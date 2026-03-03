Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
T-Mobile has an idea how to spend $8 billion in BEAD money to extend 5G coverage to 99% of Americans

About 6,000 more cell towers should do the trick.

T-Mobile
A man in a field holding a laptop.
Rural areas rarely offer a good network. | Image by T-Mobile
T-Mobile is already making 6G promises, but as a matter of fact, many Americans live in rural areas where phone signal is terrible. For us city folks, taking long walks in the Great Outdoors without a cell network is refreshing, but I guess many locals are tired of not having proper connectivity. Not to mention the safety risks.

That's why T-Mobile wants to expand.

Under the $42.5 billion BEAD program, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), states are allocating funds primarily to expand fixed home broadband. Through competitive bidding, the agency says it has generated roughly $21 billion in savings compared to initial projections.

Out of those $21 billion, T-Mobile's John Saw, president & CTO argues, there are about $8 billion that could help make this become a reality.

Here's the proposition




T-Mobile's proposal is presented as a "disciplined approach". Once targeted mobile funding under BEAD is allowed, it should be capped at around $8 billion. More than $13 billion would still be left after the specified coverage targets are met. The approach calls for constructing only the necessary infrastructure, achieving the required coverage.

Mobile connectivity is critical to how people live and work today. It keeps businesses running, students learning, farms productive, commercial drivers connected and first responders reachable. In rural America, reliable mobile service is not a bonus. It is a basic need. And yet, there are still coverage gaps where over 3 million Americans still lack even 4G connectivity. To get ahead, we can't leave people behind.
– John Saw, president & CTO, T-Mobile


By building approximately 6,000 more mobile macro sites (or cell towers), T-Mobile's 5G network could be extended to roughly 99% of Americans – including "key rural roads".

Should BEAD funds be used to expand rural 5G coverage?
3 Votes


According to Saw, the US has made real progress in bringing high-speed internet to homes, but some gaps still remain. The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, known as BEAD, was created to ensure every American has reliable broadband, especially in rural and underserved areas.

However, even as more homes get connected, many rural areas still lose service once people leave their houses. These mobile dead zones are more than just frustrating. They can slow down local businesses, create safety risks, and keep parts of the digital divide in place, even if home internet improves.

In late 2025, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said its updated state funding process saved taxpayers $21 billion compared to earlier projections. That raised a new question: how should those savings be used?

Well, T-Mobile has an idea. But I bet AT&T and Verizon will want a piece of the action, too.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
