and a design that feels more premium than its price tag suggests. Still, questions remain about whether the software can keep up, and if Vivo has done enough to match rivals from Samsung, Google, and Nothing.



Pricing and availability will vary by region, but don’t expect to find the V60 at your local U.S. carrier store. Much like its predecessor, this is a phone you’ll likely have to import, which makes direct competition in the U.S. market a bit complicated.





We do not yet know what the official price of the V60 will be in the EU and the UK, but we expect something in the range of €300-€400 and £300-£400 depending on the configuration.





vivo V60 What we like Fantastic battery life + fast top-ups

Useful secondary cameras

Bright, well-tuned 120Hz display What we don't like No wireless charging

FunTouch bloat and quirks

Not widely available 6.5 PhoneArena Rating 6.1 Price Class Average Battery Life 9 6.9 Photo Quality 5.9 6.2 Video Quality 5.9 4.9 Charging 7.3 7 Performance Heavy 5.3 4.6 Performance Light 6.3 6.2 Display Quality 8 7.5 Design 6 6.3 Wireless Charging 0 4.8 Biometrics 6 6.7 Audio 6 5.8 Software 6 6.1 Why the score? This device scores 6.2 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Poco F7, Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review





The Vivo V60 earns a PhoneArena Rating of 6.5 out of 10, slightly above the class average of 6.1. Its strongest asset is battery life, with the huge 6,500 mAh cell delivering top-tier endurance, which pairs perfectly with the fast 90W charging. On the other hand, the lack of wireless charging drags the score down. A surprising boost comes from the video quality, which is a whole point higher than the average for this class. Performance is smooth for daily use and quite higher than the average for heavy tasks, but the software clutter holds the V60 back as far as user experience goes.





Table of Contents:





Vivo V60 Specs

An absolute mid-range beast













Vivo V60 Design and Display Curves, glass, and bright colors







The Vivo V60 looks nearly identical to the V50 at first glance. You still get a huge 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with slim, symmetrical bezels, paired with a curved-edge design that feels great in the hand (even if it is a bit too large for one-handed use).



Build quality is solid, though Vivo still uses a plastic frame that reminds you this isn't a flagship. Depending on the model you choose, you'll get either a glass or composite back.



The V60 is also rated IP68 and IP69, which means it can handle dust, full submersion in water, and even high-pressure sprays, which is a rare certification combo in this price class.





We have the Berry Purple here at the office, which comes with a matte finish that resists fingerprints. Other colors include a more neutral gray option, a Summer Blue that shifts from blue to pinkish-yellow as light hits it, as well as a Moonlit Blue, Ocean Blue and Auspicious Gold hues.







Vivo actually includes more than many competitors. Inside the box you’ll find a rather decent silicone case that matches the phone’s color, a 90W charging brick, and a USB-A to USB-C cable. That’s more generous than what Samsung or Google give you, and even OnePlus lately.







We have the Berry Purple here at the office, which comes with a matte finish that resists fingerprints. Other colors include a more neutral gray option, a Summer Blue that shifts from blue to pinkish-yellow as light hits it, as well as a Moonlit Blue, Ocean Blue and Auspicious Gold hues.

Vivo actually includes more than many competitors. Inside the box you'll find a rather decent silicone case that matches the phone's color, a 90W charging brick, and a USB-A to USB-C cable. That's more generous than what Samsung or Google give you, and even OnePlus lately.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED panel sticks to a Full HD+ resolution (2392 × 1080), with HDR10+ support for streaming and a peak brightness of around 1,500 nits — plenty for outdoor use. Colors can be tuned between standard, vivid, and professional modes, and refresh rate hits 120Hz for smooth scrolling.



One downside is that Vivo hasn’t improved PWM dimming, so those sensitive to OLED flicker might notice strain at low brightness. Otherwise, contrast is excellent, viewing angles are strong, and the slight curvature on all four edges makes the display look nearly flat.





Display Measurements:







In our lab, the Vivo V60’s AMOLED panel reached 1,425 nits of brightness on our 20% APL test and 1,515 nits at full screen, which is excellent for outdoor use. The 20% APL is the more realistic measurement here, though, as that is generally the amount of white you will have on your display throughout most use cases, so keep that in mind. Color accuracy is strong on the V60, with a Delta E of 1.44 in RGB/CMY (excellent) and 2.34 in grayscale (good). The only slight drawback is gamma being a bit higher than ideal, but overall this is a well-calibrated display for the price.



