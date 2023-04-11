Get a Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch from Amazon and save $120 in the process

Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10): Save $120! Get a Garmin Instinct Solar from Amazon and save $120 in the process. The smartwatch supports solar charging and can last up to 54 days on a single charge. $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

Probably the most impressive thing about the Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) is its battery life. The smartwatch can last up to 24 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.In addition to its already impressive battery life, the Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) also features solar charging. And with solar charging, the battery life goes up to a whopping 54 days in smartwatch mode. In Battery Saver Watch Mode, the smartwatch can last up to 56 days without solar and unlimited with solar, according to Garmin.The Garmin Instinct Solar (010-02293-10) also has features like heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, multi-GNSS support, which lets you use multiple global navigation satellite systems, and a body battery energy monitor. The watch can also track activities like surfing, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, strength, and more.