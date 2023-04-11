Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Get a Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch from Amazon and save $120 in the process
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 8 are amazing wearables and are among the best smartwatches you can buy right now. But they are not exactly made for outdoor enthusiasts. This is why people with hobbies like hiking and rock climbing, for example, go for a Garmin smartwatch instead.

And if you, too, are in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, you will definitely be happy to know that Amazon currently has an amazing deal on Garmin's Instinct Solar (010-02293-10).

At the moment, Amazon is offering the Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) with a sweet 34% discount. This means you can save $120 if you get yourself a brand-new Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) from Amazon right now.

Probably the most impressive thing about the Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) is its battery life. The smartwatch can last up to 24 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

In addition to its already impressive battery life, the Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) also features solar charging. And with solar charging, the battery life goes up to a whopping 54 days in smartwatch mode. In Battery Saver Watch Mode, the smartwatch can last up to 56 days without solar and unlimited with solar, according to Garmin.

The Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) also has features like heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, multi-GNSS support, which lets you use multiple global navigation satellite systems, and a body battery energy monitor. The watch can also track activities like surfing, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, strength, and more.

