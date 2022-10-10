Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date





Much like virtually all of its forerunners, this bad boy arguably strikes a nearly perfect balance between form and function and between power and affordability, packing an extensive set of health and fitness tracking tools for its fairly reasonable $399 starting price.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors, S/M and M/L Bands Available $50 off (13%) $349 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors, S/M and M/L Bands Available $50 off (12%) $379 $429 Buy at Walmart





Even better, you can currently save a cool 50 bucks with absolutely no strings attached, no special conditions, and... no cellular connectivity . That's right, the cheapest Apple Watch Series 8 variants are even cheaper than usual at Walmart, fetching $349 with a 41mm case in several different colors and $379 in an XL 45mm size... and a few different paint jobs of its own.





If you hurry, you can also pick your favorite band style (from Apple 's low-cost "Sport" line) in either an S/M or M/L size, with undoubtedly limited stocks available pretty much across the board.









Of course, it's probably not a good idea to wait too long when you can get arguably the best (balanced) smartwatch to use with an iPhone right now at a lower than ever price. Granted, the Series 8 is not as robust as the Apple Watch Ultra, but it has all of the most advanced sensors out there always keeping an eye on your heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, sleep quality, daily activity, and for limited purposes for now, your body temperature.



