The most important Windows 11 features that no one is talking about (and how to use them)

Built-in support for Android apps



Windows 11 allows you to run Android apps directly on your PC through the Amazon Appstore. By integrating the Windows Subsystem for Android, mobile apps can now run natively alongside Windows programs. This creates a seamless experience for blending mobile and desktop workflows, whether it's for productivity apps, games, or messaging platforms.



Steps to enable:



Open Microsoft Store and search for Amazon Appstore. Install the Windows Subsystem for Android when prompted. Sign in with your Amazon account to browse and install apps. Launch Android apps directly from the Start menu like regular Windows apps.

Phone Link and cross-device integration



The Phone Link app has been redesigned for Windows 11, bringing deeper integration with Android devices. You can mirror your phone's screen, copy and paste content across devices, drag and drop files, or even make calls directly from your PC. This feature creates a unified experience between your phone and computer, making file management and multitasking far more convenient.



Download Phone Link from the Microsoft Store. On your Android device, install the Link to Windows app. Pair both devices by scanning the QR code shown on your PC. Enable features like screen mirroring and cross-device copy-paste from the app settings.

Multitasking powerhouse



Windows 11 makes it easier to manage multiple tasks at once. You can snap windows into clean, organized layouts or split-screen views without dragging things around manually. If you're working on different projects, virtual desktops let you keep them separate and switch between them quickly. Built-in AI tools like Copilot are also just a click away, helping you get things done faster without leaving your workflow. Windows 10 users could take advantage of a similar multitasking tool, but you should definitely try it out in Windows 11.



Steps to use Snap Layouts:



Hover over the maximize button on any app window. Choose a layout (split-screen, grid, etc.) to organize your apps. Press Win + Tab to create or switch between virtual desktops. If you want, you can enable Copilot from the taskbar to boost productivity with AI help.

Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR)



Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) is designed to strike a balance between smooth visuals and better battery life, especially on laptops with high-refresh-rate displays (120Hz or higher). When you're scrolling or gaming, the screen switches to a high refresh rate for smooth performance, but when the display is idle or showing static content, it automatically drops to a lower refresh rate to save power.



Go to Settings > System > Display > Advanced display . Under Choose a refresh rate, select Dynamic (if supported by your hardware). Ensure your monitor or laptop screen supports VRR or high refresh rates for the best results.

DirectStorage Support



DirectStorage is a breakthrough feature that allows data to load directly from an NVMe SSD to your GPU, skipping the CPU bottleneck. This drastically reduces loading times in supported games and can also improve performance in certain apps. While Windows 10 supports DirectStorage on paper, Microsoft has optimized it for Windows 11, making it faster and more efficient due to improvements in the storage stack.



Steps to activate/set up:



Ensure you have an NVMe SSD. Update your graphics drivers to the latest version (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel). Use games or apps that explicitly support DirectStorage (many new titles are starting to adopt it). Check DirectStorage status by pressing Win + G , opening Settings > Gaming features.

Auto HDR



Auto HDR enhances the visual quality of older SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) games and apps by automatically converting them to HDR. This delivers richer colors, brighter highlights, and deeper contrasts without requiring developers to update their software. Initially exclusive to Xbox, Auto HDR is now built into Windows 11, provided you have an HDR-capable monitor or TV.



Steps to activate/set up:



Go to Settings > System > Display > HDR. Toggle Auto HDR to On. Calibrate HDR using Windows HDR Calibration from the Microsoft Store for the best results.

Be ready

Windows 11 will be omnipresent one day – and that day is approaching fast. So it's a good idea to master it in advance and be on top of it in the near future!



Some of those are Windows 11 exclusive, and others were present on Windows 10, but are now enhanced for the new OS. Let's dive deeper!

Windows 11 has made significant improvements to how it prioritizes tasks and manages system resources. When multiple apps are open, it intelligently allocates power to the one you're actively using, resulting in smoother performance during demanding tasks such as video rendering or gaming. This system-level optimization is especially useful on mid-range or older hardware, allowing you to keep more apps open without noticeable slowdowns. Overall, it's system-wide enhancement that is working in your favor by default.