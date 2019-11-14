T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter









This would mean a lot more coming from a company that didn’t try to fool America with 5Ge. https://t.co/qGMt7e8HS0 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 13, 2019



Verizon verHIDEzon for charging special 5G fees and hiding its advanced network coverage. Starting with Legere's own tweet, we have to point out we're not at all surprised the outspoken CEO is not willing to just let AT&T's recent attack slide. That's not how this man rolls, and in fact, we kind of expected him to hit back sooner and harder at a carrier he likes to label as Verizon's trusty partner in a Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels-inspired "Dumb and Dumber" duo. After all, this is the guy that gave the greenlight to a nationwide ad campaign lambastingverHIDEzon for charging special 5G fees and hiding its advanced network coverage.









Of course, it's certainly fair to emphasize AT&T's hypocrisy when talking about "marketing stunts", but at the same time, we'd have loved to hear Legere's thoughts on the substance of his rival's accusations. After all, AT&T is not wrong to point out T-Mobile's recent promises to first responders come with quite a lot of conditions and strings attached.







