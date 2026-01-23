Xiaomi’s next gadget could end up on your keys

How will #XiaomiTag look? That's what I found in #HyperOS code! - Similar to Galaxy SmartTag 2 - 2 models: one with UWB, one without - CR2032 battery, same as in Samsung - looks like China only for now? (or CN app has only Chinese entries? We will see...) pic.twitter.com/KT3ayFXhs4

What this could mean for Android users

Having a smart tracker still makes sense

According to the leak, the Xiaomi Tag could be offered in two versions: one with Ultra-Wideband support and one without it. UWB is a short-range wireless technology that uses radio waves to transfer data and measure distance with extreme accuracy. While Bluetooth can tell you a tracker is nearby, UWB can pinpoint its exact location, down to the centimeter.Powering the tracker should be a CR2032 coin cell battery, which strongly suggests it will be user-replaceable, something that’s fairly standard for devices like this. Functionality-wise, the Xiaomi Tag doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Users should be able to see the tracker’s location on a map and get alerts if the tag is left behind.Another interesting detail is that the Xiaomi Tag may let nearby users “trust” the tracker. This could prevent unwanted tracking alerts when the tag is traveling with someone else, which has been a growing concern with smart trackers in general.The biggest unknown right now is the launch timeline and availability. At the moment, it looks like the Xiaomi Tag could remain exclusive to China. That said, if it launches at a lower price than the AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag – which we expect – it could perform well enough to justify a wider global rollout.Android is the most widely used operating system in the world, so having more tracker options that work with the Android Find Hub network is definitely a good thing. On top of that, this wouldn’t be coming from an unknown brand. Xiaomi is a familiar and trusted name, which already gives it an edge over smaller or lesser-known tracker makers.Because of that, the Xiaomi Tag could realistically compete with similar offerings from Samsung and Motorola. From that perspective, entering the smart tracker market looks like a logical and well-timed move for Xiaomi.I, personally, think owning at least one smart tracker is a smart idea, especially if you travel often. Being able to check where your luggage is at any time can bring a lot of peace of mind. The same goes for a backpack, a bike, or as I said even a car. Devices like these can genuinely reduce stress, and once you start using one, it’s hard to go back.