The best Galaxy S24 cases
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is official, with a strong focus on AI and incremental upgrades across the board. Samsung unveiled three models, as usual: the base Galaxy S24, the bigger-screen Galaxy S24 Plus, and the stylus-equipped Galaxy S24 Ultra.
These three models are once again iterations of the glass sandwich design, and as we all know, this design can be very fragile. In order to protect your newly acquired technological gem, you need a case.
The short answer is no. The new models have different dimensions, and even if you manage to slap an S23 case on, it won't be a perfect fit. And that's very important because even a fraction of an inch of slack can be the difference between a healthy phone and a cracked display.
Jump to section:
Samsung offers its own range of cases, from simple silicone ones to much more sophisticated S-View, Standing Grip, and Leather Galaxy S24 cases. We will plug them in in the relevant categories, so if you want to go brand-loyal, you can do that.
The basic Galaxy S24 cases include thin ones, often made of silicone, that will get the job done without adding much bulk or burning a whole through your wallet. Here are some options.
These three models are once again iterations of the glass sandwich design, and as we all know, this design can be very fragile. In order to protect your newly acquired technological gem, you need a case.
In this article, we offer you a summarized list of the best Galaxy S24 cases, neatly arranged by category. From basic and slim Galaxy S24 cases all the way to rugged and leather options. But before we dive in, we have to answer one pressing question.
Will Galaxy S23 cases fit the Galaxy S24?
The short answer is no. The new models have different dimensions, and even if you manage to slap an S23 case on, it won't be a perfect fit. And that's very important because even a fraction of an inch of slack can be the difference between a healthy phone and a cracked display.
So, better play it safe and get a brand new Galaxy S24 case; there are options for every budget, and it is worth the peace of mind.
Jump to section:
- Best Galaxy S24 basic case
- Best Galaxy S24 clear case
- Best Galaxy S24 rugged case
- Best Galaxy S24 leather case
- Best Galaxy S24 wallet case
- Best Galaxy S24 fun case
Best Galaxy S24 basic case
Samsung offers its own range of cases, from simple silicone ones to much more sophisticated S-View, Standing Grip, and Leather Galaxy S24 cases. We will plug them in in the relevant categories, so if you want to go brand-loyal, you can do that.
The basic Galaxy S24 cases include thin ones, often made of silicone, that will get the job done without adding much bulk or burning a whole through your wallet. Here are some options.
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Silicone Case
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Silicone Case
This has been the go-to case for many people over the years, it's not only very lightweight and thin, but also offers nice grip and it's soft to the touch. There are some really nice colors available as well, colors that pop (white, violet, yellow, and lime) and last but not least, this case is rather affordable (for an official one).
Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Spigen is a known entity on the smartphone case market. The Thin Fit Galaxy S24 Ultra case is slim and lightweight, but at the same time comes with more than adequate protection. It features Spigen's proprietary Air Cushion technology to protect the corners from falls, and raised lips around the screen and camera for additional protection. The case is also very affordable.
Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
If you want something with a little more "pop" the Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S24 Ultra case is just the right choice for you. These cases are designed in California and made in South Cores, they offer a quality silicone material, snug fit, raised bezels, and a unique two-color pattern. Our favorite is the Blueberry-yellow variant. Oh, and the price is really good too.
Best Galaxy S24 clear case
This year Samsung decided to shuffle things around with the color scheme and we have some really nice colors, especially on the S24 Ultra. The best way to preserve the original look of your Galaxy S24 is to opt for a clear case.
Don't worry, these cases offer good protection, and there are also pretty rugged ones, so you won't sacrifice protection for looks. Here are the best Galaxy S24 clear cases you can get right now.
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Gadget Case
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Gadget Case
Samsung's official clear case is also a gadget case. This means you can do cool things with it. You can get different attachments to go with the case, such as a grip/kickstand, tripods, and more. It's completely transparent to show the color of your phone, and doesn't skip on protection either.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
The Liquid Crystal has been a very successful model over the years and for a good reason. It's crystal-clear and very thin, but at the same time it offers military-grade protection from drops, thanks to its Air Cushion technology. It's also compatible with the S Pen, and PowerShare, and the price is just astonishing.
Speck Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Case
Speck Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Case
Another cool option comes from Speck in the form of the Speck Presidio Clear phone case. This Galaxy S24 case guarantees that your phone's color will shine through, as it features a special, non-yellowing compound. As an added bonus, it also protects your phone from up to 13ft falls, thanks to the soft corners and raised bezels.
Best Galaxy S24 rugged case
There's no denying, if you want maximum protection for your Galaxy S24, the best option is to go for a dedicated rugged case. Granted, some of these cases are bulky and heavy, but they will guarantee your phone to survive drops, bumps, and other accidents.
Fret not, there are also more stylish models that will bridge the gap between a more normal silicone case and a rugged one, so you don't have to make too much of a compromise. Here you can find the best Galaxy S24 rugged cases.
