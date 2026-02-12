The Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup might finally arrive on the global scene

Chinese version of the Xiaomi Pad 8. | Image by Xiaomi



Last month, Weibo tipster SmartPikachu teased the supposed development of an all-new model from the Pad 8 lineup: a rumored Xiaomi Pad 8 Max. The leaker claimed Xiaomi is working on this tablet variant alongside a Xiaomi 17 Max.

How global is global?

But leaks and rumors have disappeared since, and with this latest X post not featuring any details about a Pad 8 Max variant, the rumor might have turned out to be pure speculation.Of course, there's always the chance that Xiaomi is keeping things under wraps and pulls this special version out of nowhere during the Pad 8 series announcement. But I think this theory is pretty far-fetched.As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro were officially released in China on September 25 last year. But which other markets will this series enter?Judging from previous tablet releases, we can expect Xiaomi to introduce the Pad 8 series to UK and European customers, as well as major Asian markets. However, the company's tablets have traditionally been absent from the US landscape.While the specs sound promising, I'm not entirely certain the upcoming Xiaomi tablets will become bestsellers. To me, it all depends on the price-performance ratio. If Xiaomi keeps prices relatively affordable, the Pad 8 lineup could be a hit in the markets that actually get an official release.