The OnePlus 15T has a disappointing secret
The middle child in OnePlus' tick-tock cycle is coming in April. But there's one disappointing rumor already making rounds.
The OnePlus 13T features only wide and telephoto cameras | Image by Image by OnePlus
The OnePlus 15 made ripples in the smartphone ocean with its huge battery, snappy performance, ultra-bright screen, and interesting coating on the back. Now, as the OnePlus 15 launch is already in the annals of history, we're preparing for the next OnePlus T mode.
First leaks are starting to pop up, and they're not very encouraging. The latest one comes from China and is courtesy of Chinese leaker Old Chen Air and picked first by GSMArena. According to the info, the OnePlus 15T is not going to feature any upgrades in the camera department.
The telephoto will also stay the same, featuring a 50MP Samsung 1/2.76" type ISOCELL JN5 sensor, but the aperture is reportedly different at F/2.8 in the 15T (from f/2.0 in the 13T).
Further down the expected specs sheet of the OnePlus 15T, we find a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the biggest battery in a device of this size (exact capacity is still a mystery, but we're looking at 7,500 or 8,000 mAh), a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with "1.5K" resolution, and a 16MP selfie camera. The price is speculated to be around $650, but there's no clear information on that front yet.
Last year, the OnePlus 13T launched in April, so it's safe to assume that this year OnePlus will stick to the same launch schedule and unveil the OnePlus 15T in about a month time.
The OnePlus 15T camera disappointment
The OnePlus 13T features a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor under a lens with an aperture of F/1.8. According to the info posted on Weibo, the OnePlus 15T will come equipped with a Sony Lytia 700 sensor for its main camera. It's almost identical to the one used in the previous generation — it has a 50 MP pixel count, a 1.0 mm pixel size, and will allegedly use the same F/1.8 lens.
No huge changes in the OnePlus 15T's camera system | Image by Weibo
Would you buy a phone with no ultrawide camera?
What else do we know about the OnePlus 15T?