An optical under-display fingerprint scanner handles most unlocking duties, though it sits a bit low on the screen, which makes it awkward to reach with your thumb and quickly gets annoying. It works reliably, albeit a bit slow. You also have face unlock as a secondary option, though it is not as secure and cannot be used foor contactless payments.



Vivo V60 Camera Zeiss branding with a new telephoto





vivo V60 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 132 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 133 Main (wide) BEST 87 75 Zoom BEST 29 20 Ultra-wide BEST 26 17 Selfie BEST 30 21 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 132 Main (wide) BEST 83 71 Zoom BEST 27 21 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 24



On our Camera Score, the V60 achieved an overall 132 points, putting it squarely in mid-range territory. The main 50 MP shooter scored well at 75, while the new telephoto lens proved useful but limited, with a zoom score of 20. The weak point is the 8 MP ultra-wide (17 points), which drags down the overall score of the system. For video, the V60 scored 132 overall, with respectable quality from the main camera (71 points) but modest results from zoom and ultra-wide.



On our Camera Score, the V60 achieved an overall 132 points, putting it squarely in mid-range territory. The main 50 MP shooter scored well at 75, while the new telephoto lens proved useful but limited, with a zoom score of 20. The weak point is the 8 MP ultra-wide (17 points), which drags down the overall score of the system. For video, the V60 scored 132 overall, with respectable quality from the main camera (71 points) but modest results from zoom and ultra-wide.

Vivo continues its partnership with Zeiss, and the V60 makes a significant shift in camera hardware compared to the V50.

Main camera: 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This is a step-up in reliability from the Omnivision chip used before, capturing detailed shots with good dynamic range.

50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This is a step-up in reliability from the Omnivision chip used before, capturing detailed shots with good dynamic range. Telephoto camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882. This is the big new addition. It supports up to 100× hybrid zoom, though realistically it’s best at shorter ranges and excels for portraits.

50 MP Sony IMX882. This is the big new addition. It supports up to 100× hybrid zoom, though realistically it’s best at shorter ranges and excels for portraits. Ultra-wide camera: 8 MP sensor, a downgrade from the 50 MP image sensor on the V50. It’s still serviceable in good light but struggles with detail and low-light performance.

Photos are typically sharp with multiple Zeiss filters available (Vivid, Natural, etc.), while a softer back-mounted LED light helps with portraits in dim settings. Video recording goes up to 4K at 30fps, but the stabilization that leaves more to be desired and the lack of a 60fps option at 4K is disappointing.





I particularly enjoyed using the Zeiss Natural filter, which made colors and lighting look true to life across all three cameras at the back.



Overall, the V60 delivers one of the more capable camera systems in the mid-range segment, especially thanks to that new telephoto.







The conditions we took these photo samples in weren't the most challenging when it comes to HDR performance, but they were in terms of light quantity. The Vivo V60's triple camera system held up well. The main gripe I have is that the ultrawide is on the soft side, but it is still more than usable. The main and telephoto cameras offer plenty of detail, and I was a bit surprised by how consistent the colros are between all three cameras — props to Vivo (or maybe Zeiss?) for that!



Video Quality



Overall, the V60 delivers one of the more capable camera systems in the mid-range segment, especially thanks to that new telephoto.

The conditions we took these photo samples in weren't the most challenging when it comes to HDR performance, but they were in terms of light quantity. The Vivo V60's triple camera system held up well. The main gripe I have is that the ultrawide is on the soft side, but it is still more than usable. The main and telephoto cameras offer plenty of detail, and I was a bit surprised by how consistent the colros are between all three cameras — props to Vivo (or maybe Zeiss?) for that!

Stabilization on the main camera is punching above its weight. Footage looks smooth and steady, with none of the odd jitters that usually break the illusion.



The 3x telephoto holds up decently in terms of detail and color, but once you start moving, the quality slips. Despite having OIS (which I get wrong in the video), the Vivo V60’s telephoto stabilization just doesn’t cut it, leaving zoomed-in footage shaky enough to be usable.



The real surprise is the 8 MP ultrawide. Stabilization is naturally less of a concern on wider lenses, and here it works in its favor. The video avoids that harsh oversharpened look we've come to expect from secondary cameras in this price range. Leaves and textures appear natural yet crisp, making for a very solid ultrawide video experience for this price.





Vivo V60 Performance & Benchmarks Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 gives it a modest boost



The jump from Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 to Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 brings modest but welcome improvements over the previous model. Everyday performance is smooth, and multitasking feels fluid. The Adreno 722 GPU can handle most games well, though graphically demanding titles show drops in frame rate at max settings.



