Google plans to improve Pixels by adding new features, some AI based, to Gboard

Google is working on making improvements to Gboard by adding new features.

Software updates Google Google Pixel
The Gboard icon appears against a white background.
Code sleuth AssembleDebug went searching through the latest version of the Gboard app for Android (version 15.5.5.766552071-beta-arm64-v8a) and found some hidden treasure in the form of possible new features. One possible new addition would be a favorites list where you can save your top emoji combinations created using the Emoji Kitchen feature

As you might recall, the Emoji Kitchen combines two different emoji at your request often with some seriously funny results. Having a page with all of your favorite mashups makes it easier to find them and they will be right at your fingertips when you want to use one.

Another possible new feature discovered is called "SmartEdit," which would allow you to add, remove, or replace certain words using your voice. Just so you're aware, these edits will be sent to Google along with your editing commands and any text that is edited. Since Gboard already allows users to make vocal commands, "SmartEdit" will probably add some new capabilities to the current version of the feature.

The Emoji Kitchen is getting a favorites list for quick access to your favorite combos.
You might be able to keep your favorite emoji mashups on an Emoji Kitchen favorites list. | Image credit-Android Authority

Smart Reply is the AI-powered feature that shows quick replies to messages you've received and the options are contextually correct making the response options relevant. But not every Android user likes Smart Reply and the current process of disabling the feature requires the user to go to Settings > Security & Privacy > More Security & Privacy > Android System Intelligence > Keyboard

That process seems a little too long for some, and Google apparently agrees. It is working on a much shorter method which would go like this: Settings > Corrections & suggestions.

Google also hints at a way for Pixel users to "finish your task directly without app switching." The rumor mill believes that this refers to a situation when a friend texts you asking for your flight number. An upcoming feature called Magic Cue would search your Gmail inbox to find this information without having you go through all of your emails looking for the answer. Gboard might then have this information attached to your clipboard from where it is just a tap away from being included in a message to your friend. This feature is expected to debut with the release of the Pixel 10 series.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are rumored to be unveiled on August 20th and be released on August 28th.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
