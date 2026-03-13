Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

You may have to stop using one of Instagram’s core features if you care about privacy

Meta is taking a surprising turn on how it protects the privacy of Instagram users.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
A smartphone with the Instagram App Store page opened
Instagram is soon losing an important feature. | Image by PhoneArena
Among the few things most people agree that Meta is doing right with some of its most popular apps is that they have end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for private conversations enabled by default. That means nobody but the participants in a given chat can see the contents of the conversation, including Meta. Unfortunately, one of the company’s most popular apps will soon lose that feature.

Instagram DMs are losing end-to-end encryption in a couple of months


Instagram is putting an end to end-to-end encrypted direct messages on the platform. Meta hasn’t made an official announcement of the change and instead has updated a page on the Instagram Help Center, which was spotted by PiunikaWeb. The company hasn’t said why it’s making such a significant change to one of the most popular Instagram features.


On the help page, the company says that users will see instructions on how to download any media or messages they want to keep from their impacted chats. To download their chats, users with older versions of Instagram may need to update their app. 

Recommended For You

A contentious topic



Having all private chats encrypted sounds like the best solution to protect users privacy, but there’s mounting opposition against E2EE. Most governments are fighting for access to private conversations online as a measure against sharing illegal materials, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). 

Without E2EE, Meta will be able to proactively scan Instagram messages for any illegal material and give legal authorities access to those messages when prompted. On a more positive note, it will be able for the company to take action on user reports.

What’s the most important quality of a chat app for you?
6 Votes


While Instagram is losing E2EE, conversations on WhatsApp and Messenger are still encrypted by default. However, ever since they were launched, DMs on Threads have been unencrypted.

Time for a change


While my Instagram DMs mostly consist of shared comedy reels, I’d prefer for them to stay private. I’ll continue sending those jokes to my friends, but if I have anything important to say, I’d choose another platform.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
T-Mobile rep urges kindness following new move
T-Mobile rep urges kindness following new move
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers

Latest News

The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless