Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Rumored global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition shows up on Geekbench

Xiaomi is rumored to bring its next-gen camera phone to global customers.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xiaomi
Rear view of the camera setup on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition.
Xiaomi may bring the Leica-tuned Xiaomi 17 Ultra to global enthusiasts. | Image by Xiaomi

Just a day after rumors surrounding the Xiaomi 17 release in Europe surfaced online, a Geekbench listing shows a possible Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition that may also launch in Europe. 

Camera prowess — and more —  leaks on Geekbench


Leaks suggested the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra might land on February 28, and now, we can also expect the most premium model of all to land at the same alongside these two.



But the rumored release date isn't the main news. The Leica Edition model has quietly appeared on Geekbench, showing off advanced AI capabilities, RAM, and SoC details. 

From the Geekbench AI Score, we understand that the rumored 17 Ultra Leica Edition (model 25128PNA1G) will boast a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (motherboard "canoe"), as well as 14.65GB RAM. This should correspond to 16GB marketed RAM onboard the ultra-capable Xiaomi flagship.

It's not just the motherboard codename that indicates the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The listing shows a Qualcomm ARMv8-based SoC, which incorporates six cores at 3.63GHz and two cores that reach 4.61GHz.

Recommended For You

Be honest: which is the best camera phone?
4 Votes


Furthermore, we get some precision score insights, with a single core score for the device hitting 1,973. Scores even reach up to 4,754 for the quantized benchmark. 

What does the listing actually tell us? 


While Geekbench's AI listing doesn't give concrete performance scores, it does show one important thing: the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is clearly built for AI from the ground up. 

Looking at the posted precision scores, specifically the quantized score, we can determine that the smartphone is set to deliver blazing-fast object detection and other on-device AI tasks. Put simply, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition should be able to effortlessly detect a person's face from a crowd.

The Chinese variant has already shown its camera capabilities, and I'm certainly excited to see this device landing on European ground for some real-world testing.



Leaks suggest the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition will retain the same specs as the Chinese model. If this information sticks, we can expect the global version to be a true camera-centric flagship.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition key specs (rumored)


  • Display: 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM
  • Camera: Leica-tuned triple system, featuring a 50MP main unit, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP periscope sensor
  • Battery: 6,800mAh, 90W wired charging (battery capacity might be trimmed down to 6,000mAh in Europe)

Smartphone photography done right


Xiaomi has built a reputation for creating truly amazing camera phones. In fact, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra currently stands as the "best camera overall" in our rankings.

Now, Xiaomi is moving beyond "good" cameras. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition will certainly bring even more on this front. In fact, I think the upcoming flagship might easily overshadow Samsung and Apple flagships, making it the next true mobile photography winner.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 3

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless