Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year

The Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked renders have shown us all the colors before the phone's official unveiling. The white option may steal the show this time around...

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Articles Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra render in white.
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render in White. | Image by Evan Blass
The Galaxy S26 series is just around the corner. The trio has already extensively leaked, and we've seen high-quality renders of all the models, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Now, the Ultra is undoubtedly going to steal the show on February 25. It has a tweaked design, rounder corners, and a new-ish camera island. The color options, however, are relatively classical... until you look at the white. 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra in white is actually something new, in a way. With recent Galaxy S generations, Samsung did offer white-ish options, but they weren't the bright and all-white option we're seeing from these leaked renders.

Galaxy S26 Ultra's new design doesn't look as 'dated' in white


The phone is also said to be available in Black, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue. The Cobalt Violet is relatively subdued, even though it may be interesting to some buyers, but the White is potentially the hottest color this year. 


Judging by the leaked renders and hands-on images, the white color looks bright and vivid. Nothing subdued or blue-ish is observed on the renders, and with that bright white, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is bound to look stunning and attract attention. 

Recommended For You

The frame appears to be silver, but the new camera island is also white, and it definitely stands out. Actually, something that we once expected to look pretty dated (the camera island) looks gorgeous with the white color option. 

Leaked official Galaxy S26 Ultra render in white. | Image by Evan Blass - Why the &#039;Stunning&#039; White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year
Leaked official Galaxy S26 Ultra render in white. | Image by Evan Blass

This is the main reason why the white color option may be your best bet if you want the Galaxy S26 Ultra to look 2026-ish. The pristine white makes the phone look modern and sleek, and the 'dated' camera island doesn't look as dated with this color option.

The S Pen is also going to be available in white and will match the phone. Curiously enough, this time around the S Pen may be available only in black and white.

I, personally, find that the White and Cobalt Violet color options are likely to be the best this year. Black on smartphones may be a classic, but it's dull in my opinion, while the Sky Blue doesn't seem to look modern at all.

The Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled on Wednesday, February 25. The Unpacked 2026 event will be livestreamed on YouTube and on Samsung.com for the fans who will not attend the in-person event in San Francisco, California. 

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung

Latest News

Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year
Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year
This Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra feature is so goated that other brands are already looking to copy it
This Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra feature is so goated that other brands are already looking to copy it
Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now
Apple's Android and iPhone-friendly Beats Studio Buds are simply too cheap to ignore right now
A last-minute surprise for the Galaxy S26 Ultra price has surfaced — but not a good one
A last-minute surprise for the Galaxy S26 Ultra price has surfaced — but not a good one
Is this how Dan Schulman plans to lock more subscribers in at Verizon?
Is this how Dan Schulman plans to lock more subscribers in at Verizon?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless