What Verizon needs to do next in order to prove that it is now customer first

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon needs to attack T-Mobile's plan to go digital



If Schulman does want to follow in T-Mobile 's footprints, there are still more things that Schulman needs to do. Copying from the John Legere playbook, the next step for Verizon is to advertise constantly and keep the Verizon name in the public eye. Legere used to court young adults by offering perks like free Netflix, a spectacular rewards program in T-Mobile Tuesdays, and a catchy company nickname like the "Un-carrier." He also constantly made fun of the competition by calling them "Dumb and Dumber."

Recommended For You Will Verizon succeed in putting customers-first? Yes. It will become the new T-Mobile. Putting profits first is in Verizon's DNA. Vote

T-Mobile and Verizon does need to come up with some kind of advertising campaign that attacks T-Mobile for transitioning into a digital carrier. The first advertisements should practically write themselves. They should go after the controversial and buggy T-Life app that T-Mobile is making its customers use to handle most transactions, while stressing that Verizon customers still deal with real live people. We're not saying that Schulman needs to insultand AT&T , butdoes need to come up with some kind of advertising campaign that attacksfor transitioning into a digital carrier. The first advertisements should practically write themselves. They should go after the controversial and buggy T-Life app thatis making its customers use to handle most transactions, while stressing thatcustomers still deal with real live people.



Verizon 's new CEO isn't making an empty promise. He is as serious about putting customers first at Verizon as T-Mobile is about firing reps, shutting stores, and going digital. Schulman says, "We will aggressively transform our culture, our cost structure, and the financial profile of Verizon in order to put our customers first, compete effectively, and deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders." Can Verizon build a new culture by putting "customers-first"?

Verizon shareholders, they had a great day once the earnings report was released. Verizon shares soared $4.71 on Friday, or 11.83%, to $44.52. The 52-week high is $47.35, which was reached on March 10th, 2025. So, Schulman's tenure as Verizon 's CEO is off to a good start. Can he sustain this positive momentum? To do so, the carrier needs to make consumers forget about Verizon subscribers from making and taking calls and accessing apps and websites. Offering great deals on wireless service and devices could go a long way toward making that happen. Speaking ofshareholders, they had a great day once the earnings report was released.shares soared $4.71 on Friday, or 11.83%, to $44.52. The 52-week high is $47.35, which was reached on March 10th, 2025. So, Schulman's tenure as's CEO is off to a good start. Can he sustain this positive momentum? To do so, the carrier needs to make consumers forget about the seven-hour outage that took place earlier this month . The outage keptsubscribers from making and taking calls and accessing apps and websites. Offering great deals on wireless service and devices could go a long way toward making that happen.

It won't be easy to build a new culture at Verizon and get consumers to believe it. Most of Verizon 's long-term subscribers have stayed with the wireless provider over the years because they didn't care if they paid more for their monthly service. Verizon customers felt that they were paying for and getting the best wireless service in the U.S. In an advertisement released last year, T-Mobile even admitted that Verizon 's wireless service was once considered the best back in the day.

The U.S. wireless landscape could look much different a year from now





As a long time Verizon customer myself (about two decades as a subscriber), the carrier always acted like it was the premium wireless provider and as such, its pricing was always higher, and most Verizon reps were not friendly (or even knowledgeable). This left T-Mobile with a huge opening it could exploit under John Legere. T-Mobile became fun and the teens and young adults ate it up. Prices were lower compared to Verizon and the perks were greater.





The U.S. wireless landscape could look much different a year from now. T-Mobile could be mostly digital, and Verizon could be the new T-Mobile offering subscribers lower prices and greater freebies. AT&T ? They still have yet to find an identity, which is something they are going to have to come up with eventually.