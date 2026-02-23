Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year
The Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked renders have shown us all the colors before the phone's official unveiling. The white option may steal the show this time around...
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render in White. | Image by Evan Blass
The Galaxy S26 series is just around the corner. The trio has already extensively leaked, and we've seen high-quality renders of all the models, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Now, the Ultra is undoubtedly going to steal the show on February 25. It has a tweaked design, rounder corners, and a new-ish camera island. The color options, however, are relatively classical... until you look at the white.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra in white is actually something new, in a way. With recent Galaxy S generations, Samsung did offer white-ish options, but they weren't the bright and all-white option we're seeing from these leaked renders.
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new design doesn't look as 'dated' in white
The phone is also said to be available in Black, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue. The Cobalt Violet is relatively subdued, even though it may be interesting to some buyers, but the White is potentially the hottest color this year.
The white Galaxy S26 Ultra in real life. | Image by Sahil Karoul
Judging by the leaked renders and hands-on images, the white color looks bright and vivid. Nothing subdued or blue-ish is observed on the renders, and with that bright white, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is bound to look stunning and attract attention.
The frame appears to be silver, but the new camera island is also white, and it definitely stands out. Actually, something that we once expected to look pretty dated (the camera island) looks gorgeous with the white color option.
Leaked official Galaxy S26 Ultra render in white. | Image by Evan Blass
This is the main reason why the white color option may be your best bet if you want the Galaxy S26 Ultra to look 2026-ish. The pristine white makes the phone look modern and sleek, and the 'dated' camera island doesn't look as dated with this color option.
The S Pen is also going to be available in white and will match the phone. Curiously enough, this time around the S Pen may be available only in black and white.
I, personally, find that the White and Cobalt Violet color options are likely to be the best this year. Black on smartphones may be a classic, but it's dull in my opinion, while the Sky Blue doesn't seem to look modern at all.
The Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled on Wednesday, February 25. The Unpacked 2026 event will be livestreamed on YouTube and on Samsung.com for the fans who will not attend the in-person event in San Francisco, California.
