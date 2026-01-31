Was Satellite SOS enough to bridge the gap during the Verizon blackout? The FCC wants to know

What went wrong with the network?





A phone outage is not something new, and we have all experienced it at some point or another. However, we have always taken it for granted as an inconvenience, something that does not allow us to access our social media or our favorite memes. This was not an ordinary phone outage, though, as it potentially prevented users from calling for help when it was most needed — or at least that is precisely what the FCC wants to find out.



Recommended For You Verizon outage. They also intend to determine whether Verizon met the requirements and protocols and took adequate steps to ensure the safety and security of the millions who depend on these cell phone towers for their safety and security. When a phone network is down for an extended period, it is not just an inconvenience; it reflects the resiliency of our safety net as a nation.



The role of Satellite SOS during the blackout

One of the most interesting things about this incident is the appearance of the SOS icon on the affected iPhones and Android devices. This icon meant many things to many people, as it signaled to some that their phone was seeking any network it could find, even if it meant connecting to a competitor's network in order to complete emergency calls.









This is essential to note because we have essentially moved away from landlines to these small devices. When we are so reliant upon this mobile technology, this equates to a ten-hour window in which the most vulnerable members of our society may not be able to access the services of a doctor or police officer. For others with newer devices, it meant satellite connectivity as well . Whether these satellite features actually provided a reliable backup or not is exactly what the FCC is seeking to investigate in order to ensure these new features are reliable in an outage.This is essential to note because we have essentially moved away from landlines to these small devices. When we are so reliant upon this mobile technology, this equates to a ten-hour window in which the most vulnerable members of our society may not be able to access the services of a doctor or police officer.





This has not been the first instance in which these cell providers have experienced this so-called blackout within the past year. It would seem our cellular infrastructure may not be as strong as we would like to believe.





Verizon has always positioned itself as the reliable choice in mobile providers, and it is often worth the extra money to ensure this reliability and the stronger signal.





However, when these providers position themselves as the strong choice in the market, it is far more damaging to their reputation when something like this occurs. It makes you question whether these providers are doing enough to ensure the longevity of their equipment versus the newer features being offered by each provider, such as the new 5G speed.





AT&T has also experienced this same problem within the past year or so. It seems the cellular providers are playing catch-up with their own growth, and the FCC needs to conduct this investigation to ensure these providers are being held to the highest standard.





Looking ahead at phone reliability

We discuss cameras, zoom, screen brightness, and processor speeds, but in essence, these are communication devices. If a $1400 phone is incapable of connecting to a satellite or tower when needed, then it is just an expensive paperweight.



While Satellite SOS is a wonderful feature, it is not something that can be used when you don't have a clear view of the sky. Additionally, I have personally found that dead zones seem to be increasing in areas that used to have excellent connectivity. This has me wondering if the drive for 5G has left other frequencies underutilized for their reliability.

