T-Mobile users must avoid this practice which became a headache for one family
A post on a T-Mobile message board became a huge issue for a user's husband and other customers.
A T-Mobile customer was mistaken for a helpline when his wife used his number as her username on a T-Mobile forum.
Google listed a customer's number as T-Mobile's
Google's crawlers mistook a customer's number for T-Mobile's number. | Image Credit - Reddit user burkarm
As first picked up by The Mobile Report, Reddit user burkarm was flummoxed when his father-in-law was randomly inundated with calls from strangers recently. Those strangers were T-Mobile customers, and they told him that his number was listed on Google as T-Mobile support.
The incident is also another reminder that T-Mobile isn't always responsible for problems experienced by its customers. Earlier this month, many customers received an official-looking letter berating them for their browsing activities, but it was later discovered that T-Mobile wasn't behind them.
For its part, T-Mobile recently opened a Cyber Defense Center to protect its customers from cyber threats.
Yesterday, my father in-law, who is a T-mobile customer, starts getting phone calls non-stop.
The person calling him thinks they are calling T-mobile support.
He's asking how they got his number and people are telling him they Googled T-mobile support and that's what popped up.
It turned out that burkarm's mother-in-law had used her husband's phone number as her username on a message board, and Google's algorithm somehow decided that that number was linked to T-Mobile. As a result, it was served up as a call button for queries related to T-Mobile support.
So it turns out my mother-in'law wrote that post and for whatever reason used my father in law's number as the account name. I told her to go in and delete it and maybe that will fix it.
Google's mistake prevented customers from getting help
Not everything is T-Mobile's mistake
The incident is also another reminder that T-Mobile isn't always responsible for problems experienced by its customers. Earlier this month, many customers received an official-looking letter berating them for their browsing activities, but it was later discovered that T-Mobile wasn't behind them.
For its part, T-Mobile recently opened a Cyber Defense Center to protect its customers from cyber threats.
