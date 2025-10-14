Verizon vs Mint Mobile: plan prices, phones, and network coverage

Verizon . Mint Mobile is such an MVNO running on T-Mobile 's network. Let's compare plans, prices, and coverage of Mint Mobile versus one of the kings of the carrier market:





Jump to:





Verizon vs Mint Mobile: pros and cons





Verizon



Pros:

Very high network reliability and coverage

Excellent performance in rural or remote areas

Strong infrastructure

Pros:





Cons:

Higher price

Customer service complaints

5G Ultra Wideband is not everywhere







Mint Mobile







Very affordable plans

Uses T-Mobile ’s network (4G LTE + 5G), giving decent coverage

No long-term contracts

Simple, transparent plan structures

Cons:

Higher upfront cost (3 months)

Weaker coverage in some rural or remote areas

Video streaming quality limited (to ~480p) even on unlimited plans





Pricing and Plans comparison

Verizon

Verizon





Quick summary





Verizon 's Unlimited plans are cheapest when you go for 4 lines, so they're great for a family. Meanwhile, Mint Mobile's plans keep the same price per line no matter how many lines you add. Power users would probably need to go for Verizon 's Unlimited Ultimate plan, as it offers the highest speeds and hotspot allotment. Verizon also has an Unlimited Plus plan, which sits in between the Welcome and Unlimited plans in terms of pricing and perks. The prices and perks were last verified on October 13, 2025.



Mint Mobile allows you to mix and match the different lines as not everyone in your family will use the Unlimited data, for example. This way you can also keep costs lower if you wish.





Coverage Comparison





T-Mobile 's coverage, because both run on the same network:



Mint Mobile's coverage is the same as's coverage, because both run on the same network:









T-Mobile 's network, while Verizon runs on its own network. Generally speaking, T-Mobile 's (and thus, Mint Mobile's) coverage is great in cities, suburbs, and highways, while Verizon 's also reaches more extensively into the rural parts of the U.S. You should check both carriers' coverage maps to determine how well your specific area is covered, as well as places that you frequently go to.



Another good practice is to ask other people living in your area for how their experience with the coverage has been. Also, you can always take advantage of social media (Reddit, Facebook, X) to find more information specific about your area of interest.

Also keep in mind that coverage changes frequently with carriers expanding their reach and bettering their networks.





Reliability





Verizon has been recognized repeatedly for strong network reliability. In 2025, Verizon was named “



Meanwhile, the carrier also holds 35 consecutive J.D.Power awards for Network Quality. Verizon claims its network covers 99% of the U.S. population.



An Opensignal "Reliability Experience" Verizon and T-Mobile tied in reliability score in January 2025.



The majority of sources back Verizon 's reliability as among the best in the U.S., but like all carriers, it is not immune to outages or localized issues.



On the other hand, Mint Mobile, being an MVNO that uses T-Mobile 's network, its reliability depends on T-Mobile 's backbone.



For many users, Mint Mobile T-Mobile has good coverage, but reports vary in terms of quality, and there are more reports of support complaints than for a major carrier, likely because it's reselling access rather than owning the full infrastructure.



Verizon has a consistently high-ranking reliability in the U.S., plenty of awards, a wide network coverage, and robust infrastructure. Outages do happen sometimes, but they are rare. Mint Mobile has good reliability, or near-excellent, where T-Mobile is strong. But in weaker coverage zones or during congestion, the performance may degrade more visibly.





Network Performance

Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile 's network. It offers 4G LTE and basic 5G with a maximum estimated speed of 357Mbps. That's plenty fast for data-intensive apps like social media, music, and video streaming. However, it's worth mentioning that the MVNO could face deprioritized speeds at any time.



On the other hand, Verizon 's plans offer 4G LTE and basic 5G, while the unlimited postpaid plans include access to advanced 5G networks. These networks are faster, offering high- and mid-band 5G connectivity (known as mmWave and C-Band 5G). These are called by Verizon "5G Ultra Wideband".



The Unlimited Welcome plan allows you access to the 5G Ultra Wideband network, but speeds are limited to 25Mbps. The Plus and Ultimate unlimited plans can reach up to 634Mbps. However, these speeds may not be needed for all users.



Nevertheless, the advanced 5G network has generally higher capacity than your basic 5G connectivity, which means that it can support more traffic without the need for congestion or slower data speeds, so have this in mind as well.

Phone selection

Verizon has quite a lot of smartphone offers and a wide variety of options. The carrier's selection includes major brands like Samsung, Google,



On top of that, Verizon also offers certified pre-owned phones, unlocked devices, and the option for you to bring your own device as well.



Mint Mobile lists several smartphone models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and others. You can also filter by brand, OS, and price, but Verizon's catalogue is more visible with 137 devices shown. Mint Mobile's offering is more limited and curated, focused on popular models from Apple, Samsung, and Google, rather than an extensive inventory.





Features and perks

Verizon

Verizon

Customer service

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Which carrier should you choose?

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

FAQs

What network does Mint Mobile use?

Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile ’s network, including T-Mobile ’s 5G and LTE infrastructure. Mint Mobile runs on’s network, including’s 5G and LTE infrastructure.



Is Mint Mobile really cheaper?

Yes – because Mint is a prepaid MVNO, it offers lower prices by charging upfront and not operating its own infrastructure. Yes – because Mint is a prepaid MVNO, it offers lower prices by charging upfront and not operating its own infrastructure.



Does Mint Mobile offer hot spots?

Yes – all Mint plans include mobile hotspot (tethering). For the Unlimited plan, there is a limit of 10 GB of high-speed hotspot data per 30/31-day period. Yes – all Mint plans include mobile hotspot (tethering). For the Unlimited plan, there is a limit of 10 GB of high-speed hotspot data per 30/31-day period.



Does Mint Mobile have unlimited data?

Yes – Mint offers an Unlimited plan. However, speeds may be managed (deprioritized) during network congestion, and hotspot usage is capped (e.g. 10 GB). Yes – Mint offers an Unlimited plan. However, speeds may be managed (deprioritized) during network congestion, and hotspot usage is capped (e.g. 10 GB).



Does Mint Mobile work internationally? Yes – via the Minternational Pass, which provides high-speed data, calling, and texting in 180+ countries.





