Weekly deals roundup: 40% off Apple AirPods and iPad Pro, direct Galaxy S23 price cuts, more

The week of April 24-30 rounds up with a slew of ways to cut on your phone, tablet, earbuds, or accessory OCD expenditures that are pending or will be executed on a whim after seeing the discounts.





There are a number of ongoing deals on Samsung's newest Galaxy S23 flagship line, aided and abetted by a big AirPods discount, and rare iPad Pro offerings that we have put together for you here in case you are in search of the one and only argument to pull the buying trigger.





Top 3 deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: get it now for $200 less! The 256GB model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra currently costs as much as a Galaxy S23 Plus at Amazon. That makes it a 17% discount ladies and gentlemen, and it's not even Amazon Prime Day yet! $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon The Apple AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case are 38% off on Amazon! Grab the AirPods 2 with 24-hour battery life for more than a third off of its retail price. Apple's venerable earbuds come with a charging case that uses its Lightning connector, too. $60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB: SAVE $250! Get the unlocked 256GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro from Amazon and save $250. The 256GB also comes with 12GB of RAM. $250 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





More great phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Get it now with a 15% discount! You can save $100 on the Galaxy S23 Plus right now. This price is for the 256GB model, which costs almost as much as the more affordable regular S23 thanks to this offer at Amazon. $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Get $200 trade on any phone for the Galaxy A54 at Samsung! Samsung is running a trade-in promo that will see even your lowly Galaxy A03 which barely costs fifty bucks exchanged for the shiny new Galaxy A54 for $200 off its already affordable price. $200 off (45%) Trade-in $249 $449 Buy at Samsung Amazon has the Pixel 6 Pro with periscope zoom at 44% off! The best value-for-money phone is last year's flagship, but the Pixel 6 Pro holds its own even after 18 months in the ring. Amazon now has made it one of the cheapest brand-name phones with periscope zoom you can get. $400 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Grab an iPhone SE from Walmart for just $99! Walmart is running an iPhone SE sale in select stores, making the AT&T version $99, the cheapest iPhone one can find. It's locked to AT&T prepaid plans but can be unlocked after a period or for a fee. $100 off (50%) $99 $199 Buy at Walmart Amazon cuts the Moto G Power by 44%! Get Amazon's 30-day low price on Moto G Power | 2022 | 3-Day Battery | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 4/128GB | 50 MP Camera | Ice Blue $110 off (44%) Buy at Amazon





On Amazon at the moment, the unlocked S23 and S23 Plus can be yours for $100 and $150 less than usual, respectively, in all models and color options, just as it is giving $200 off the Ultra.

Another notable phone deal over on Amazon is the sub-$500 price for the Pixel 6 Pro, the cheapest price for a phone with a high quality periscope zoom you can now find. A nice 44% discount on the entry-level Moto G Power also awaits those who look for budget offerings this week.





At Samsung, the new A54 midranger can be traded up from even as low as an A03 and still get a promo $200 for any clunker in your drawer. If you don't like to jump through hoops, the only option to save a little money shortly after the Galaxy A54's debut was to make use of a $50 Amazon gift card





That was certainly a nice little gift for early adopters of the unlocked 5G-enabled 6.4-incher, but it's even nicer to be able to slash that 50 bucks off the actual list price of a Galaxy A54 in your choice of somber black or trendy violet hues.





Tablets deals star with the iPad Pro

iPad Pro in Space Gray with a 43% discount It is not often that we see such deep discounts on recent Apple products, even for renewed one (as is the case here). You can get loads of bangs for your buck with this Prime Day deal! $520 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Get the iPad Pro 12.9-inches in Space Gray with $400 off at Best Buy! The biggest, baddest iPad Pro 12.9-inch model with the most souped-up WiFi+Cellular connectivity config is currently $400 off over at Best Buy! It's the 2021 model that is still extremely capable for this unbeatable sub-grand price! $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





That constant staple at the best tablets rankings top - the Apple iPad Pro - is having a bad week in terms of pricing. Its tag keeps getting dropped, especially when it comes to the previous model.





Amazon has the iPad Pro 11 -incher for just $499 in renewed state, while an incredible Best Buy deal knocks a full $400 off the price of its larger iPad Pro 12.9 -inch sibling, and with cellular connectivity at that. It's a mini-LED display, baby, at a discount!









The best smartwatch bargains available today

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS: save 17% right now at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm in GPS configuration is now available with a good discount at Amazon. The retailer is discounting this smartwatch by 17%. No strings attached - you don't need a trade-in or any carrier contract to get this awesome deal. Don't miss out! $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular: save 13% right now Another great deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 is on the bigger, 45mm version with GPS and Cellular connectivity. You can save 13% off this smartwatch's list price right now at Amazon. Keep in mind that different colors and different watch bands are available at different prices. $70 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with Midnight Sport Band: save $70! The Apple Watch Series 8 with Midnight Sport Band is $70 off on Amazon, the largest current discount on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch in its 45mm version. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at 22% off! Get the solar-powered Garmin Instinct 2 for $100 off its retail price! Battery life: in smartwatch mode, unlimited with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day; in GPS mode, up to 48 hours with solar charging continuously in direct sunlight (50,000 lux) $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





If your iPhone is jonesing to connect to the latest Apple timepiece, Amazon offers $70 nearly all models, a rare discount out of the Walmart Apple Watch deals realm.









Further down the smartwatch totem pole we find timepieces that are a bit less capable in terms of apps and features, but offer unsurpassed battery life and activity tracking abilities, like the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar which you may never have to charge on a beach trip, and which Amazon now offers at a big discount.





Earbuds and accessories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at 27% off! Samsung is cutting 27% off the Buds 2 price directly. They come with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, so you can enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home, or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $40 off (27%) $109 99 $149 99 Buy at Samsung Apple AirPods 2 at 38% off now! Get the AirPods 2 at $50 off on Amazon. They offer BT 5.0 and up to 8 hours of uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours combined with the charging case. $60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is 60% off on Amazon! The Wireless Charger Duo is deeply discounted now and comes with USB-C port. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that's your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, you can simply place to charge, and you'll be set for the next day. $36 off (60%) Buy at Amazon





Always making the list of the best wireless earbuds , Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds lines are well represented when it comes to deals this week. Unfortunately, Apple's Beats Studio Buds deal from earlier is no longer at a discount, but Amazon does cut the AirPods 2 price drastically, by 38%, which is arguable an even more important discount given the popularity of Apple's buds.





Not to be outdone, Samsung also chucked $40 off its $149 pair of Buds 2 earphones that last quite a bit on a charge and offer active noise cancellation.





Its Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is also with a lowered price, this time on Amazon, where it can be yours for less than $30, a really incredible discount if you are on the hunt for a comfy wireless charger to place next to your bed or on your desk.