Why the 'Stunning' White S26 Ultra is the only design choice that matters this year





The Galaxy S26 Ultra in white is actually something new, in a way. With recent Galaxy S generations, Samsung did offer white-ish options, but they weren't the bright and all-white option we're seeing from these leaked renders.





Galaxy S26 Ultra's new design doesn't look as 'dated' in white





The phone is also said to be available in Black, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue. The Cobalt Violet is relatively subdued, even though it may be interesting to some buyers, but the White is potentially the hottest color this year.









Galaxy S26 Ultra is bound to look stunning and attract attention. Judging by the leaked renders and hands-on images , the white color looks bright and vivid. Nothing subdued or blue-ish is observed on the renders, and with that bright white, theis bound to look stunning and attract attention.



The frame appears to be silver, but the new camera island is also white, and it definitely stands out. Actually, something that we once expected to look pretty dated (the camera island) looks gorgeous with the white color option.









This is the main reason why the white color option may be your best bet if you want the Galaxy S26 Ultra to look 2026-ish. The pristine white makes the phone look modern and sleek, and the 'dated' camera island doesn't look as dated with this color option.





The S Pen is also going to be available in white and will match the phone. Curiously enough, this time around the S Pen may be available only in black and white.





I, personally, find that the White and Cobalt Violet color options are likely to be the best this year. Black on smartphones may be a classic, but it's dull in my opinion, while the Sky Blue doesn't seem to look modern at all.





Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled on Wednesday, February 25. The Unpacked 2026 event will be livestreamed on YouTube and on Samsung.com for the fans who will not attend the in-person event in San Francisco, California.