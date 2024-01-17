Samsung Galaxy S24: Size Comparison





Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $100 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder. $870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1419 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in The middle member of the Galaxy S24 family is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Acting right away helps you save up to $650 as a trade-in credit, and you also get an exclusive $50 Samsung credit by following our link. On Samsung, you receive a free storage upgrade. The merchant offers up to $75 Samsung Credit to sweeten the pot even further. Extra savings for students are available. $670 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $449 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24 at up to $600 off with a trade-in Looking for a vanilla Galaxy S24? You can now preorder one directly from Samsung.com to unlock huge savings! The smartphone can be yours at up to $550 off via an enhanced trade-in credit, and following this link gives you an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit. The vanilla model also arrives with a $25 Samsung Credit, and you unlock an extra 5% off its price tag via a student discount. As if that's not enough, the retailer gives you a free storage upgrade. $610 off (71%) Trade-in Gift $249 99 $859 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra









Despite its new titanium build, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still noticeably heavier compared to the Galaxy S24 and even the S24 Plus. Of course, this is not too big of a surprise considering it has an extra 50MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, as well a significantly larger battery of 5000 mAh. There's also the fact that its body is considerably larger in all three dimensions.





Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Apple iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8









Now onto the phones that, for all intents and purposes, are what you might call small by today's standards. Like in previous years, the Galaxy S24 the smallest and lightest of the bunch, making it the most compact option out of the big three choices in this segment.





Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Apple iPhone 15 Plus vs Google Pixel 8 Pro









Galaxy S24 Plus to the Pixel 8 Pro is the heaviest and largest here, but the difference is surprisingly not that great. Then we have the Galaxy S24 Plus . Now, since Google doesn't have a third model in its flagship lineup, we will be comparing theto the Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro . Suffice it to say, theis the heaviest and largest here, but the difference is surprisingly not that great. Then we have the iPhone 15 , which is smaller than the Pixel but still heavier, taller, wider, and thicker compared to the





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 8 Pro









Galaxy S24 Ultra , iPhone 15 Pro Max , and Pixel 8 Pro are almost the same. The notable differences here are that the S24 Ultra is the widest, the Pixel 8 Pro the thickest. Lastly, we are taking a look at the best of the best that these manufacturers have to offer. You will notice that, at least in terms of their dimensions, the, andare almost the same. The notable differences here are that the S24 Ultra is the widest, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the shortest, and thethe thickest.



