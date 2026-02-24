One of the best Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ bargains is here once again
Walmart is bringing back its epic 31% markdown on this 13.1-inch Galaxy tablet.
This mid-ranger is too good to ignore right now.
Did you miss that massive $200 price cut on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ from last month? Don't worry — Walmart just brought it back. That means you can once again grab the 128GB Samsung tablet, which normally costs $649.99, for just $451.24.
In case you're wondering, this sale initially went live this January. Somehow, it remained live sometime after January 20, and now, it's back. Even better, Walmart is the only merchant throwing such a generous promo right now — Amazon doesn't give you even $1 off the tablet right now.
The Tab S10 FE+ is a pretty solid mid-range option, by the way. It features a gorgeous 13.1-inch display with sharp resolution and a remarkably smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
On top of that, this model delivers fantastic performance for its price. Equipped with an Exynos 1580 chipset under the hood, it handles daily use and light multitasking without any hiccups. Keep in mind, however, that this is a mid-range option, so it can't really rival the best Android tablets.
And when it comes to battery, the Tab S10 FE+ doesn't disappoint one bit. You're getting a huge 10,090mAh, which gives you up to 21 hours of use on a single charge. Now, that should last you over two days with light use.
Will the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ become any cheaper soon? It's possible, but should you really wait? After all, Walmart's current promo is actually one of the best ones I've ever seen. And the best part about it? You won't find the same deal at Amazon or any other seller right now. Don't waste your time and save big while you can.
