Last-minute Galaxy S26 Ultra leak has it: the S25 Ultra is literally unable to catch up on this front

The privacy display feature is not something that'll arrive to older Galaxy flagships via a software update.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its alleged privacy display feature? Yeah, I thought so. This alone could be the deciding factor for hundreds of thousands – and millions – for getting the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the months to come.

If, however, you're a Galaxy S25 Ultra owner who hopes for the same privacy display feature to be disseminated via a software update later in the future, well, don't hold your breath.

Exclusive stuff


I didn't mean to be bitter about it, but "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here" describes the situation nicely.

According to Ice Universe, one of the best-known tipsters out there, the privacy display feature is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and older Galaxy S Ultra flagships simply can't be "updated" to get it. Some could be disappointed about this turn of events, but it's only logical. It's not just that Samsung doesn't want to risk its new lineup, but this could very well be a hardware limitation.


But I'm sure other Android flagships will soon offer a similar feature. Apple will join the party as well, but it could take some years… ugh, months before that happens.

When do you expect Apple to come up with a similar feature?
Will the other Galaxy S26 models get it?


Well, that remains an open question. There are some claims that the vanilla Galaxy S26 and the large-sized Galaxy S26 Plus will support the same feature, but take that information with a (big) grain of salt.


I'd personally be really surprised if that's the case – the privacy function seems like an Ultra exclusive. If, however, the vanilla Galaxy S26 gets it, that would be a wonderful selling point.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
