Typing on Android is about to get faster with this Gboard update

Gboard is finally fixing one of its most annoying quirks.

Depending on your skill level, typing faster on a glass screen can sometimes slow you down. However, a new Gboard update is about to make your daily texting a little less frustrating. A clever new shortcut is coming that handles the keyboard switching for you, along with a fresh look for the settings menu.

Typing on your phone just got a little smoother


If you have ever been in the middle of typing a contraction like "I'm" or "don't" you know the slight annoyance of having to tap the numbers key, hit the apostrophe, and then manually tap back to the letters to finish the word. According to a new report, Google is testing a feature in the beta version of Gboard (version 16.6) that fixes this flow.

With this update, Gboard will automatically switch back to the main letter keyboard right after you tap an apostrophe. Previously, you had to hit the space bar or the "?123" key to get back to your letters. This means you can immediately type the "t" in "don't" or the "s" in "it's" without that extra step.

How to manage this new setting


When this feature rolls out to your device, you should see a prompt letting you know it is active. If you decide it is not for you, you can turn it off easily. Here's how you do it:

  1. Open Gboard Settings
  2. Tap on Preferences
  3. Scroll down to Shortcuts
  4. Toggle the option for auto-switching

While the typing shortcut is still in beta, regular users are also seeing changes. As of version 16.5 in the stable channel, the Gboard settings menu has received a "Material 3" design refresh. This fresh new look is more modern, using rounded containers to group related items together so it's easier on the eyes.

A small change that goes a long way


When you think about it, mobile keyboards are all about reducing friction, so anything that keeps your thumbs in a rhythm makes the whole experience of using a phone feel faster and more premium. This is especially helpful for people who prefer tapping out words rather than using glide typing (swiping across keys). It puts Gboard on par with other competitors that have tried to streamline punctuation, and it strongly suggests that Google is paying attention to the actual usability of their app, not just adding flashy AI features.

The settings redesign also matters because it brings visual consistency to your phone. If you are using a modern Android device like a Pixel or a Galaxy, having apps that match the system's design language makes everything feel more cohesive.

How do you usually handle typing on your phone?

Finally, a smarter keyboard


I think the auto-switch feature is one of those quality-of-life improvements that you do not realize you need until you have it, and then you cannot go back. I have often found myself tapping the wrong key because I switch devices so often, and my muscle memory is all over the place. However, having one less tap to worry about can effectively take the guesswork out of it.

If you are a Gboard beta tester, you might see this pop up soon. For everyone else, keep an eye on your updates because this is one small tweak that may actually make a big difference.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
