Tidal outshines Apple Music and Spotify with expanded student discounts
As far as we know, this is an unprecedented move, as the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited are all available at reduced prices exclusively for students enrolled at an accredited college or university. Tidal's HiFi plan is another thing that Spotify and Apple Music are yet to take on, although Amazon has recently released an affordable Music HD service tier with millions of songs available in "Ultra HD" quality and a "high definition" library of more than 50 million tracks producing "lossless" audio.
Priced at $19.99 a month for non-students, Tidal HiFi comes with support for high-fidelity, lossless sound at a resolution of 44.1kHz/16 bit, as well as over 170,000 tracks from major labels available at the "highest possible resolution" (96kHz/24 bit) delivering truly "flawless" quality. In contrast, a Premium subscription, normally going for $9.99 a month, merely includes "standard sound quality", as well as HD music videos and "expertly curated" editorial.
In other words, high school and college students can get the best sound at the price of "standard quality" music streaming. And yes, Tidal also offers a 30-day free trial for all users.That's not a bad deal at all, and it's also worth highlighting that the service obviously works on any mobile device or computer, regardless of your preferred software platform.
