Verizon vs Mint Mobile: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Here's how Verizon and Mint Mobile compare against each other in terms of plans, prices, network, reliability and coverage.
MVNOs are becoming increasingly popular, and with that, you may be wondering whether to opt for a major carrier, such as Verizon, or choose an MVNO that runs on a major carrier's network for lower prices.
Pros:
As an MVNO, Mint Mobile is generally cheaper than Verizon. For example, Verizon's starting Unlimited plan (Unlimited Welcome) costs $30 per month, but only if you sign up for four lines. If you wish to get only one line, you will have to pay $65 per month. So, more than double the $30 per month for a 3-month or 12-month contract with Mint Mobile, again with an Unlimited plan.
Mint Mobile has a sweet new customer promotion that discounts any of its three-month plans, including the unlimited one. This is an excellent short-term trial offer that can help you make up your mind if you like Mint Mobile or not.
Verizon's unlimited plans have quite a lot of discounts and perks. Also, the bigger carrier could present better value than Mint Mobile if you value the discounts on Disney, Netflix, Max, Apple One, Walmart Plus, Apple Music Family, and YouTube Premium. What's even better is that each line can pick a perk, so if you have four or more lines, the discounts just grow.
Mint Mobile has a very reliable app for managing your plans and getting information, including on how much data you've used. You can also switch from the app to a plan with more or unlimited data. On top of that, you can quickly reach a human for support using the in-app chat feature or calling the carrier's dedicated support line.
On the other hand, Verizon is a huge company, and it's understandable that reaching a human for support can be somewhat slower and take longer than it would with a smaller carrier like Mint Mobile. However, it's still possible to do that via chat or via a call. Verizon has a call-back system when it's your turn in line, so you don't wait on hold. Verizon also has an app called My Verizon, but it's not as intuitive as Mint Mobile's.
You should decide your carrier primarily based on the best network coverage in your area. Basically, even if Mint Mobile has some affordable options, that doesn't really matter if the T-Mobile network doesn't cover your area or the places you frequently go to. Also, if Verizon doesn't work well in your area, its perks or premium features also don't really matter much.
Now, if both carriers offer good coverage in your area, there are several things you should consider.
Mint Mobile is best in terms of budget-friendly options, or if you don't need a huge amount of data. Also, it's a great option if you tend to use your phone only for calls, messaging, and basic apps.
Meanwhile, keep in mind that Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan is not a great offer. In terms of features, it's comparable to Mint Mobile's unlimited plan, but it costs significantly more for one, two, or three lines. That plan becomes more of a deal if you have at least four lines to add to your account (when its monthly price is equivalent to Mint Mobile's).
Mint Mobile is such an MVNO running on T-Mobile's network. Let's compare plans, prices, and coverage of Mint Mobile versus one of the kings of the carrier market: Verizon.
Jump to:
- Pros and cons
- Pricing and Plans comparison
- Coverage comparison
- Reliability
- Network performance
- Phone selection
- Features and perks
- Customer service
- Which carrier should you choose?
- FAQs
Verizon vs Mint Mobile: pros and cons
Verizon
Pros:
- Very high network reliability and coverage
- Excellent performance in rural or remote areas
- Strong infrastructure
- Many device options
Cons:
- Higher price
- Customer service complaints
- 5G Ultra Wideband is not everywhere
Mint Mobile
Pros:
Cons:
- Very affordable plans
- Uses T-Mobile’s network (4G LTE + 5G), giving decent coverage
- No long-term contracts
- Simple, transparent plan structures
Cons:
- Higher upfront cost (3 months)
- Weaker coverage in some rural or remote areas
- Video streaming quality limited (to ~480p) even on unlimited plans
Pricing and Plans comparison
As an MVNO, Mint Mobile is generally cheaper than Verizon. For example, Verizon's starting Unlimited plan (Unlimited Welcome) costs $30 per month, but only if you sign up for four lines. If you wish to get only one line, you will have to pay $65 per month. So, more than double the $30 per month for a 3-month or 12-month contract with Mint Mobile, again with an Unlimited plan.
|Verizon Unlimited Welcome
|Verizon Unlimited Ultimate
|Mint Mobile Unlimited (3 months)
|1 line
|$65 per month
|$90 per month
|$30 per month
|2 lines
|$55 per month per line
|$80 per month per line
|$30 per month per line
|3 lines
|$40 per month per line
|$65 per month per line
|$30 per month per line
|4 lines
|$30 per month per line
|$55 per month per line
|$30 per month per line
|Taxes and Fees
|Applicable
|Applicable
|Premium Data Threshold
|Not specified
|Not specified
|While Mint Mobile does not explicitly state a premium data threshold, customers using over 35GB of data per month may experience reduced speeds during times of network congestion.
