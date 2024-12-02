Tesla announces Apple Watch app with key access, climate control, and more

The long wait is over for Tesla owners with Apple Watches, as the company has just announced the release of an official app. The news arrived as part of Tesla's Holiday Update post on X, along with other updates coming to their vehicles and mobile app.





The Tesla Apple Watch app is expected to be available as early as next week. The app will allow you to use your watch as a key, open the front trunk (or "frunk"), and even control the car's climate settings. Plus, you can check your car's battery level right on your wrist. Talk about convenient.









This is a pretty big deal, especially for those who like to leave their phones behind when they're exercising. Before, you could only use your iPhone as a key, which meant you had to take it with you or leave your car unlocked. Now, you can just use your Apple Watch and not worry about it.





The Apple Watch app is part of Tesla's holiday update, which also includes some interesting new features for smartphone users. Some of which include being able to watch and share videos from your car's cameras, remotely schedule light shows — including the two new ones in the 2024 Holiday Update, and getting a mobile app notification if the door handle on your vehicle is pulled.





This news comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of an Apple Watch app back in March, responding to a user's comment on X. Then, in October, there were some signs that the app was actually in the works.









I think this is a pretty smart move by Tesla. Rolling out an Apple Watch app makes their cars even more convenient to use and gives those users another reason to love their devices. I'm curious to see how well the app will work in practice and whether it will be reliable. I'm also interested to see if Tesla will add any other features to the app in the future. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for its availability, which will sure get its own announcement once available.