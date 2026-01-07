Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

WhatsApp just rolled out an update that makes group chats less chaotic

Plus, a fun new way to turn your texts into instant stickers.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Android Apps
WhatsApp home
WhatsApp is rolling out three handy new features to help you organize your groups and express yourself, including custom member tags, early event reminders, and a tool to turn text into stickers.

What’s in this update?


It looks like Meta is kicking off the new year by giving our group chats some much-needed structure and flair. In a new announcement, WhatsApp revealed it is rolling out a trio of features designed to make managing groups—whether it’s a rowdy fantasy football league or a strict PTA channel—a smoother experience.

Recommended For You
The update focuses on three key additions: Member tags, Text stickers, and Early event reminders. While we have seen hints of these in beta testing, they are now officially part of the package. Here is the lowdown on how they work:

Member tags


You know how chaotic large groups can get when you don't know who is who? WhatsApp is fixing that by letting you set custom tags for yourself. These are unique to each group, so you can label yourself as "Anna's Dad" in the school parents' chat and switch to "Goalkeeper" for your Sunday league group. It gives context to who is talking without you having to save everyone's number.

Recommended For You

Custom text stickers


If you are tired of searching for the perfect reaction GIF, this one's for you. You can now type a word or phrase directly into the Sticker Search bar, and the app will generate a custom sticker for you on the spot. Even better, you can add these new creations directly to your sticker pack without needing to send them in a chat first, streamlining the process of building your collection.

Early event reminders


WhatsApp introduced events a while back, but they are getting smarter. You can now set custom notifications to remind invitees about an upcoming event ahead of time. This is perfect for ensuring people actually leave their house on time for a party or log into a meeting right when it starts.

WhatsApp groups have grown


For years now, WhatsApp has just been a place to send messages. But as it has grown into a tool for "Communities," it has had to play catch-up with platforms like Discord and Slack that are built for organization.

Adding Member tags is a direct nod to the "Roles" we see in Discord servers. It acknowledges that WhatsApp groups aren't just for close friends anymore, as it reduces the friction of interacting with strangers in a semi-private space. The Event reminders update is equally crucial for keeping the platform relevant against dedicated calendar apps.

Which new WhatsApp feature are you most excited to use?
Member tags (I need to assign roles!)
50%
Text stickers (My group chat needs more flavor)
16.67%
Early event reminders (I never remember anything)
0%
None of them excite me
33.33%
6 Votes

Quality of life update


This definitely feels like a solid quality-of-life update. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it’s greasing the axles so the ride is a lot smoother. I’m definitely going to use the event reminders—mostly to make sure my friends actually show up to dinner on time.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Flip phones got ghosted by their makers, and it's not just Samsung and Motorola that are to blame
Flip phones got ghosted by their makers, and it's not just Samsung and Motorola that are to blame
Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses
Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses
Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu
Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu
Mid-range beauty Edge (2025) is now selling for up to $200 off and comes with $350 in freebies
Mid-range beauty Edge (2025) is now selling for up to $200 off and comes with $350 in freebies
Your OnePlus and Oppo phones could soon feel a lot more like Samsung – here's the proof
Your OnePlus and Oppo phones could soon feel a lot more like Samsung – here's the proof