T-Mobile is the latest carrier to roll out One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy S10+
SamMobile reports that the update also includes the March security patch, as well as improvements to camera performance. Furthermore, the changelog mentions that the “overall device performance has been improved” too, along with the security of the phone (thanks to the March patch).
Nothing else to add, just that the other Galaxy S10 series phones should get the One UI 3.1 too. It will let you add a handful of effects during video calls, as well as remove private data from photos before you share them.