Samsung official Shield Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung official Shield Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra
This year Samsung has decided to reinvent the rugged case and the result is the brand-new Shield case for Galaxy S24. It's rugged, yet stylish, with a clean industrial look, and a simple pattern on the back. Samsung says this case is built with the planet in mind, so you save some dolphins in the process of buying it. It's available in two colors - white and dark violet.
UAG Monarch Kevlar Designed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
UAG Monarch Kevlar Designed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
One of the best rugged cases available for the Galaxy S24 series comes from Urban Armor Gear, and it's called the Monarch Kevlar case. It's a pretty pompous name but behind it you'll find real kevlar, 25 ft. Drop Protection (which meets 2x military standard 810G 516.6), and because this case is made using kevlar, it's not too heavy. Also, you can get it in a plethora of colors, and different materials such as carbon fiber. The price is on the steep side but if protection is paramount, this is your best choice.
Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
If the price of the Monarch Kevlar is too steep for you, there's a great option in the face of the Spigen Tough Armor case. It's one of the most popular smartphone cases in the world and for a good reason. This Galaxy S24 case comes in layers, there's a tough polycarbonate shell on the outer side, a soft TPU rubbery material to absorb the energy from bumps and drops, and also Spigen's new foam material to protect the back of your phone against additional scratches and scuffs. Last but not least, the Air Cushion technology protects the most vulnerable parts, the corners, with tiny airbags. The best part is that this case is extremely affordable.
Best Galaxy S24 leather case
Leather is always in fashion. It can add another level to your style and make a simple electronic gadget look like a piece of art. What's even better is that leather is quite sturdy and can fend off scratches and scuff, while at the same time ages gracefully. Here are the best Galaxy S24 leather cases.
Samsung official Vegan Leather Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung official Vegan Leather Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Vegan Leather Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra offers all the looks and benefits of a genuine leather case but no animals have been hurt in the process. You get a stylish and sturdy case in a classy violet color. The soft interior lining safeguards against scratches while maintaining an elegant aesthetic.
Mous Limitless 5.0 - Black Leather Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Mous Limitless 5.0 - Black Leather Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Mous is a cute little company that offers very interesting smartphone cases, and often tests them using helicopters and other crazy stunts. The Black Leather Galaxy S24 case offers a lot for the money. It features premium leather over a polycarbonate shell, and also Mous' proprietary Limitless 5.0 tech which allows you to use plethora of accessories with this case. It's also MagSafe compatible thanks to the integrated magnets.
Best Galaxy S24 wallet case
The good-old wallet case is never out of fashion. This design offers some benefits over the simple cover cases, but also comes with some drawbacks. On the one hand, you can store your cash and cards in the wallet case, just like in a real wallet. On the other hand, it's more bulky and you need two hands to operate it. Nevertheless, there are modern variants of this design, such as the S-View case that Samsung offers, so you can get the best of both worlds. Here are the best Galaxy S24 wallet cases.
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra S-View Wallet Case
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra S-View Wallet Case
Speaking of the S-View wallet case, here it is, Samsung's take on the wallet case, and it's a convenient one. The little window in the case lets you easily check important notifications, answer calls, texts, and control your music without opening the case. This Galaxy S24 case is made from eco-conscious materials and also contains a hidden pocket to keep your cash and cards. Available in black, white, and violet.
TORRO Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium Leather Wallet Case
TORRO Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium Leather Wallet Case
While we wait the release of Moment's premium Galaxy S24 Ultra cases, there are already a few leather wallet alternatives on the market. TORRO has an impressive wallet-type case meticulously crafted from high-quality cowhide leather. The case is compatible with wireless chargers and includes practical features such as three credit card slots and a larger compartment for holding notes and cash.
Best Galaxy S24 fun case
We can be serious all we want, but the world is better with a tad more fun in it. Putting a flamboyant or wildly original case on you Galaxy S24 gives you the opportunity to express yourself in ways, other boring cases don't offer. You can be wacky, playful, stylish, sparkly, whatever you want. Take a look at these fun Galaxy S24 cases.
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra Flipsuit Case
Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra Flipsuit Case
Another new addition to Samsung's smartphone case portfolio is the Flipsuit case. It comes in two flavors - one filled with smiley-face icons, and one that features a huge red heart. This case is also interactive, which means that through the magic of NFC, when you slap it on your phone, the whole theme will change to mirror your case's style. You can also buy additional interactive cards with new designs separately. Pretty cool.
Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Twinkle Disco Case
Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Twinkle Disco Case
Sometimes you need to go all-in, in order to be recognized, or in case of this case (pun not intended) go all-out. This is the Twinkle Disco Galaxy S24 case from Case-Mate, and it will guarantee you get attention not only at parties. It's not all glitter, though, this case offers 12ft drop protection, and raised lips to safeguard the camera and the display. Have a little sparkle in your life!
Conclusion
This list is far from done! We expect big names such as OtterBox, Moment, Incipio, and Tech21 to join the Galaxy S24 case universe and soon. Stay tuned and check back this space regularly as we'll be adding new cases on a daily basis.
Things that are NOT allowed: