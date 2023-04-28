Weekly deals roundup: 40% off Apple AirPods and iPad Pro, direct Galaxy S23 price cuts, more
The week of April 24-30 rounds up with a slew of ways to cut on your phone, tablet, earbuds, or accessory OCD expenditures that are pending or will be executed on a whim after seeing the discounts.
There are a number of ongoing deals on Samsung's newest Galaxy S23 flagship line, aided and abetted by a big AirPods discount, and rare iPad Pro offerings that we have put together for you here in case you are in search of the one and only argument to pull the buying trigger.
Top 3 deals of the week
While the Galaxy S23 deals at Samsung offer exclusive colors and the best trade-in offers for upgrades, Amazon cuts their prices outright, starting with $200 off the flagship Samsung phone for 2023. The 6.8-inch S23 Ultra beast, which normally costs $1,199.99 and up, is now less than a grant. Not exactly affordable, but nonetheless shining in the value for money department as quite possibly the all-around best Android phone available today, especially compared to iPhones like the 14 Pro that also costs a grand.
The top deals of the week continue with a great offer on everyone's favorite AirPods line of Apple wireless buds. The AirPods 2 are now nearly 40% off at Amazon which has chosen this week to give a hint on its Prime Day 2023 headphones deals.
Amazon also has a great sub-$500 offer on the OnePlus 10 Pro which is now battling with the Pixel 6 Pro in that price category. Both are great phones, but the 10 Pro is just faster in the processing department, though it lacks the periscope zoom.
More great phone deals
On Amazon at the moment, the unlocked S23 and S23 Plus can be yours for $100 and $150 less than usual, respectively, in all models and color options, just as it is giving $200 off the Ultra.
Another notable phone deal over on Amazon is the sub-$500 price for the Pixel 6 Pro, the cheapest price for a phone with a high quality periscope zoom you can now find. A nice 44% discount on the entry-level Moto G Power also awaits those who look for budget offerings this week.
At Samsung, the new A54 midranger can be traded up from even as low as an A03 and still get a promo $200 for any clunker in your drawer. If you don't like to jump through hoops, the only option to save a little money shortly after the Galaxy A54's debut was to make use of a $50 Amazon gift card.
That was certainly a nice little gift for early adopters of the unlocked 5G-enabled 6.4-incher, but it's even nicer to be able to slash that 50 bucks off the actual list price of a Galaxy A54 in your choice of somber black or trendy violet hues.
Tablets deals star with the iPad Pro
That constant staple at the best tablets rankings top - the Apple iPad Pro - is having a bad week in terms of pricing. Its tag keeps getting dropped, especially when it comes to the previous model.
Amazon has the iPad Pro 11-incher for just $499 in renewed state, while an incredible Best Buy deal knocks a full $400 off the price of its larger iPad Pro 12.9-inch sibling, and with cellular connectivity at that. It's a mini-LED display, baby, at a discount!
The best smartwatch bargains available today
If your iPhone is jonesing to connect to the latest Apple timepiece, Amazon offers $70 nearly all models, a rare discount out of the Walmart Apple Watch deals realm.
Despite so many smartwatches on the market that work with both Apple and Android phones, iPhone users usually go either for an Apple Watch Ultra — if they live an active lifestyle, for example — or for an Apple Watch Series 8.
Further down the smartwatch totem pole we find timepieces that are a bit less capable in terms of apps and features, but offer unsurpassed battery life and activity tracking abilities, like the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar which you may never have to charge on a beach trip, and which Amazon now offers at a big discount.
Earbuds and accessories
Always making the list of the best wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds lines are well represented when it comes to deals this week. Unfortunately, Apple's Beats Studio Buds deal from earlier is no longer at a discount, but Amazon does cut the AirPods 2 price drastically, by 38%, which is arguable an even more important discount given the popularity of Apple's buds.
Not to be outdone, Samsung also chucked $40 off its $149 pair of Buds 2 earphones that last quite a bit on a charge and offer active noise cancellation.
Its Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is also with a lowered price, this time on Amazon, where it can be yours for less than $30, a really incredible discount if you are on the hunt for a comfy wireless charger to place next to your bed or on your desk.
