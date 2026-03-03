Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Move over Meta, Rokid announces an update that claims the AI smart glasses crown

One manufacturer is breaking down the walls between AI rivals.

Woman wearing Rokid AI Glasses
Rokid AI Glasses | Image by Rokid
We have seen smart glasses try to establish themselves in the world of tech for a while now, but they have always felt like a small screen stuck to your face. This is, however, about to change in a big way, as one of the major players in this space has just made a switch that allows the world’s most powerful AI models to be accessed directly through the lenses of the glasses.

Rokid makes a move


In a new press release, Rokid has announced a major software update to the international version of their Rokid Glasses. This is a major move, as this is now the first pair of smart glasses in the world that natively supports Google’s Gemini. This means that the glasses are no longer locked into a single way of thinking. Instead, they are a unified platform that supports several AI platforms.

To ensure that everyone gets the best experience possible, this new update combines various AI assistants. This includes Google’s Gemini, which is great for deep integration with the apps that you are currently using. In addition to this, there is also OpenAI’s ChatGPT for versatile conversations and problem-solving, DeepSeek for efficient and high-speed processing, and Alibaba’s Qwen, which is great for global language support.

The way this works is actually pretty clever. This is a "device-to-cloud" setup that allows you to switch between the aforementioned AI models, depending on what you need. This could be something like real-time translation if you are traveling or something like object detection if that object is in front of you.

Why this is a game-changer for wearables


One thing that this update really brings to the table is that it gives the power back to the users. Most tech companies have a thing for "walled gardens," which force you to only use their software and their services. For example, the glasses made by Meta are only compatible with their own Llama AI model. However, Rokid is taking a completely different approach here. These glasses are also currently sitting in the top spot for worldwide sales in the AI glasses niche and have been breaking records on crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter.

Which AI assistant would you use most on a pair of smart glasses?
3 Votes


Thoughts on the open AI model


As someone who likes to mix it up from time to time when it comes to the devices I use daily, I have always been a fan of tech that plays well with others. There is nothing more frustrating than purchasing a high-end device only to find out that it is incompatible with your preferred ecosystem.

If you are the kind of person that loves to be on the cutting edge of AI but hates to be forced to choose, these could be the next AR glasses that you should look into.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless