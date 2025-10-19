Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

Will you be buying the touchscreen MacBook? Yes No Don't use Mac Yes 50% No 50% Don't use Mac 0%

It was a necessity

It’s about time!

As Gurman pointed out, the biggest reason for why Apple was so against a touchscreen MacBook is likely the fact that it would hurt iPad sales. But, now that iPad sales are struggling anyway, the company is more open to the idea.This can be evidenced by the fact that both platforms now use the same chips, and what excellent chips they are. Furthermore, with iPadOS 26, Apple has deliberately made the iPad experience a lot more like that of a Mac.The company has purposefully merged both platforms because it has now embraced the fact that a touchscreen MacBook would actually be pretty neat.I’m sure most Apple users would be ecstatic about a touchscreen MacBook. Touchscreens have existed on laptops for quite a while, and many people cannot go back to traditional laptops anymore.Apple users will welcome a touchscreen MacBook with open arms, though the new M5 MacBooks will likely suffer as more people wait for the touch-enabled models to come out.