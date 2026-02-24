Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Your phone's battery feels and acts better only in this case scenario, Verizon warns

Poor network coverage is irritating in more than one way.

By
Verizon
A phone being charged.
Are you charging your phone way too often? | Image by Verizon
No, you're not crazy: your phone really does behave differently at different times. Often it's got a great battery life, while at other times the remaining percentages drop like crazy. Why? We're not talking about gaming too much or streaming hours of 4K video – heavy, resource-demanding app usage obviously affects your battery life.

What if your usage pattern is consistent throughout the days, but you often commute to different locations, different neighborhoods and different cities?

Well, if you happen to be in a place with poor network coverage, you might see your handset's battery get depleted faster than usual.

And that's normal, Verizon reminds us.

The automatic human response




What we usually do once we see the battery indicator goes red is probably one (or all) of the following:

  • Lowering the display's brightness
  • Closing as many apps as possible (although that's not a major factor nowadays, as explained here)
  • Enabling the phone's power-saving mode
  • Turning off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, location services

But if the network signal is weak, that's a problem we can't handle on our end.

What do you do to squeeze some extra battery life?
6 Votes

What happens?


When coverage is weak or unstable, smartphones consume more power to maintain a connection. Simple as that.

The device boosts its output to reach nearby towers, producing extra heat and accelerating battery drain. This explains why the same phone can use far more energy in poor signal conditions, even during identical usage. Battery life, therefore, is driven more by efficiency than sheer capacity.

As smartphones become more powerful and more connected, performance is shaped not only by hardware but also by network reliability. A dense, stable network reduces the energy required to transmit data. With stronger connections, phones spend less time searching for signals and operate more frequently in low-power states.

Yes, you may object to that extra cell tower that's being built somewhere near you, but you'll probably get a better battery life on top of the network enhancement itself. You've got to decide if it's worth it.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
