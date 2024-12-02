Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Tesla announces Apple Watch app with key access, climate control, and more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables
Tesla Apple Watch app teaser

The long wait is over for Tesla owners with Apple Watches, as the company has just announced the release of an official app. The news arrived as part of Tesla's Holiday Update post on X, along with other updates coming to their vehicles and mobile app.


The Tesla Apple Watch app is expected to be available as early as next week. The app will allow you to use your watch as a key, open the front trunk (or "frunk"), and even control the car's climate settings. Plus, you can check your car's battery level right on your wrist. Talk about convenient.


A screenshot from Tesla&amp;#039;s post announcing the Apple Watch app
Tesla's 2024 Holiday Update post | Image credit — Tesla (X)


This is a pretty big deal, especially for those who like to leave their phones behind when they're exercising. Before, you could only use your iPhone as a key, which meant you had to take it with you or leave your car unlocked. Now, you can just use your Apple Watch and not worry about it.


The Apple Watch app is part of Tesla's holiday update, which also includes some interesting new features for smartphone users. Some of which include being able to watch and share videos from your car's cameras, remotely schedule light shows — including the two new ones in the 2024 Holiday Update, and getting a mobile app notification if the door handle on your vehicle is pulled.


This news comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of an Apple Watch app back in March, responding to a user's comment on X. Then, in October, there were some signs that the app was actually in the works.


A screenshot from Musk&amp;#039;s response back in march confirming the Apple Watch app
Elon Musk responds to user back in March and confirms Tesla Apple Watch app | Image credit — Elon Musk (X)


I think this is a pretty smart move by Tesla. Rolling out an Apple Watch app makes their cars even more convenient to use and gives those users another reason to love their devices. I'm curious to see how well the app will work in practice and whether it will be reliable. I'm also interested to see if Tesla will add any other features to the app in the future. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for its availability, which will sure get its own announcement once available.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless