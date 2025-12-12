Xiaomi to undercut one of Apple's most beloved products at $25
Item trackers are super cool – and now, Xiaomi steps in the arena.
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Mere hours ago, we told you about the possible AirTag 2 by Apple – and now, another tracker is on our radar (pun intended). It's something called the Xiaomi Tag, and, as the name suggests, it's to be made by Xiaomi.
Obviously, this new item tracker will operate with Android phones. As reports suggest, Xiaomi is preparing to launch its Xiaomi Tag with a price tag under $25 to challenge competitors like Apple (when not on promotion, the AirTag usually sells for $29) and Motorola. The device could debut on December 26, 2025, during the Xiaomi 17 Ultra event in China.
The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology is crucial for item trackers because it delivers highly precise location tracking, pinpointing an item's position within inches, whereas Bluetooth only offers a general location. This system maintains accuracy and shows the exact direction to an item even in cluttered environments, making it highly reliable and resistant to interference.
As reported, Apple's AirTag 2 is expected to bring several upgrades, including easier pairing, more detailed battery info, better tracking in crowded areas, improved Precision Finding, and enhanced performance while in motion.
AirTags are already valued for their precision and reliability within Apple's Find My network, used not only for keys but also for luggage tracking and even vehicle protection. While early misuse raised security concerns, software updates have addressed most vulnerabilities.
UWB goodness
Obviously, this new item tracker will operate with Android phones. As reports suggest, Xiaomi is preparing to launch its Xiaomi Tag with a price tag under $25 to challenge competitors like Apple (when not on promotion, the AirTag usually sells for $29) and Motorola. The device could debut on December 26, 2025, during the Xiaomi 17 Ultra event in China.
The tracker is expected to support Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for precise short-range locating, similar to Apple's AirTag, and integrate with Google's Find My Device network for long-range tracking via nearby Android phones.
The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology is crucial for item trackers because it delivers highly precise location tracking, pinpointing an item's position within inches, whereas Bluetooth only offers a general location. This system maintains accuracy and shows the exact direction to an item even in cluttered environments, making it highly reliable and resistant to interference.
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While UWB and Google network compatibility are not unique – Chipolo, Pebblebee, and Moto Tag offer similar capabilities – it's great to see more brands like Xiaomi offer their low-priced items, too.
What do you use item trackers for?
For my keys.
16.85%
It's in my luggage when I travel.
29.35%
I track my car just in case.
10.33%
Something else.
8.7%
I don't use item trackers.
34.78%
What about the AirTag 2?
The original AirTag. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
As reported, Apple's AirTag 2 is expected to bring several upgrades, including easier pairing, more detailed battery info, better tracking in crowded areas, improved Precision Finding, and enhanced performance while in motion.
These features were spotted in an internal iOS 26 build, which also included a "2025AirTag" label, suggesting a possible 2025 release. It's unlikely that Apple would host a big live event for the AirTag 2; instead, we may get a press release unveiling. When that happens, we'll tell you all about the AirTag 2.
AirTags are already valued for their precision and reliability within Apple's Find My network, used not only for keys but also for luggage tracking and even vehicle protection. While early misuse raised security concerns, software updates have addressed most vulnerabilities.
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