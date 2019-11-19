iOS Android Wireless service Music

Tidal update adds new option to share music directly to Snapchat

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 19, 2019, 8:50 PM
Following the announcement of social sharing to Instagram and Facebook Stories, Tidal introduced today a similar feature aimed at Snapchat users. Tidal members with Snapchat accounts will now be able to share music with friends around the world.

The new feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms and requires Tidal members to click the three-dot menu, select “share” and Snapchat in order to share their favorite music. Videos will post with a 30-second playable preview while songs, albums, artists and playlists will be shared as a still image.

Any of the 60 million tracks accessible to Tidal members can be shared via Snapchat, along with more than 250,000 high-quality music videos, and albums. Since there's no mention of it, we can safely assume that the new sharing capabilities are available to both levels of service – Tidal Premium and Tidal HiFi.

Currently, Tidal is available in 54 countries and has apps for Windows, OS X, Android and iOS compatible devices. The music streaming service features Apple TV support, but it's also compatible with Roku, CarPlay, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Tidal Premium is available for $10/month, while Tidal HiFi costs $20/month.

