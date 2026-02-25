Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Galaxy S26: what’s in the box

Here's what you'll find in your Galaxy S26 box.

Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The new Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra are finally here, bringing a refined and more unified design, new Galaxy AI features, and a plethora of small tweaks across the board.

If you’re getting one of these flagships this year, you’d want to know what you’ll receive with them when they arrive.

What’s in the box of the Galaxy S26?

  • A Galaxy S26 phone
  • A USB-C data transfer and charging cable
  • Paper inserts

Across the trio, we have the same contents of the box. Obviously, it’s been years since we got a charging brick or earphones in the box, so don’t expect those to make a return.



There’s also no protective case in the box, so it may be wise to order one together with the order of your new phone.

Would the Galaxy S26 work with the Galaxy S25’s charging brick?


Yes. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s new upgraded charging speeds (65 W now) would require you to purchase a charging brick that supports those speeds. The 45 W charging brick for the S25 is not going to allow you to get the maximum speeds the new S26 Ultra is supporting.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus’ charging speeds are not changing this year, so you will not be able to take advantage of faster speeds with those phones even if you get a new charging brick.

The Galaxy S26 phones are now more expensive, but there are no new additions in the box


This year, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are getting a price hike, and their starting prices are now $100 above their predecessors. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that Samsung is thinking of adding anything in their boxes.

In my opinion, it would’ve been actually sweet if the company had added at least a case in there, you know. Maybe it could’ve soothed some of the fans who’d potentially be upset over the new prices. Not that that would help with the $100 price hike, but potentially just show some care.

After all, some models by Chinese manufacturers get cases in their boxes, and some even get charging bricks. But oh well.

