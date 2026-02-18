Rumored global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition shows up on Geekbench
Xiaomi is rumored to bring its next-gen camera phone to global customers.
Xiaomi may bring the Leica-tuned Xiaomi 17 Ultra to global enthusiasts. | Image by Xiaomi
Just a day after rumors surrounding the Xiaomi 17 release in Europe surfaced online, a Geekbench listing shows a possible Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition that may also launch in Europe.
Camera prowess — and more — leaks on Geekbench
Leaks suggested the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra might land on February 28, and now, we can also expect the most premium model of all to land at the same alongside these two.
Geekbench listing of a rumored global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition. | Image by Geekbench
But the rumored release date isn't the main news. The Leica Edition model has quietly appeared on Geekbench, showing off advanced AI capabilities, RAM, and SoC details.
From the Geekbench AI Score, we understand that the rumored 17 Ultra Leica Edition (model 25128PNA1G) will boast a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (motherboard "canoe"), as well as 14.65GB RAM. This should correspond to 16GB marketed RAM onboard the ultra-capable Xiaomi flagship.
It's not just the motherboard codename that indicates the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The listing shows a Qualcomm ARMv8-based SoC, which incorporates six cores at 3.63GHz and two cores that reach 4.61GHz.
Furthermore, we get some precision score insights, with a single core score for the device hitting 1,973. Scores even reach up to 4,754 for the quantized benchmark.
What does the listing actually tell us?
While Geekbench's AI listing doesn't give concrete performance scores, it does show one important thing: the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is clearly built for AI from the ground up.
Looking at the posted precision scores, specifically the quantized score, we can determine that the smartphone is set to deliver blazing-fast object detection and other on-device AI tasks. Put simply, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition should be able to effortlessly detect a person's face from a crowd.
The Chinese variant has already shown its camera capabilities, and I'm certainly excited to see this device landing on European ground for some real-world testing.
Hardware of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition. | Image by Xiaomi
Leaks suggest the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition will retain the same specs as the Chinese model. If this information sticks, we can expect the global version to be a true camera-centric flagship.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition key specs (rumored)
- Display: 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel, up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM
- Camera: Leica-tuned triple system, featuring a 50MP main unit, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP periscope sensor
- Battery: 6,800mAh, 90W wired charging (battery capacity might be trimmed down to 6,000mAh in Europe)
Smartphone photography done right
Xiaomi has built a reputation for creating truly amazing camera phones. In fact, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra currently stands as the "best camera overall" in our rankings.
Now, Xiaomi is moving beyond "good" cameras. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition will certainly bring even more on this front. In fact, I think the upcoming flagship might easily overshadow Samsung and Apple flagships, making it the next true mobile photography winner.
