WhatsApp's new feature is perfect for when you don't want to commit to a full call

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps out there, is rolling out a new way for users to connect – because, apparently, we can never have too many. This time, it's expanding its Voice Chat feature to more users.Voice Chat isn't totally new – it's been around for big group chats – but now it's making its way to smaller groups , too. Meta, which owns WhatsApp (along with Facebook, Instagram and Threads), is now letting people in group chats of any size start a live audio chat.The feature is designed to be low-key. You start a voice chat by swiping up from the bottom of your group chat and holding for a few seconds. No ringing, no pop-ups – just a quiet invite that people can join or leave whenever they feel like it. The chat stays pinned to the bottom of the screen, so anyone joining later can see who's already talking and hop in easily.