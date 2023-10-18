Google Wallet adds Driver's License and Digital ID support for more U.S. States





However, when this feature launched, not all U.S. states were on board with the program. At the time, Maryland became the first state to support it, with the state ID literally becoming the poster child for the rollout, as can be seen in the marketing materials.





Meanwhile, support for additional states was promised for a later date, with Arizona, Colorado and Georgia listed as the next ones slated to join the Digital ID program. Surprisingly, and without much fanfare, that day has arrived sooner than we thought.





As spotted by user @xeno_x19 on X , Google has quietly rolled out support for these three states already, joining Maryland in the Google Wallet app. You can already see these states pop up when attempting to add an ID Card on the app. Considering there hasn't been a versioned update to the Google Wallet app since October 3rd, we are inclined to think that this is a server-side push.





Digital ID setup via Google Wallet on Android





As reported by 9to5Google, the setup process requires a photo scan of the front and back of your physical ID or Driver's License, followed by a short video verification process. Once setup has been completed, the digital ID will be themed with artwork that represents the issuing state — such as a peach to represent Georgia.



