This popular health app wants to listen in on your virtual doctor visits

While many competitors offer good sensors in their products, Google is also adding its AI to take this data and turn it into a conversation. The addition of your medical records and your daily wearable stats brings this AI coach closer to what you would expect when you talk to your doctor. However, it is AI after all, so it should never be taken as the last word, but it is helpful for getting a general idea of whether a doctor's appointment should be booked.

Which upcoming AI health feature are you most excited to try? The improved sleep tracking and transparent scoring Connecting a continuous glucose monitor for food insights Syncing my actual medical records for personalized advice Having a conversational AI guide me Vote 0 Votes