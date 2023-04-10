Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Best Buy and Amazon are selling the hot new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with a nice little gift

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy and Amazon are selling the hot new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with a nice little gift
Despite being the world's largest smartphone vendor (most quarters), Samsung isn't exactly taking our breath away with the value for money of its low to mid-end portfolio.

For the most part, the tech giant's Galaxy A-series devices these days are eclipsed by Google, OnePlus, and Motorola's best budget phones in crucial departments like processing power, camera capabilities, and especially affordability.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, MicroSD Card Slot, Android 13, Two Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included
Gift
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, MicroSD Card Slot, Android 13, Two Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

Priced exactly the same as its predecessor and vastly improved in a few key areas, the Galaxy A54 could be the exception to that rule. If you feel like this is the Android mid-ranger for you, Best Buy and Amazon are ready to hook you up with a nice little launch freebie right now that may well go away soon.

We're talking about a $50 gift card to your preferred major retailer included at no extra charge in the handset's $449.99 list price. Our recommendation is to order the unlocked 5G-enabled A54 in your choice of two paint jobs from Best Buy alongside this sweet gift, as Amazon appears to be struggling with early demand.

The two available color options are graphite (or black) and a decidedly eye-catching violet, mind you, and the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen is similarly eye-catching, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G hides a respectably zippy Exynos 1380 processor and an undeniably hefty 5,000mAh battery, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM in this lone 128GB storage configuration sold stateside.

Guaranteed to withstand water immersion with IP67 certification, the Android 13-running mid-ranger lacks a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack but arguably makes up for that omission (at least in part) by keeping the microSD card slot alive and thus allowing its users to easily expand their internal storage space.

From a software standpoint, the A54 is guaranteed to receive a grand total of four (!!!) OS updates, thus beating a lot of high-end smartphones from brands... that are not Samsung. Finally, the photography skills are... not bad for that price point, with a primary 50MP shooter joined by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor on the handset's back.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

For a limited time, UK carrier O2 is offering double mobile data to its Pay As You Go customers
For a limited time, UK carrier O2 is offering double mobile data to its Pay As You Go customers
YouTube Music sleep timer to let you fall asleep to your fav jams
YouTube Music sleep timer to let you fall asleep to your fav jams
The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth coming to iOS and Android in May
The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth coming to iOS and Android in May
Americans can't stop spending money on Chinese shopping app Temu thanks to low prices, free shipping
Americans can't stop spending money on Chinese shopping app Temu thanks to low prices, free shipping
HTC’s newest device is another disappointing entry-level smartphone
HTC’s newest device is another disappointing entry-level smartphone
How to set up your Waze app so you can take your journey with Christina Aguilera
How to set up your Waze app so you can take your journey with Christina Aguilera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless