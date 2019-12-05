Tidal outshines Apple Music and Spotify with expanded student discounts





While the platform has long allowed students to sign up for "Premium" and "HiFi" streaming at special prices, more people than ever before can now enjoy a cool and effortless 50 percent monthly discount. That's because high schoolers aged 16 and older can join "eligible" college students in paying $4.99 or $9.99 a month for a Premium and HiFi subscription respectively









Priced at $19.99 a month for non-students, Tidal HiFi comes with support for high-fidelity, lossless sound at a resolution of 44.1kHz/16 bit, as well as over 170,000 tracks from major labels available at the "highest possible resolution" (96kHz/24 bit) delivering truly "flawless" quality. In contrast, a Premium subscription, normally going for $9.99 a month, merely includes "standard sound quality", as well as HD music videos and "expertly curated" editorial.





In other words, high school and college students can get the best sound at the price of "standard quality" music streaming. And yes, Tidal also offers a 30-day free trial for all users.That's not a bad deal at all, and it's also worth highlighting that the service obviously works on any mobile device or computer, regardless of your preferred software platform.