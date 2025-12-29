Time is almost up on your old Stadia controller as Google gets ready to pull the last plug





The final countdown for Stadia hardware



After a series of generous extensions, it appears time has officially run out for the Google Stadia Controller. In



Recommended For You Originally, this tool was scheduled to sunset at the end of 2023. However, likely due to community outcry and the sheer volume of e-waste that would have resulted, Google extended availability through 2024, and then quietly again through the end of 2025 . With just days left in the year, no further extensions have materialized, signaling that this is truly the end of the line. After a series of generous extensions, it appears time has officially run out for the Google Stadia Controller. In a new report , it was spotted that the Bluetooth enablement tool—which unlocks standard wireless functionality on the device—is set to shut down permanently on December 31, 2025. This website was the only official method provided by Google to transition the controller from its original Wi-Fi-based connection (used for the now-defunct cloud service) to a standard Bluetooth Low Energy connection compatible with PCs, Macs, and Android phones Originally, this tool was scheduled to sunset at the end of 2023. However, likely due to community outcry and the sheer volume of e-waste that would have resulted, Google extended availability through 2024, and then quietly again. With just days left in the year, no further extensions have materialized, signaling that this is truly the end of the line.





Why preserving this hardware matters



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More importantly, the landscape for using this controller has improved significantly. Steam recently updated its input support to better recognize the Stadia Controller, making it a viable, high-quality option for PC gaming. By converting it to Bluetooth mode, you are essentially getting a premium wireless game pad for free (if you already own one) or very cheap. If you fail to perform this update, the controller defaults to a wired-only USB-C device, significantly limiting its utility and likelihood of being used, which ultimately pushes more quality tech into landfills. You might wonder why a discontinued controller for a dead platform is worth the fuss. The reality is that the Stadia Controller is actually a fantastic piece of hardware. It features excellent ergonomics, satisfying buttons, and a solid build quality that rivals the official Xbox and PlayStation peripherals, often found for a fraction of the price on the second-hand market.More importantly, the landscape for using this controller has improved significantly. Steam recently updated its input support to better recognize the Stadia Controller, making it a viable, high-quality option for PC gaming. By converting it to Bluetooth mode, you are essentially getting a premium wireless game pad for free (if you already own one) or very cheap. If you fail to perform this update, the controller defaults to a wired-only USB-C device, significantly limiting its utility and likelihood of being used, which ultimately pushes more quality tech into landfills.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy If you have a Stadia Controller, have you converted it to Bluetooth mode yet? Yes, I did it as soon as the tool launched! 16.67% I just did it now to beat the deadline. 5.56% I forgot and might miss the cutoff! 11.11% I do not own a Stadia Controller. 66.67% Vote 18 Votes





A final goodbye to a solid device



This is a bittersweet moment. While the Stadia service itself had a rocky execution, the hardware team nailed the controller design. It is comfortable for long sessions and has a distinct personality that stands out in a sea of generic black plastic. Seeing the final official support tool go offline feels like the last door closing on the Stadia experiment.



If you have one of these white or orange controllers collecting dust in a drawer, I strongly recommend taking the five minutes required to This is a bittersweet moment. While the Stadia service itself had a rocky execution, the hardware team nailed the controller design. It is comfortable for long sessions and has a distinct personality that stands out in a sea of generic black plastic. Seeing the final official support tool go offline feels like the last door closing on the Stadia experiment.If you have one of these white or orange controllers collecting dust in a drawer, I strongly recommend taking the five minutes required to flash the Bluetooth firmware . We have a helpful post with the steps on how to do that here





That said, even if you do not plan to use it immediately, unlocking the capability ensures it remains a useful backup controller rather than a wired relic. It is a simple process, but once this website goes dark, there is likely no coming back.

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Google is finally shutting down the web tool that allows users to convert their Stadia controllers to Bluetooth mode, marking the definitive end of the service hardware support. If you do not update your device by the deadline, it will lose the ability to function wirelessly with other platforms forever.