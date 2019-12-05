Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Android Apps

Tidal outshines Apple Music and Spotify with expanded student discounts

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 05, 2019, 8:11 AM
Tidal outshines Apple Music and Spotify with expanded student discounts
Tidal is just one of many music streaming services struggling to stand out in a market dominated by Spotify and Apple, with recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions followed by a more permanent discount today in the company's attempt to boost those all-important subscriber numbers.

While the platform has long allowed students to sign up for "Premium" and "HiFi" streaming at special prices, more people than ever before can now enjoy a cool and effortless 50 percent monthly discount. That's because high schoolers aged 16 and older can join "eligible" college students in paying $4.99 or $9.99 a month for a Premium and HiFi subscription respectively.

As far as we know, this is an unprecedented move, as the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited are all available at reduced prices exclusively for students enrolled at an accredited college or university. Tidal's HiFi plan is another thing that Spotify and Apple Music are yet to take on, although Amazon has recently released an affordable Music HD service tier with millions of songs available in "Ultra HD" quality and a "high definition" library of more than 50 million tracks producing "lossless" audio.

Priced at $19.99 a month for non-students, Tidal HiFi comes with support for high-fidelity, lossless sound at a resolution of 44.1kHz/16 bit, as well as over 170,000 tracks from major labels available at the "highest possible resolution" (96kHz/24 bit) delivering truly "flawless" quality. In contrast, a Premium subscription, normally going for $9.99 a month, merely includes "standard sound quality", as well as HD music videos and "expertly curated" editorial. 

In other words, high school and college students can get the best sound at the price of "standard quality" music streaming. And yes, Tidal also offers a 30-day free trial for all users.That's not a bad deal at all, and it's also worth highlighting that the service obviously works on any mobile device or computer, regardless of your preferred software platform.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.