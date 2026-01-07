WhatsApp just rolled out an update that makes group chats less chaotic





What’s in this update?



It looks like Meta is kicking off the new year by giving our group chats some much-needed structure and flair. In a new announcement, WhatsApp revealed it is rolling out a trio of features designed to make managing groups—whether it’s a rowdy fantasy football league or a strict PTA channel—a smoother experience.



Recommended For You The update focuses on three key additions: Member tags, Text stickers, and Early event reminders. While we have seen hints of these in beta testing, they are now officially part of the package. Here is the lowdown on how they work:



Member tags

You know how chaotic large groups can get when you don't know who is who? WhatsApp is fixing that by letting you set custom tags for yourself. These are unique to each group, so you can label yourself as "Anna's Dad" in the school parents' chat and switch to "Goalkeeper" for your Sunday league group. It gives context to who is talking without you having to save everyone's number.



Recommended For You Custom text stickers

If you are tired of searching for the perfect reaction GIF, this one's for you. You can now type a word or phrase directly into the Sticker Search bar, and the app will generate a custom sticker for you on the spot. Even better, you can add these new creations directly to your sticker pack without needing to send them in a chat first, streamlining the process of building your collection.



Early event reminders

WhatsApp introduced events a while back, but they are getting smarter. You can now set custom notifications to remind invitees about an upcoming event ahead of time. This is perfect for ensuring people actually leave their house on time for a party or log into a meeting right when it starts. It looks like Meta is kicking off the new year by giving our group chats some much-needed structure and flair. In a new announcement, WhatsApp revealed it is rolling out a trio of features designed to make managing groups—whether it’s a rowdy fantasy football league or a strict PTA channel—a smoother experience.The update focuses on three key additions: Member tags, Text stickers, and Early event reminders. While we have seen hints of these in beta testing, they are now officially part of the package. Here is the lowdown on how they work:You know how chaotic large groups can get when you don't know who is who? WhatsApp is fixing that by letting you set custom tags for yourself. These are unique to each group, so you can label yourself as "Anna's Dad" in the school parents' chat and switch to "Goalkeeper" for your Sunday league group. It gives context to who is talking without you having to save everyone's number.If you are tired of searching for the perfect reaction GIF, this one's for you. You can now type a word or phrase directly into the Sticker Search bar, and the app will generate a custom sticker for you on the spot. Even better, you can add these new creations directly to your sticker pack without needing to send them in a chat first, streamlining the process of building your collection.WhatsApp introduced events a while back, but they are getting smarter. You can now set custom notifications to remind invitees about an upcoming event ahead of time. This is perfect for ensuring people actually leave their house on time for a party or log into a meeting right when it starts.





WhatsApp groups have grown



For years now, WhatsApp has just been a place to send messages. But as it has grown into a tool for "Communities," it has had to play catch-up with platforms like Discord and Slack that are built for organization.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Adding Member tags is a direct nod to the "Roles" we see in Discord servers. It acknowledges that WhatsApp groups aren't just for close friends anymore, as it reduces the friction of interacting with strangers in a semi-private space. The Event reminders update is equally crucial for keeping the platform relevant against dedicated calendar apps. For years now, WhatsApp has just been a place to send messages. But as it has grown into a tool for "Communities," it has had to play catch-up with platforms like Discord and Slack that are built for organization.Adding Member tags is a direct nod to the "Roles" we see in Discord servers. It acknowledges that WhatsApp groups aren't just for close friends anymore, as it reduces the friction of interacting with strangers in a semi-private space. The Event reminders update is equally crucial for keeping the platform relevant against dedicated calendar apps.





Which new WhatsApp feature are you most excited to use? Member tags (I need to assign roles!) 50% Text stickers (My group chat needs more flavor) 16.67% Early event reminders (I never remember anything) 0% None of them excite me 33.33% Vote 6 Votes





Quality of life update





This definitely feels like a solid quality-of-life update. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it’s greasing the axles so the ride is a lot smoother. I’m definitely going to use the event reminders—mostly to make sure my friends actually show up to dinner on time.





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WhatsApp is rolling out three handy new features to help you organize your groups and express yourself, including custom member tags, early event reminders, and a tool to turn text into stickers.