WhatsApp's new feature is perfect for when you don't want to commit to a full call
Now, in smaller groups, WhatsApp's voice chats are built to be low-key and easy to join.
WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps out there, is rolling out a new way for users to connect – because, apparently, we can never have too many. This time, it's expanding its Voice Chat feature to more users.
Voice Chat isn't totally new – it's been around for big group chats – but now it's making its way to smaller groups, too. Meta, which owns WhatsApp (along with Facebook, Instagram and Threads), is now letting people in group chats of any size start a live audio chat.
So if your friend kicks off a voice chat while you are at work and your boss is giving you the side-eye, no worries – your phone is not going to start blasting in the middle of a meeting.
This move definitely puts WhatsApp a little closer to apps like Discord and Telegram, which have had similar drop-in voice features for a while. It also shows Meta's bigger vision to turn WhatsApp into more of a social space, not just a messaging tool.
In other WhatsApp news, the app is also rolling out a new privacy tool called Advanced Chat Privacy. It adds more protection for sensitive conversations in both individual and group chats, aiming to prevent others from taking your content outside the app. On top of that, a recent update brought new features, bug fixes and some general polish across the board.
The feature is designed to be low-key. You start a voice chat by swiping up from the bottom of your group chat and holding for a few seconds. No ringing, no pop-ups – just a quiet invite that people can join or leave whenever they feel like it. The chat stays pinned to the bottom of the screen, so anyone joining later can see who's already talking and hop in easily.
Voice Chat is making its way to smaller groups. | Image credit – WhatsApp
As usual, WhatsApp is keeping things private. Voice Chats are protected with end-to-end encryption, just like personal messages and calls. That means the audio stays secure between devices – no one, not even Meta, can eavesdrop.
