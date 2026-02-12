Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup might finally arrive on the global scene

A recent X post indicates Xiaomi is preparing its Pad 8 series for an international debut.

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Pad 8 being held in landscape orientation.
Chinese version of the Xiaomi Pad 8. | Image by Xiaomi

Months after its China debut, Xiaomi's Pad 8 lineup is reportedly getting ready for a global launch. Some reports indicate the tablets could debut before or during MWC 2026 in Barcelona (held between March 2 and March 5).

Latest Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro rumors


X leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore posted on February 11, suggesting the Pad 8 series will arrive at the same time as the Xiaomi 17 lineup. The tip throws light on storage variants and color options for the global Pad 8 lineup, with the rest of the spec sheet supposedly matching the Chinese variants.


Xiaomi Pad 8 series rumored variants and colors


  • 8/128GB and 8/256GB for the Pad 8; 8/256GB and 12/512GB storage options for the Pro model
  • Available in Green, Gray, and Blue
  • IP54 rating

If the lineup indeed keeps the same spec sheet as Chinese options, you can expect the following key specs on the global Pad 8 variants.

Xiaomi Pad 8 series key expected specs


  • Display: 11.2-inch LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10 support on both models. 
  • Processor: Pad 8 to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Pad 8 Pro packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
  • Battery: 9,200mAh battery; 45W charging (Pad 8), 67W charging (Pad 8 Pro)
  • Price: starting at 2,299 yuan (about $308) for the Pad 8; 2,899 yuan for the base storage option (approximately $420) for the Pad 8 Pro


The devices have been spotted at numerous certification databases, including IECEE and TDRA (under model numbers 25097RP43G and 25091RP04G), supporting the idea Xiaomi is getting ready for a global release. 

What's the most important feature of a tablet?


Xiaomi Pad 8 Max: here one minute, gone the next


Last month, Weibo tipster SmartPikachu teased the supposed development of an all-new model from the Pad 8 lineup: a rumored Xiaomi Pad 8 Max. The leaker claimed Xiaomi is working on this tablet variant alongside a Xiaomi 17 Max. 

SmartPikachu teases a possible Pad 8 Max. | Image by Weibo - The Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup might finally arrive on the global scene
SmartPikachu teases a possible Pad 8 Max. | Image by Weibo


But leaks and rumors have disappeared since, and with this latest X post not featuring any details about a Pad 8 Max variant, the rumor might have turned out to be pure speculation. 

Of course, there's always the chance that Xiaomi is keeping things under wraps and pulls this special version out of nowhere during the Pad 8 series announcement. But I think this theory is pretty far-fetched. 

How global is global? 


As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro were officially released in China on September 25 last year. But which other markets will this series enter? 

Judging from previous tablet releases, we can expect Xiaomi to introduce the Pad 8 series to UK and European customers, as well as major Asian markets. However, the company's tablets have traditionally been absent from the US landscape. 

While the specs sound promising, I'm not entirely certain the upcoming Xiaomi tablets will become bestsellers. To me, it all depends on the price-performance ratio. If Xiaomi keeps prices relatively affordable, the Pad 8 lineup could be a hit in the markets that actually get an official release.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
