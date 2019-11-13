T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon lags behind T-Mobile in 5G; still says that its network is being "built right"

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 13, 2019, 9:23 PM
Verizon lags behind T-Mobile in 5G; still says that its network is being
Last week, T-Mobile announced that it would be launching the first nationwide 5G network in the U.S. on December 6th. The nation's third-largest carrier plans on using a combination of its low-band 600Mz spectrum (which travels over large distances and penetrates structures), its ultra-high mmWave spectrum (which features large capacities and faster data speeds) and the mid-band spectrum it hopes to acquire in the Sprint merger.

T-Mobile announced that it will have 200 million Americans covered by its 5G signals in less than a month, and about 5,000 cities and towns across the U.S. will be able to take advantage of faster download data speeds. Surely Big Red has an answer for this aggressive foray by T-Mobile into the next generation of wireless connectivity, right? Uh, not really. Using only mmWave airwaves, Verizon hopes to double the number of markets it is currently serving with 5G from 15 to 30 by year's end.

Verizon says that its slower 5G rollout is "5G Built Right"


According to FierceWireless, Verizon EVP and CFO Matt Ellis spoke at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019 in Barcelona. There, the executive said that the carrier's 5G buildout, which it calls "5G Built Right," is moving ahead with no surprises. Verizon is sticking to ultra-high mmWave even though the signals travel only short distances and do not easily penetrate structures. These characteristics of the spectrum are why the carrier will be well behind T-Mobile by the end of this year.

While T-Mobile has taunted Verizon about its lack of a coverage map, Ellis said that "We think it’s important … when you move from one generation of technology to another, the improvement in performance, it shouldn’t be a 10% improvement in performance, it should be a 10x improvement in performance." Verizon's CFO added, "We’re focused on building out 5G using millimeter wave and doing it the way you see us doing it." This doesn't mean that Verizon doesn't plan on using some mid-band airwaves. It currently is looking at employing some 3.5GHz spectrum that is part of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). It also joined U.S. Cellular, AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Pine Belt Wireless and the C-Band Alliance in signing a letter written to the FCC requesting that the regulatory agency auctions off 280MHz of mid-band spectrum in 20MHz slices. The FCC has been considering such an auction of airwaves in the 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz range. Verizon says that if such an auction is held, it will participate. The agency will publish its December agenda next week and we should know by then whether it plans on releasing some mid-band spectrum. The FCC has a meeting on November 19th during which it will not discuss this auction. The FCC's meeting next month will take place on December 12th.


Mid-band signals can travel over long distances and also offer low latency. But the wireless industry does not have enough mid-band holdings and an auction could generate as much as $80 billion for the U.S.

5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and can provide download data speeds 10 times faster than LTE. For example, during its announcement last week, T-Mobile President Mike Sievert said that T-Mobile's 5G service will hit data speeds as fast as 450Mbps by 2024 compared to the 25Mbps-40Mbps delivered by LTE. The faster speed should lead to new businesses and industries and help the global economy get a shot in the arm. We also might see self-driving automobiles and other technological marvels that depend on 5G service. Users will also be able to download an HD movie in seconds rather than the minutes that such a task now takes.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

bambamboogy02
Reply

1. bambamboogy02

Posts: 842; Member since: Jun 23, 2012

"T-Mobile President Mike Sievert said that T-Mobile's 5G service will hit data speeds as fast as 450Mbps by 2024 " So 4 years to get to those speeds; this begs the question when it launches what will the peak speeds be?

posted on yesterday, 10:24 PM

CellieCell
Reply

2. CellieCell

Posts: 154; Member since: Apr 14, 2010

I'm pretty sure they mean by 2024 the average speeds will reach 450 mbps ,whereas now it's average 25-40. Nevertheless, I'm still excited for 5g on all wireless carries and looking forward for a new set of price wars!

posted on yesterday, 11:44 PM

Eprius
Reply

3. Eprius

Posts: 10; Member since: Jan 22, 2018

T-Mobile still can't get coverage right. Although they have made plenty of room improvements I doubt it will last if John Legere leaves the company. Rumor has it he might be moving to WeWork.

posted on 12 hours ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.