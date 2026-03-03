Move over Meta, Rokid announces an update that claims the AI smart glasses crown

Recommended For You

Why this is a game-changer for wearables

To ensure that everyone gets the best experience possible, this new update combines various AI assistants. This includes Google’s Gemini, which is great for deep integration with the apps that you are currently using. In addition to this, there is also OpenAI’s ChatGPT for versatile conversations and problem-solving, DeepSeek for efficient and high-speed processing, and Alibaba’s Qwen, which is great for global language support.The way this works is actually pretty clever. This is a "device-to-cloud" setup that allows you to switch between the aforementioned AI models, depending on what you need. This could be something like real-time translation if you are traveling or something like object detection if that object is in front of you.One thing that this update really brings to the table is that it gives the power back to the users. Most tech companies have a thing for "walled gardens," which force you to only use their software and their services. For example, the glasses made by Meta are only compatible with their own Llama AI model. However, Rokid is taking a completely different approach here. These glasses are also currently sitting in the top spot for worldwide sales in the AI glasses niche and have been breaking records on crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter.