Xiaomi’s next gadget could end up on your keys

A leak gives us our first look at the company’s upcoming smart tag.

Xiaomi's logo displayed during a tech event.
Xiaomi is getting ready to jump into the smart tracker space with its own device, and new details are now giving us a better idea of what it could look like.

A new smart tracker is on its way


Anyone who has used a smart tracker before knows how handy these little gadgets can be, especially when traveling or when you want an extra layer of security. They are commonly attached to keys, bikes, backpacks, or even hidden inside a car. We have heard plenty of real-world stories about people recovering stolen vehicles thanks to an AirTag quietly doing its job.

Currently, the market already has a few well-known options, including Apple’s AirTag, Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag, and the recently announced Moto Tag. But another major brand is clearly ready to compete in this space, and that brand is Xiaomi.

We’ve heard about Xiaomi’s plans for a tracker before, but a recent leak now gives us a clearer look at what the Xiaomi Tag might look like. Unsurprisingly, the design sticks to what we already expect from a smart tracker. It appears small, compact, and rounded, making it easy to attach to just about anything or slip into a bag.

According to the leak, the Xiaomi Tag could be offered in two versions: one with Ultra-Wideband support and one without it. UWB is a short-range wireless technology that uses radio waves to transfer data and measure distance with extreme accuracy. While Bluetooth can tell you a tracker is nearby, UWB can pinpoint its exact location, down to the centimeter.

Powering the tracker should be a CR2032 coin cell battery, which strongly suggests it will be user-replaceable, something that’s fairly standard for devices like this. Functionality-wise, the Xiaomi Tag doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Users should be able to see the tracker’s location on a map and get alerts if the tag is left behind.

Another interesting detail is that the Xiaomi Tag may let nearby users “trust” the tracker. This could prevent unwanted tracking alerts when the tag is traveling with someone else, which has been a growing concern with smart trackers in general.

The biggest unknown right now is the launch timeline and availability. At the moment, it looks like the Xiaomi Tag could remain exclusive to China. That said, if it launches at a lower price than the AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag – which we expect – it could perform well enough to justify a wider global rollout.

What this could mean for Android users


Android is the most widely used operating system in the world, so having more tracker options that work with the Android Find Hub network is definitely a good thing. On top of that, this wouldn’t be coming from an unknown brand. Xiaomi is a familiar and trusted name, which already gives it an edge over smaller or lesser-known tracker makers.

Because of that, the Xiaomi Tag could realistically compete with similar offerings from Samsung and Motorola. From that perspective, entering the smart tracker market looks like a logical and well-timed move for Xiaomi.

If Xiaomi launches this globally, would you consider it?

Having a smart tracker still makes sense


I, personally, think owning at least one smart tracker is a smart idea, especially if you travel often. Being able to check where your luggage is at any time can bring a lot of peace of mind. The same goes for a backpack, a bike, or as I said even a car. Devices like these can genuinely reduce stress, and once you start using one, it’s hard to go back.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