The V60 did heat up a bit during more prolonged gaming sessions, but not to uncomfortable levels. Vivo’s gaming mode adds handy tools like refresh-rate control, call blocking, and even an “Esports mode” that pushes performance while muting distractions.



Storage options remain the same as the V50: 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB. There’s no microSD card slot for expanding the storage, and at least in the review unit we tested, no eSIM support. You do get dual SIM slots, though.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better vivo V60 1247 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 1019 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better vivo V60 3539 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 2915 View all



Storage options remain the same as the V50: 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB. There's no microSD card slot for expanding the storage, and at least in the review unit we tested, no eSIM support. You do get dual SIM slots, though.

Benchmarks show the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 to be noticeably dominant. In Geekbench 6, the V60 scored 1247 (single-core) and 3539 (multi-core), ahead of one of its main rivals, the Galaxy A36 5G.



GPU Performance:





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better vivo V60 1819 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 914 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better vivo V60 1436 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 909 View all



GPU tests also impressed us, with 3DMark Extreme (High) at 1819 and (Low) at 1436, nearly double the scores of Samsung’s mid-ranger.





Vivo V60 Software









The V60 launches with Android 15 and Vivo's FunTouch OS 15. It's feature-rich but still cluttered, with a heavy dose of pre-installed apps you'll likely want to uninstall.



Vivo promises four years of OS upgrades in the EU (up to Android 19) and six years of security updates. That’s behind Samsung’s seven-year policy but better than what many budget brands offer.



Customization options are plentiful, from themes to color modes, to even customizing small animations across the UI. Of course, you get Google Discover integration, as well as other Google services such as Circle to Search.





FunTouch isn’t the cleanest UI around, but it’s quite manageable once you trim it down and dial things to your liking.





Vivo V60 Battery 6,500 mAh is a monster



vivo V60

( 6500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 9h 2m Ranks #7 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 12m Browsing 23h 55m Average is 17h Video 10h 39m Average is 10h 8m Gaming 14h 7m Average is 10h 8m Charging speed 90W Charger 50% 30 min 1h 2m Full charge Ranks #68 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The 6,500 mAh battery delivers outstanding results! In our tests, the V60 lasted 23h 55m in web browsing, 10h 39m of video playback, and an excellent 14h 7m of gaming. The overall estimated battery life we gave it is 9h 2m, ranking the V60 #7 among phones we’ve tested in the past two years, which places it well above the mid-range average.



The 6,500 mAh battery delivers outstanding results! In our tests, the V60 lasted 23h 55m in web browsing, 10h 39m of video playback, and an excellent 14h 7m of gaming. The overall estimated battery life we gave it is 9h 2m, ranking the V60 #7 among phones we've tested in the past two years, which places it well above the mid-range average.

You can safely expect the battery to last for multiple days per charge with moderate use. Gaming drains the phone faster, but even then, the V60 battery life proves itself resilient.









PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming vivo V60 6500 mAh 9h 2min 23h 55min 10h 39min 14h 7min Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 5000 mAh 6h 26min 16h 53min 8h 0min 9h 8min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless vivo V60 6500 mAh 1h 2min N/A 50% N/A Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The charging experience is just as solid, with super-fast speeds that quickly juice up the large battery. With the bundled 90W charger, the V60 hits 50% in 30 minutes and a full charge in 1h 2m. That’s slightly slower than the smaller-cell V50, but still far quicker than most Samsung or Google phones. That said, there’s no wireless charging support.





Vivo V60 Audio Quality and Haptics



Stereo speakers provide strong output, easily filling a room and holding up well for Netflix or YouTube. The bottom speaker is more powerful than the earpiece, and distortion can creep in at max volume, but overall quality is solid for the class.



There's no 3.5mm headphone jack, though Vivo includes software enhancements like audio tuning and "Super Resolution" for low-bitrate tracks.



Haptics are on the softer sid, meaning they are not as crisp or sharp as you’d find on premium devices, but usable.





Should you buy it?





The Vivo V60 packs meaningful upgrades into a short release cycle: a bigger battery, a telephoto camera, and a faster Snapdragon chip. These changes make it a stronger all-rounder than the V50 and one of the most capable mid-rangers of 2025.



Its main drawbacks will feel familiar if you have experience with the series: FunTouch software clutter, no wireless charging, and limited U.S. availability. The lack of wireless charging also stings if you rely on that feature a lot.



For many, though, the combination of such outstanding battery life, a solid camera system, and bright AMOLED display will outweigh the compromises. Alternatives like the Galaxy A36 bring their own perks like longer software support and a better UI, but if you can get your hands on the Vivo V60, it’s a compelling package in a crowded mid-range market.



