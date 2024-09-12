Google Wallet expands capabilities with digital IDs, state-issued ids, and enhanced transit features

Video format not supported

In addition to passport integration, Google Wallet is expanding support for state-issued IDs. Following the recent inclusion of California, residents of Iowa, New Mexico, and Ohio will soon have the option to store their IDs within the app. Furthermore, Colorado is launching a new reader within the MyColorado app, allowing businesses to accept digital IDs, thus broadening their usability.





Google Wallet is also addressing the needs of commuters, with usage for transit purposes more than doubling in the past 18 months. The platform now supports select prepaid commuter benefit cards in the U.S., starting with Edenred and HealthEquity. Internationally, commuters in Hamburg, Germany, can now save their public transport tickets, and similar functionality will soon be available for iPASS Card users in Taiwan and Octopus Card users in Hong Kong. Germany, with over half a million users storing their Deutschlandticket in Google Wallet, now benefits from secure ticketing with Motics, enhancing protection against fraud.



