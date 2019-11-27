Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
TIDAL intros new video discovery feature for curated visual playlists

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 27, 2019, 12:21 AM
After revealing its amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, TIDAL announced a brand-new feature is coming to both Premium and HiFi customers in the coming days: My Video Mix. The new video discovery feature lets users of the streaming service find their favorite music videos.

When used, My Video Mix will generate playlists via a proprietary algorithm influenced by human curation from TIDAL's editorial team and users' streaming habits, including their audio-only behavior.

TIDAL users can receive up to eight diverse video playlists specifically tailored for every mood and moment, depending on users' audio and video streaming activity. TIDAL has even grouped playlists by artists and music clusters (genres and popularity based on other users) and the more frequently the service is used the more rapidly it will rotate in fresh content.

In addition to the My Video Mix feature, TIDAL has redesigned the app interface with a dedicated “Videos” tab to highlight its extensive catalog. The Videos tab can be accessed via the bottom menu on the mobile app, but if you're using TIDAL on desktop or web, you'll find it on the left menu.

