Microsoft starts trimming the clock on Windows 10 - literally

Microsoft Laptops
A laptop with Windows 10 on it.
Windows 10 countdown begins... without the seconds, actually. Microsoft has been spotted running a test to downgrade Windows 10 laptops and PCs that removes seconds from the Calendar flyout. As Windows 10 is getting closer to its end-of-support date in October, it's losing yet another feature.

The recent update for Windows 10, bringing systems to build 19045.5737, includes the usual bugs and fixes. But it doesn't only bring new stuff, it takes away too, apparently. And not bugs. The update seems to remove the clock that shows seconds within the Calendar flyout.  

It seems the change is a part of an A/B test. For now, most Windows 10 laptops and PCs still show seconds with the Calendar flyout, but some users are seeing a new interface instead. Frustrated users went on Reddit to express their disappointment. In the thread, there's speculation that the change may be connected to the new Outlook.

The new Outlook came to Windows 10 earlier this year. Many people have disliked the controversial redesign of the app, complaints centering around it being a web app and thus bringing worse performance with the native Mail & Calendar app.

The seconds are gone. | Image Credit - Reddit user Disastrous_Fix_1778 - Microsoft starts trimming the clock on Windows 10 - literally
Unfortunately, to be able to restore the previous clock within the Calendar flyout, you'll need some registry-editing skills.

With this change, the new Calendar flyout now shows less information than the previous one, which is hardly considered an 'update'. Also, there are larger gaps between content now, making it look less appealing visually - as if something is missing (which it is).

Windows 11 still supports showing seconds with the clock in the taskbar, but Windows 10 users have now been left without it (at least, some of them).

With the approaching of the end-of-support date of Windows 10, Microsoft also recently published a grim "checklist" article that basically tells Windows 10 users that it's time for them to get rid of their machines.
