Verizon lags behind T-Mobile in 5G; still says that its network is being "built right"
Last week, T-Mobile announced that it would be launching the first nationwide 5G network in the U.S. on December 6th. The nation's third-largest carrier plans on using a combination of its low-band 600Mz spectrum (which travels over large distances and penetrates structures), its ultra-high mmWave spectrum (which features large capacities and faster data speeds) and the mid-band spectrum it hopes to acquire in the Sprint merger.
Verizon says that its slower 5G rollout is "5G Built Right"
According to FierceWireless, Verizon EVP and CFO Matt Ellis spoke at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019 in Barcelona. There, the executive said that the carrier's 5G buildout, which it calls "5G Built Right," is moving ahead with no surprises. Verizon is sticking to ultra-high mmWave even though the signals travel only short distances and do not easily penetrate structures. These characteristics of the spectrum are why the carrier will be well behind T-Mobile by the end of this year.
Mid-band signals can travel over long distances and also offer low latency. But the wireless industry does not have enough mid-band holdings and an auction could generate as much as $80 billion for the U.S.
5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and can provide download data speeds 10 times faster than LTE. For example, during its announcement last week, T-Mobile President Mike Sievert said that T-Mobile's 5G service will hit data speeds as fast as 450Mbps by 2024 compared to the 25Mbps-40Mbps delivered by LTE. The faster speed should lead to new businesses and industries and help the global economy get a shot in the arm. We also might see self-driving automobiles and other technological marvels that depend on 5G service. Users will also be able to download an HD movie in seconds rather than the minutes that such a task now takes.
