The Google Wallet travel hack you need to save $45 before your next flight

If you’re one of those people putting off a trip to the DMV to get a Real ID card, now is your chance to get your phone to do something besides scroll through social media. The process of creating an ID pass using Google’s service is super simple, even the part about locating the chip in the back of your passport. Just a note, though: this is not a replacement for your driver’s license but simply a stopgap measure until you get your Real ID card.Personally, I think this should be done right away. Even if you think you are compliant, this is a lifesaver in case you ever lose your wallet while traveling. Not only is this safe and encrypted, but you can potentially save you from a disaster at TSA security lines.