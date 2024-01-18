The best Galaxy S24 cases

Galaxy S24

Will Galaxy S23 cases fit the Galaxy S24?

Best Galaxy S24 basic case



Samsung offers its own range of cases, from simple silicone ones to much more sophisticated S-View, Standing Grip, and Leather Galaxy S24 cases. We will plug them in in the relevant categories, so if you want to go brand-loyal, you can do that.



The basic Galaxy S24 cases include thin ones, often made of silicone, that will get the job done without adding much bulk or burning a whole through your wallet. Here are some options.





Samsung official Galaxy S24 Silicone Case

This has been the go-to case for many people over the years, it's not only very lightweight and thin, but also offers nice grip and it's soft to the touch. There are some really nice colors available as well, colors that pop (white, violet, yellow, and lime) and last but not least, this case is rather affordable (for an official one).

Galaxy S24 Ultra Silicone Case Slim and lightweight, smooth and stylish, sleek fit $7 off (20%) $27 99 $34 99 Buy at Samsung





Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy S24 Ultra Case

Spigen is a known entity on the smartphone case market. The Thin Fit Galaxy S24 Ultra case is slim and lightweight, but at the same time comes with more than adequate protection. It features Spigen's proprietary Air Cushion technology to protect the corners from falls, and raised lips around the screen and camera for additional protection. The case is also very affordable.

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S24 Ultra Case Made from PC and TPU for durability Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology Precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easier accessibility Raised edges for screen and camera protection Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare Buy at Amazon





Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S24 Ultra Case

If you want something with a little more "pop" the Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S24 Ultra case is just the right choice for you. These cases are designed in California and made in South Cores, they offer a quality silicone material, snug fit, raised bezels, and a unique two-color pattern. Our favorite is the Blueberry-yellow variant. Oh, and the price is really good too.

Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S24 Ultra Case snug-fit with slim profile, two-tone colors and camera ring design, designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 clear case





This year Samsung decided to shuffle things around with the color scheme and we have some really nice colors, especially on the S24 Ultra. The best way to preserve the original look of your Galaxy S24 is to opt for a clear case.





Don't worry, these cases offer good protection, and there are also pretty rugged ones, so you won't sacrifice protection for looks. Here are the best Galaxy S24 clear cases you can get right now.





Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Gadget Case

Samsung's official clear case is also a gadget case. This means you can do cool things with it. You can get different attachments to go with the case, such as a grip/kickstand, tripods, and more. It's completely transparent to show the color of your phone, and doesn't skip on protection either.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Gadget Case Enjoy the freedom to switch up your phone’s accessories whenever you want with the Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Gadget Case $10 off (20%) $39 99 $49 99 Buy at Samsung





Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy S24 Ultra Case

The Liquid Crystal has been a very successful model over the years and for a good reason. It's crystal-clear and very thin, but at the same time it offers military-grade protection from drops, thanks to its Air Cushion technology. It's also compatible with the S Pen, and PowerShare, and the price is just astonishing.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy S24 Ultra Case Made from TPU for flexible durability Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology Precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easier accessibility Raised edges for screen and camera protection Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare Buy at Amazon





Speck Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Clear Case

Another cool option comes from Speck in the form of the Speck Presidio Clear phone case. This Galaxy S24 case guarantees that your phone's color will shine through, as it features a special, non-yellowing compound. As an added bonus, it also protects your phone from up to 13ft falls, thanks to the soft corners and raised bezels.

Speck Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case Clear 13ft drop protection, clear and non-yellowing, tight fit, S Pen compatible Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 rugged case





There's no denying, if you want maximum protection for your Galaxy S24, the best option is to go for a dedicated rugged case. Granted, some of these cases are bulky and heavy, but they will guarantee your phone to survive drops, bumps, and other accidents.





Fret not, there are also more stylish models that will bridge the gap between a more normal silicone case and a rugged one, so you don't have to make too much of a compromise. Here you can find the best Galaxy S24 rugged cases.





Samsung official Shield Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra

This year Samsung has decided to reinvent the rugged case and the result is the brand-new Shield case for Galaxy S24 . It's rugged, yet stylish, with a clean industrial look, and a simple pattern on the back. Samsung says this case is built with the planet in mind, so you save some dolphins in the process of buying it. It's available in two colors - white and dark violet.

Shield Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra The Shield Case is built to protect against accidental bumps and scratches to help keep your phone safe $7 off (20%) $27 99 $34 99 Buy at Samsung





UAG Monarch Kevlar Designed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case

One of the best rugged cases available for the Galaxy S24 series comes from Urban Armor Gear, and it's called the Monarch Kevlar case. It's a pretty pompous name but behind it you'll find real kevlar, 25 ft. Drop Protection (which meets 2x military standard 810G 516.6), and because this case is made using kevlar, it's not too heavy. Also, you can get it in a plethora of colors, and different materials such as carbon fiber. The price is on the steep side but if protection is paramount, this is your best choice.

