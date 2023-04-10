Best Buy and Amazon are selling the hot new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with a nice little gift





For the most part, the tech giant's Galaxy A-series devices these days are eclipsed by Google, OnePlus, and Motorola's best budget phones in crucial departments like processing power, camera capabilities, and especially affordability.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, MicroSD Card Slot, Android 13, Two Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included





Priced exactly the same as its predecessor and vastly improved in a few key areas, the Galaxy A54 could be the exception to that rule. If you feel like this is the Android mid-ranger for you, Best Buy and Amazon are ready to hook you up with a nice little launch freebie right now that may well go away soon.





We're talking about a $50 gift card to your preferred major retailer included at no extra charge in the handset's $449.99 list price. Our recommendation is to order the unlocked 5G-enabled A54 in your choice of two paint jobs from Best Buy alongside this sweet gift, as Amazon appears to be struggling with early demand.





The two available color options are graphite (or black) and a decidedly eye-catching violet, mind you, and the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen is similarly eye-catching, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology.





Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G hides a respectably zippy Exynos 1380 processor and an undeniably hefty 5,000mAh battery, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM in this lone 128GB storage configuration sold stateside.





Guaranteed to withstand water immersion with IP67 certification, the Android 13-running mid-ranger lacks a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack but arguably makes up for that omission (at least in part) by keeping the microSD card slot alive and thus allowing its users to easily expand their internal storage space.





From a software standpoint, the A54 is guaranteed to receive a grand total of four (!!!) OS updates, thus beating a lot of high-end smartphones from brands... that are not Samsung. Finally, the photography skills are... not bad for that price point, with a primary 50MP shooter joined by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor on the handset's back.