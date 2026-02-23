Last-minute Galaxy S26 Ultra leak has it: the S25 Ultra is literally unable to catch up on this front
The privacy display feature is not something that'll arrive to older Galaxy flagships via a software update.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra might do something the S25 Ultra simply can't. | Image by PhoneArena
Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its alleged privacy display feature? Yeah, I thought so. This alone could be the deciding factor for hundreds of thousands – and millions – for getting the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the months to come.
I didn't mean to be bitter about it, but "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here" describes the situation nicely.
According to Ice Universe, one of the best-known tipsters out there, the privacy display feature is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and older Galaxy S Ultra flagships simply can't be "updated" to get it. Some could be disappointed about this turn of events, but it's only logical. It's not just that Samsung doesn't want to risk its new lineup, but this could very well be a hardware limitation.
But I'm sure other Android flagships will soon offer a similar feature. Apple will join the party as well, but it could take some years… ugh, months before that happens.
Well, that remains an open question. There are some claims that the vanilla Galaxy S26 and the large-sized Galaxy S26 Plus will support the same feature, but take that information with a (big) grain of salt.
If, however, you're a Galaxy S25 Ultra owner who hopes for the same privacy display feature to be disseminated via a software update later in the future, well, don't hold your breath.
Exclusive stuff
Q: Is the privacy display on the S26 Ultra software-based? Can the S25 Ultra gain it via an update?— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 17, 2026
A: No. This is a hardware-level capability.
The S26 Ultra’s display integrates an optical viewing-angle control layer that actively narrows the visible angle from the side,… pic.twitter.com/O8HtKCEeW3
There you have it.
When do you expect Apple to come up with a similar feature?
Will the other Galaxy S26 models get it?
Well, that remains an open question. There are some claims that the vanilla Galaxy S26 and the large-sized Galaxy S26 Plus will support the same feature, but take that information with a (big) grain of salt.
I still see many ordinary users fundamentally misunderstanding privacy displays.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2026
They assume a privacy screen means the panel has a permanently “welded-on” privacy film that is always active and cannot be turned off.
This is a classic case where public imagination hasn’t caught…
I'd personally be really surprised if that's the case – the privacy function seems like an Ultra exclusive. If, however, the vanilla Galaxy S26 gets it, that would be a wonderful selling point.