UAG Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case Monarch Kevlar rugged, military-grade protection (up to 25ft), exotic material, lightweight Buy at Amazon





Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S24 Ultra Case

If the price of the Monarch Kevlar is too steep for you, there's a great option in the face of the Spigen Tough Armor case. It's one of the most popular smartphone cases in the world and for a good reason. This Galaxy S24 case comes in layers, there's a tough polycarbonate shell on the outer side, a soft TPU rubbery material to absorb the energy from bumps and drops, and also Spigen's new foam material to protect the back of your phone against additional scratches and scuffs. Last but not least, the Air Cushion technology protects the most vulnerable parts, the corners, with tiny airbags. The best part is that this case is extremely affordable.

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S24 Ultra Case Made from PC, TPU, and Impact Foam for durability Military-grade protection via Extreme Protection Tech Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing Raised edges for screen and camera protection Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 leather case





Leather is always in fashion. It can add another level to your style and make a simple electronic gadget look like a piece of art. What's even better is that leather is quite sturdy and can fend off scratches and scuff, while at the same time ages gracefully. Here are the best Galaxy S24 leather cases.





Samsung official Vegan Leather Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Vegan Leather Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra offers all the looks and benefits of a genuine leather case but no animals have been hurt in the process. You get a stylish and sturdy case in a classy violet color. The soft interior lining safeguards against scratches while maintaining an elegant aesthetic.

Vegan Leather Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra Wrap your phone in elegance. Add a soft, lavish touch while enhancing your phone’s modern design. $12 off (20%) $47 99 $59 99 Buy at Samsung





Mous Limitless 5.0 - Black Leather Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case

Mous is a cute little company that offers very interesting smartphone cases, and often tests them using helicopters and other crazy stunts. The Black Leather Galaxy S24 case offers a lot for the money. It features premium leather over a polycarbonate shell, and also Mous' proprietary Limitless 5.0 tech which allows you to use plethora of accessories with this case. It's also MagSafe compatible thanks to the integrated magnets.

Mous Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case MagSafe Compatible - Limitless 5.0 - Black Leather Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 wallet case





The good-old wallet case is never out of fashion. This design offers some benefits over the simple cover cases, but also comes with some drawbacks. On the one hand, you can store your cash and cards in the wallet case, just like in a real wallet. On the other hand, it's more bulky and you need two hands to operate it. Nevertheless, there are modern variants of this design, such as the S-View case that Samsung offers, so you can get the best of both worlds. Here are the best Galaxy S24 wallet cases.



Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra S-View Wallet Case

Speaking of the S-View wallet case, here it is, Samsung's take on the wallet case, and it's a convenient one. The little window in the case lets you easily check important notifications, answer calls, texts, and control your music without opening the case. This Galaxy S24 case is made from eco-conscious materials and also contains a hidden pocket to keep your cash and cards. Available in black, white, and violet.

Galaxy S24 Ultra S-View Wallet Case Embrace convenience and protection all in one, thanks to the Galaxy S24 Ultra S-View Wallet Case $10 off (20%) $39 99 $49 99 Buy at Samsung





TORRO Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium Leather Wallet Case

While we wait the release of Moment's premium Galaxy S24 Ultra cases, there are already a few leather wallet alternatives on the market. TORRO has an impressive wallet-type case meticulously crafted from high-quality cowhide leather. The case is compatible with wireless chargers and includes practical features such as three credit card slots and a larger compartment for holding notes and cash.

TORRO Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium Leather Wallet Case with Kickstand and Card Slots (Black with Red Detail) Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 fun case





We can be serious all we want, but the world is better with a tad more fun in it. Putting a flamboyant or wildly original case on you Galaxy S24 gives you the opportunity to express yourself in ways, other boring cases don't offer. You can be wacky, playful, stylish, sparkly, whatever you want. Take a look at these fun Galaxy S24 cases.





Samsung official Galaxy S24 Ultra Flipsuit Case

Another new addition to Samsung's smartphone case portfolio is the Flipsuit case. It comes in two flavors - one filled with smiley-face icons, and one that features a huge red heart. This case is also interactive, which means that through the magic of NFC, when you slap it on your phone, the whole theme will change to mirror your case's style. You can also buy additional interactive cards with new designs separately. Pretty cool.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, Flipsuit Case The innovative Galaxy S24 Ultra Flipsuit Case lets you show off your unique style. $8 off (20%) $31 99 $39 99 Buy at Samsung





Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Twinkle Disco Case

Sometimes you need to go all-in, in order to be recognized, or in case of this case (pun not intended) go all-out. This is the Twinkle Disco Galaxy S24 case from Case-Mate, and it will guarantee you get attention not only at parties. It's not all glitter, though, this case offers 12ft drop protection, and raised lips to safeguard the camera and the display. Have a little sparkle in your life!

Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case Twinkle Disco [6.8"] [12ft Drop Protection] [Wireless Charging] Buy at Amazon





Conclusion





This list is far from done! We expect big names such as OtterBox, Moment, Incipio, and Tech21 to join the Galaxy S24 case universe and soon. Stay tuned and check back this space regularly as we'll be adding new cases on a daily basis.







