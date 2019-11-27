TIDAL intros new video discovery feature for curated visual playlists
TIDAL users can receive up to eight diverse video playlists specifically tailored for every mood and moment, depending on users' audio and video streaming activity. TIDAL has even grouped playlists by artists and music clusters (genres and popularity based on other users) and the more frequently the service is used the more rapidly it will rotate in fresh content.
In addition to the My Video Mix feature, TIDAL has redesigned the app interface with a dedicated “Videos” tab to highlight its extensive catalog. The Videos tab can be accessed via the bottom menu on the mobile app, but if you're using TIDAL on desktop or web, you'll find it on the left menu.
