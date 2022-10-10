 Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date - PhoneArena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

Deals
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.

Much like virtually all of its forerunners, this bad boy arguably strikes a nearly perfect balance between form and function and between power and affordability, packing an extensive set of health and fitness tracking tools for its fairly reasonable $399 starting price.

Even better, you can currently save a cool 50 bucks with absolutely no strings attached, no special conditions, and... no cellular connectivity. That's right, the cheapest Apple Watch Series 8 variants are even cheaper than usual at Walmart, fetching $349 with a 41mm case in several different colors and $379 in an XL 45mm size... and a few different paint jobs of its own.

If you hurry, you can also pick your favorite band style (from Apple's low-cost "Sport" line) in either an S/M or M/L size, with undoubtedly limited stocks available pretty much across the board.

To our knowledge, these are the first (substantial) discounts offered by a major US retailer such as Walmart for entry-level GPS-only Apple Watch Series 8 models, although something tells us Amazon may join the party with similar (if not better) deals for Prime subscribers as early as tomorrow.

Of course, it's probably not a good idea to wait too long when you can get arguably the best (balanced) smartwatch to use with an iPhone right now at a lower than ever price. Granted, the Series 8 is not as robust as the Apple Watch Ultra, but it has all of the most advanced sensors out there always keeping an eye on your heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, sleep quality, daily activity, and for limited purposes for now, your body temperature.

