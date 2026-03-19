This popular health app wants to listen in on your virtual doctor visits
A new partnership promises to make your telemedicine appointments much more interactive.
0comments
Fitbit Personal Health Coach | Image by Google
Have you ever found yourself waking up in the morning feeling totally drained, even though you know you got a perfect night’s sleep according to your tracker? Believe it or not, it’s a common experience for many of us. However, it seems like the days of traditional health tracking are behind us as a new step in personal AI coaching is on the horizon.
Google announced in a blog post that significant updates are in development for its Gemini-powered AI Health Coach. The first change users will notice is that sleep tracking is getting a total makeover, including a 15 percent improvement in sleep stage accuracy for Public Preview users. It will now better differentiate between sleeping and lying in bed wide awake, which can make the difference when it comes to sleep stats.
While many competitors offer good sensors in their products, Google is also adding its AI to take this data and turn it into a conversation. The addition of your medical records and your daily wearable stats brings this AI coach closer to what you would expect when you talk to your doctor. However, it is AI after all, so it should never be taken as the last word, but it is helpful for getting a general idea of whether a doctor's appointment should be booked.
I have been using the Fitbit Public Preview for some time now for my health journey, especially when it comes to suggesting workouts, and I must say I have been pleased. The only downside to this right now is that the Public Preview is quite limited when it comes to tracking women's health, which from what I understand is in the plans to add (eventually). Meanwhile, switching back and forth between the Public Preview and the regular version is possible and the only solution right now to this limitation. That said, I am excited to give the new capabilities a try, especially the new sleep stats.
Google upgrades its AI Health Coach
Google announced in a blog post that significant updates are in development for its Gemini-powered AI Health Coach. The first change users will notice is that sleep tracking is getting a total makeover, including a 15 percent improvement in sleep stage accuracy for Public Preview users. It will now better differentiate between sleeping and lying in bed wide awake, which can make the difference when it comes to sleep stats.
Aside from the sleep tracking improvements, there are other new features that will now show up on your dashboard:
- Glucose Monitor: Connect your glucose monitor and ask your AI how certain foods affect your blood levels.
- Medical Records: Users in the US can connect their lab results to Fitbit using secure partners like CLEAR.
- Personalized answers: Instead of using general information found on the web, the AI Health Coach will provide you with answers based on your connected medical records.
Some of the new capabilities available in the Fitbit Public Preview | Images by Google
From basic tracking to real coaching
Fitbit Public Preview. | Image by Google
While many competitors offer good sensors in their products, Google is also adding its AI to take this data and turn it into a conversation. The addition of your medical records and your daily wearable stats brings this AI coach closer to what you would expect when you talk to your doctor. However, it is AI after all, so it should never be taken as the last word, but it is helpful for getting a general idea of whether a doctor's appointment should be booked.
Recommended For You
Which upcoming AI health feature are you most excited to try?
Are we ready for an AI assistant?
I have been using the Fitbit Public Preview for some time now for my health journey, especially when it comes to suggesting workouts, and I must say I have been pleased. The only downside to this right now is that the Public Preview is quite limited when it comes to tracking women's health, which from what I understand is in the plans to add (eventually). Meanwhile, switching back and forth between the Public Preview and the regular version is possible and the only solution right now to this limitation. That said, I am excited to give the new capabilities a try, especially the new sleep stats.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: