Samsung Galaxy S24: Size Comparison

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24: Size Comparison
Samsung's new flagship phone lineup has arrived at the scene to start off 2024 on a high note. The new trio featuring the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra all have different dimensions and weight to them, so let's take a look at how they measure up when placed next to other popular options!

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 


See the full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs Samsung Galaxy S24 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Despite its new titanium build, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still noticeably heavier compared to the Galaxy S24 and even the S24 Plus. Of course, this is not too big of a surprise considering it has an extra 50MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, as well a significantly larger battery of 5000 mAh. There's also the fact that its body is considerably larger in all three dimensions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Apple iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8


See the full Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Apple iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Now onto the phones that, for all intents and purposes, are what you might call small by today's standards. Like in previous years, the Galaxy S24 the smallest and lightest of the bunch, making it the most compact option out of the big three choices in this segment.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Apple iPhone 15 Plus vs Google Pixel 8 Pro


See the full Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs Apple iPhone 15 Plus vs Google Pixel 8 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Now, since Google doesn't have a third model in its flagship lineup, we will be comparing the Galaxy S24 Plus to the Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro. Suffice it to say, the Pixel 8 Pro is the heaviest and largest here, but the difference is surprisingly not that great. Then we have the iPhone 15, which is smaller than the Pixel but still heavier, taller, wider, and thicker compared to the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 8 Pro 


See the full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 8 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Lastly, we are taking a look at the best of the best that these manufacturers have to offer. You will notice that, at least in terms of their dimensions, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Pixel 8 Pro are almost the same. The notable differences here are that the S24 Ultra is the widest, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the shortest, and the Pixel 8 Pro the thickest.

Looking at their weight, however, the S24 Ultra is still the most hefty to hold even though it has that new titanium body, with the Pixel 8 Pro being 20 g lighter weighing in at 213 g.

