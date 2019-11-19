Tidal update adds new option to share music directly to Snapchat
Any of the 60 million tracks accessible to Tidal members can be shared via Snapchat, along with more than 250,000 high-quality music videos, and albums. Since there's no mention of it, we can safely assume that the new sharing capabilities are available to both levels of service – Tidal Premium and Tidal HiFi.
Currently, Tidal is available in 54 countries and has apps for Windows, OS X, Android and iOS compatible devices. The music streaming service features Apple TV support, but it's also compatible with Roku, CarPlay, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Tidal Premium is available for $10/month, while Tidal HiFi costs $20/month.
