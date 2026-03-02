Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo


This man throws himself off a tree with nothing but the Honor Magic V6 as a safety line

The brand-new foldable champion looks as tough as 80s Sylvester Stallone, but please don't replicate this.

Honor
A Honor phone.
Honor's marketing team is having fun. | Image by Honor
Gone are the days of fragile foldables. Once upon a time (just some years ago), people would spend a ton of cash on a foldable just to get cracked screens or malfunctioning hinges.

Not anymore – and not if you get the brand-new Honor Magic V6, which looks like it's ready to be part of the next installment of The Expendables, where Stallone or Schwarzenegger could use it as an indestructible weapon.

A serious durability test


Joe Weller is a popular 30-year-old YouTuber who takes part in the Honor Magic V6 marketing campaign. But instead of telling us how great the phone is while sitting in front of a green screen in the studio, he does things a bit differently.

By "differently" I mean that he climbs up a tree and throws himself off on a zipline, secured only by the Honor Magic V6 and its impressively strong hinge and chassis.

Here's how that goes:

Video Thumbnail

Video by Honor

As you can see, Joe straps a 25 kg backpack to the Honor Magic V6, which is installed on the zipline. Maybe he doesn't trust the phone? The test passed successfully. Next, a 50 kg case is loaded and once again, all looks right.

A bit nervous, but smiling nevertheless, Joe himself (80 kg) is next in line. Once again, he makes it to the other end without any issues.

What's the most important feature of a foldable?
But is the phone working?


Immediately after arriving across the water, Joe unlocks the Honor Magic V6 and… eureka, the phone is fully functioning. No scratches, no bends: the Magic V6 seems fully intact.

It should go without saying, but still: please don't try to do some crazy stunts with the Magic V6 (or with any other phone).

This is an expensive, premium piece of technology that should be used to make your friends envious (hehe!). It's got a humongous 6,600 mAh capacity battery, IP68 and IP69 rates of protection against water and dust, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and lots of impressive features.

You can read more about it right here:

