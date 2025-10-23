T-Mobile users must avoid this practice which became a headache for one family

T-Mobile

It turned out that burkarm's mother-in-law had used her husband's phone number as her username on a message board, and Google's algorithm somehow decided that that number was linked to T-Mobile . As a result, it was served up as a call button for queries related to T-Mobile support.



Google's mistake prevented customers from getting help



On the surface, this is a harmless story, but it is still a reminder that Google's search engine has a mind of its own, and it's not a good idea to mention a personal number on a public forum.



The episode wasn't just a nuisance for the person whose number was listed, but likely also for customers who needed help but couldn't get hold of T-Mobile because Google listed the wrong number.



While it's convenient to grab numbers from Google's search page, it's a better idea to visit the official website of the entity you are trying to reach and verify the number from there. That extra step will save you the trouble of calling the wrong number.