|Hotspot Allotment & Speeds
|Up to 100 GB of mobile hotspot data is available for purchase. After exceeding the purchased hotspot data, speeds are reduced to up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G/4G LTE for the remainder of the billing cycle.
|Up to 200 GB of premium mobile hotspot data per month. After exceeding 200 GB, unlimited data is available at 6 Mbps for the remainder of the billing cycle.
|The Unlimited Plan includes 10GB of mobile hotspot data per month. After exceeding the 10GB hotspot data, speeds are reduced to 64 kbps.
|Video Streaming Cap
|Streaming quality defaults to 480p.
|Streaming quality defaults to 720p.
|Videos stream at approximately 480p.
|International Options
|Unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada. International texting included.
|Unlimited international data, talk, and text when traveling internationally. International calling from the U.S. with Global Choice.
|Mint Mobile offers the Minternational Pass, which allows you to call, text, and browse the web with high-speed data while traveling abroad in over 180 countries. Free roaming in Canada. Free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK included.
|Perks
|3-year price lock guarantee.
Welcome Phone Upgrade Guaranteed.
Savings on Home Internet with the Mobile + Home Discount.
Optional perks for entertainment, travel, and more (e.g., Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ [With Ads], Netflix & HBO Max [With Ads], Mobile Hotspot, etc.).
|3-year price lock guarantee.
Ultimate Phone Upgrade Guaranteed.
Savings on Home Internet with the Mobile + Home Discount.
Up to 50% off on select connected device plans (e.g., watches, tablets, laptops, hotspots, or Hum plans).
|Scam Screener, Wi-Fi calling, Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP)
eSIM support
Mint Mobile app
Data right-sizing recommendations
Flexible plan lengths (3, 6, 12 months)
No overages
Quick summary
Verizon's Unlimited plans are cheapest when you go for 4 lines, so they're great for a family. Meanwhile, Mint Mobile's plans keep the same price per line no matter how many lines you add. Power users would probably need to go for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan, as it offers the highest speeds and hotspot allotment. Verizon also has an Unlimited Plus plan, which sits in between the Welcome and Unlimited plans in terms of pricing and perks. The prices and perks were last verified on October 13, 2025.
Mint Mobile allows you to mix and match the different lines as not everyone in your family will use the Unlimited data, for example. This way you can also keep costs lower if you wish.
Coverage Comparison
Mint Mobile's coverage is the same as T-Mobile's coverage, because both run on the same network:
Mint Mobile's coverage map. | Image Credit - Mint Mobile
Meanwhile, Verizon's coverage is generally better in rural areas.
Verizon's coverage map. | Image Credit - Verizon
With Mint Mobile being an MVNO, it takes advantage of T-Mobile's network, while Verizon runs on its own network. Generally speaking, T-Mobile's (and thus, Mint Mobile's) coverage is great in cities, suburbs, and highways, while Verizon's also reaches more extensively into the rural parts of the U.S. You should check both carriers' coverage maps to determine how well your specific area is covered, as well as places that you frequently go to.
Another good practice is to ask other people living in your area for how their experience with the coverage has been. Also, you can always take advantage of social media (Reddit, Facebook, X) to find more information specific about your area of interest.
Also keep in mind that coverage changes frequently with carriers expanding their reach and bettering their networks.
Reliability
Verizon has been recognized repeatedly for strong network reliability. In 2025, Verizon was named “Best, Most Reliable, and Fastest 5G Network” by RootMetrics.
Meanwhile, the carrier also holds 35 consecutive J.D.Power awards for Network Quality. Verizon claims its network covers 99% of the U.S. population.
An Opensignal "Reliability Experience" report has Verizon and T-Mobile tied in reliability score in January 2025.
The majority of sources back Verizon's reliability as among the best in the U.S., but like all carriers, it is not immune to outages or localized issues.
On the other hand, Mint Mobile, being an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's network, its reliability depends on T-Mobile's backbone. A Business Insider testing shows that Mint Mobile has consistently shown reliable service with no issues in the publication's experiments.
For many users, Mint Mobile offers reliable service, especially in areas where T-Mobile has good coverage, but reports vary in terms of quality, and there are more reports of support complaints than for a major carrier, likely because it's reselling access rather than owning the full infrastructure.
Verizon has a consistently high-ranking reliability in the U.S., plenty of awards, a wide network coverage, and robust infrastructure. Outages do happen sometimes, but they are rare. Mint Mobile has good reliability, or near-excellent, where T-Mobile is strong. But in weaker coverage zones or during congestion, the performance may degrade more visibly.
Network Performance
Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's network. It offers 4G LTE and basic 5G with a maximum estimated speed of 357Mbps. That's plenty fast for data-intensive apps like social media, music, and video streaming. However, it's worth mentioning that the MVNO could face deprioritized speeds at any time.
The Unlimited Welcome plan allows you access to the 5G Ultra Wideband network, but speeds are limited to 25Mbps. The Plus and Ultimate unlimited plans can reach up to 634Mbps. However, these speeds may not be needed for all users.
Nevertheless, the advanced 5G network has generally higher capacity than your basic 5G connectivity, which means that it can support more traffic without the need for congestion or slower data speeds, so have this in mind as well.
On the other hand, Verizon's plans offer 4G LTE and basic 5G, while the unlimited postpaid plans include access to advanced 5G networks. These networks are faster, offering high- and mid-band 5G connectivity (known as mmWave and C-Band 5G). These are called by Verizon "5G Ultra Wideband".
Phone selection
Verizon has quite a lot of smartphone offers and a wide variety of options. The carrier's selection includes major brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, but also other phones from Kyocera, NUU, and others. You can filter by brand, operating system, deals, and monthly payment options.
On top of that, Verizon also offers certified pre-owned phones, unlocked devices, and the option for you to bring your own device as well.
Mint Mobile lists several smartphone models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and others. You can also filter by brand, OS, and price, but Verizon's catalogue is more visible with 137 devices shown. Mint Mobile's offering is more limited and curated, focused on popular models from Apple, Samsung, and Google, rather than an extensive inventory.
Features and perks
Mint Mobile has a sweet new customer promotion that discounts any of its three-month plans, including the unlimited one. This is an excellent short-term trial offer that can help you make up your mind if you like Mint Mobile or not.
On the other hand, Verizon offers discounts on services. If you're the type of person who would usually subscribe to services, it helps reduce your monthly expenses with the discounts from the carrier.
Verizon's unlimited plans have quite a lot of discounts and perks. Also, the bigger carrier could present better value than Mint Mobile if you value the discounts on Disney, Netflix, Max, Apple One, Walmart Plus, Apple Music Family, and YouTube Premium. What's even better is that each line can pick a perk, so if you have four or more lines, the discounts just grow.
Customer service
Mint Mobile has a very reliable app for managing your plans and getting information, including on how much data you've used. You can also switch from the app to a plan with more or unlimited data. On top of that, you can quickly reach a human for support using the in-app chat feature or calling the carrier's dedicated support line.
On the other hand, Verizon is a huge company, and it's understandable that reaching a human for support can be somewhat slower and take longer than it would with a smaller carrier like Mint Mobile. However, it's still possible to do that via chat or via a call. Verizon has a call-back system when it's your turn in line, so you don't wait on hold. Verizon also has an app called My Verizon, but it's not as intuitive as Mint Mobile's.
Which carrier should you choose?
You should decide your carrier primarily based on the best network coverage in your area. Basically, even if Mint Mobile has some affordable options, that doesn't really matter if the T-Mobile network doesn't cover your area or the places you frequently go to. Also, if Verizon doesn't work well in your area, its perks or premium features also don't really matter much.
Now, if both carriers offer good coverage in your area, there are several things you should consider.
Mint Mobile is best in terms of budget-friendly options, or if you don't need a huge amount of data. Also, it's a great option if you tend to use your phone only for calls, messaging, and basic apps.
Verizon's plan prices reflect the more advanced features and offerings. It's ideal for you if you're a heavy user and also would need extensive hotspot data, super-fast 5G, or unlimited premium data. Also, Verizon's unlimited plans are great for larger families or friend groups. Plans become more affordable if you get four or more lines. On top of all that, if any of the premium features are enticing to you, the price for the plan may also be justified.
Meanwhile, keep in mind that Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan is not a great offer. In terms of features, it's comparable to Mint Mobile's unlimited plan, but it costs significantly more for one, two, or three lines. That plan becomes more of a deal if you have at least four lines to add to your account (when its monthly price is equivalent to Mint Mobile's).
FAQs
What network does Mint Mobile use?
Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s network, including T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE infrastructure.
Is Mint Mobile really cheaper?
Yes – because Mint is a prepaid MVNO, it offers lower prices by charging upfront and not operating its own infrastructure.
Does Mint Mobile offer hot spots?
Yes – all Mint plans include mobile hotspot (tethering). For the Unlimited plan, there is a limit of 10 GB of high-speed hotspot data per 30/31-day period.
Does Mint Mobile have unlimited data?
Yes – Mint offers an Unlimited plan. However, speeds may be managed (deprioritized) during network congestion, and hotspot usage is capped (e.g. 10 GB).
Does Mint Mobile work internationally?Yes – via the Minternational Pass, which provides high-speed data, calling, and texting in 180+ countries.
