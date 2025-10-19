Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
A touchscreen MacBook was something Apple used to mock, so why the sudden change of heart?
If you’ve been keeping up with the tech world, you probably know that a touchscreen MacBook is in the works over at Apple. In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman pointed out something quite fun: this is not even close to being the first time that Apple is making something that it used to mock in the past.
Apple has mocked many products it now sells
The company has had a history of mocking certain ideas that would go on to become very popular, leaving it scrambling to play catch-up. One of the most recent instances of this happening is AI: Apple executives dismissed it as just another fad when it first showed up. Now, Apple Intelligence is struggling, badly.
Similarly, Gurman pointed out a few other things that Apple has dismissed in the past, and is now selling or working on. Some of the most notable mentions include:
- Styluses
- Music streaming services
- VR headsets
- And RCS messaging
Both Steve Jobs, and current Apple CEO Tim Cook, once said that a touchscreen MacBook would be a pretty silly idea. Now, here we are: a touchscreen MacBook is closer to reality than ever before.
It was a necessity
iPad sales have struggled a bit lately. | Image credit — PhoneArena
As Gurman pointed out, the biggest reason for why Apple was so against a touchscreen MacBook is likely the fact that it would hurt iPad sales. But, now that iPad sales are struggling anyway, the company is more open to the idea.
This can be evidenced by the fact that both platforms now use the same chips, and what excellent chips they are. Furthermore, with iPadOS 26, Apple has deliberately made the iPad experience a lot more like that of a Mac.
The company has purposefully merged both platforms because it has now embraced the fact that a touchscreen MacBook would actually be pretty neat.
It’s about time!
I’m sure most Apple users would be ecstatic about a touchscreen MacBook. Touchscreens have existed on laptops for quite a while, and many people cannot go back to traditional laptops anymore.
Apple users will welcome a touchscreen MacBook with open arms, though the new M5 MacBooks will likely suffer as more people wait for the touch-enabled models to come out.
