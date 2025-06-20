Google plans to improve Pixels by adding new features, some AI based, to Gboard





As you might recall, the Emoji Kitchen combines two different emoji at your request often with some seriously funny results. Having a page with all of your favorite mashups makes it easier to find them and they will be right at your fingertips when you want to use one.





Another possible new feature discovered is called "SmartEdit," which would allow you to add, remove, or replace certain words using your voice. Just so you're aware, these edits will be sent to Google along with your editing commands and any text that is edited. Since Gboard already allows users to make vocal commands, "SmartEdit" will probably add some new capabilities to the current version of the feature.





Smart Reply is the AI-powered feature that shows quick replies to messages you've received and the options are contextually correct making the response options relevant. But not every Android user likes Smart Reply and the current process of disabling the feature requires the user to go to Settings > Security & Privacy > More Security & Privacy > Android System Intelligence > Keyboard .





Settings > Corrections & suggestions . That process seems a little too long for some, and Google apparently agrees. It is working on a much shorter method which would go like this:





Google also hints at a way for Pixel users to "finish your task directly without app switching." The rumor mill believes that this refers to a situation when a friend texts you asking for your flight number. An upcoming feature called Magic Cue would search your Gmail inbox to find this information without having you go through all of your emails looking for the answer. Gboard might then have this information attached to your clipboard from where it is just a tap away from being included in a message to your friend. This feature is expected to debut with the release of the Pixel 10 series.





TheXL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are rumored to be unveiled on August 20th and be released on August 28th.