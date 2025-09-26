You might actually want to visit a Verizon store for once this fall

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are coming to Verizon

Stay connected: discreetly view messages or take hands-free video calls.

AI interactions: get answers and step-by-step instructions with visual aids.

Break language barriers: real-time translation and live captions (my personal favourite feature).

Smarter navigation: turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map (in select cities).

Verizon ’s big play





Would you spend $799 on the new Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses? Yes, I’m in. Maybe, if Verizon offers deals. No, too expensive. Not sure yet. Yes, I’m in. 0% Maybe, if Verizon offers deals. 0% No, too expensive. 0% Not sure yet. 0%

Can Meta finally go mainstream?

Verizon

